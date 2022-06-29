Citizen Revolt: Week of June 30 

click to enlarge

How Did We Do, Gerry?

No doubt about it, Utah has a gerrymandering problem. But we're not alone. The main problem, of course, was the impotence of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission. No teeth means just that, and the Utah Legislature swooped in with its own version of district lines. "When the commission is not fully independent and not fully made up of just citizens, then it's less likely to function properly," said Mark Gaber, the senior redistricting director for the Campaign Legal Center. You can find out more about ours and others' attempt to create fair maps at Redistricting Progress Report: Grading America's Voting Maps with PlanScore. A panel will review national trends in the redistricting process and discuss ways advocates can stay engaged. You'll also find out what to expect now that the maps have been approved. Virtual, Thursday, June 30, 12 noon. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3HR3C20

Prisons and Profits

How do we punish people for crimes, and do we try to rehabilitate them? The answers are "prison" and "no." In the nation, some attorneys general are in the crosshairs for attempting to reform the prison pipeline. The United States has the highest per-capita incarceration rate, which has led to the largest prison population in the world. Despite attempts to rein in the system, officials have deep financial stakes in extending the reach of the criminal justice system." At Revenue Over Public Safety—How Perverse Financial Incentives Warp the Criminal Justice System, panelists will discuss a new Brennan Center report about the comprehensive steps that need to be taken to unravel financial incentives at the root of the problem. Virtual, Wednesday, July 6, 11 a.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3y4siRd

Trans Need Community

The transgender community is diverse, yet it is dealing with similar issues across the board. Health and economic outcomes are often far worse for trans people than others. While only 1.6% of U.S. adults identify as trans or nonbinary, they experience disproporitionate vulnerabilities that others do not. Trans Community Nights! are meant to bring together "trans, non-binary, and gender expansive folks age 18+ to find community, make connection and have fun!" Because the issue is far from resolved, these events occur bi-weekly on the first and third Fridays of each month. Virtual, Friday, July 1, 4 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3tMLGQa

Juneteenth Vigil

Our politicians think it's hurtful to talk about America's troubling racial past, but we can't escape the truth. As the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S., Juneteenth is now a national holiday. In 1865, Galveston, Texas, celebrated the first commemoration of the date of African American Emancipation Day. Join the community on this final day of celebration at the Juneteenth Beloved Community Vigil. International Peace Gardens, 1160 S. Dalton Ave., Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3bq8hvB