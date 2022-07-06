Citizen Revolt: Week of July 7 

click to enlarge

Clean Air Challenge

With the Supreme Court trying its best to kill us, it's up to you to save the world. Now's the time to take the 2022 Clean the Air Challenge (and how challenging it is!) by driving smarter, to start. That means carpooling, using public transit, teleworking, trip chaining, walking and riding a bike or scooter to reduce emissions and anything else you can think of to help clear Utah's air. The challenge used to happen in February when the inevitable inversion settles on the valley and literally chokes off anything breathable. "However, this year it was transitioned to July to focus on Utah's summertime ozone issues, as it is just as harmful as winter inversion, and the public is less aware of its harmful effects as it is not as visible," says the Salt Lake Chamber. Don't let the high court be the reason oil, gas and coal survive while the rest of us don't. Through July, free, sign up. https://bit.ly/3Af7Hv3

Meet the Candidates

You may have noticed that the Primary Election was pretty predictable—except when it wasn't. There were a few surprises, but whoever wins in the fall should represent you, the citizen. Crossroads Urban Center has reached out to all the 2022 candidates for the Salt Lake area, asking them to participate by setting up information tables where they can meet and talk to you, their constituents. BTW, as the election gets closer, you may want to check out your candidates on Vote411.org, a nationally recognized voters guide where you can get a personalized ballot and read candidate answers to nonpartisan questions—if they participate. Join Crossroads' Meet the Candidates Barbecue to talk about your issues and yes, to see which candidates think it's important enough to engage with their public. Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, SLC, Wednesday, July 13, 6 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3OwrIRY

Stewardship Training

Quick, before the Legislature begins to "develop" our federal lands, get out there and help preserve them. The Canyon County Stewardship Training is a useful way to transform your recreation into stewardship. "The rapid growth of Utah's recreation economy is profoundly impacting our public lands. Across Grand County's wilderness study areas there is a need to ensure that user activities do not result in unchecked impacts to natural and cultural resources," the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance says. This program seeks to remediate, rehabilitate and reclaim the land from the impacts of the human footprint. Open to all Grand and San Juan residents, SUWA and the BLM will offer training to monitor and identify impacts in the area. BLM's Canyon Country Field Office, 82 E. Dogwood, Moab, Friday, June 8, 7:30 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3QVmb9q