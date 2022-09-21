Citizen Revolt: Week of September 22 

click to enlarge

Question Climate Action

Campaign season is a great time to ask the hard questions about climate change. In fact, as we experience unprecedented catastrophes, it's the best time. Amid Utah Climate Week 2022, the Citizens' Climate Lobby is hosting a climate solutions town hall with candidates from Congressional Districts 1 and 3. The two Republican incumbents—Reps. Blake Moore and John Curtis—both belong to the Conservative Climate Caucus. Moore has said he believes work has to be done with industry as they seek solutions to climate change, and both men call for conservation and better resources. Is it enough? Now is your chance to see what solutions their Democratic challengers Glenn Wright and Rick Jones have to offer. The discussion will be moderated by Glen Mills from ABC4 and Montana Burack from Park City High School. Virtual or Salt Lake City Downtown Library, 210 E. 400 South, SLC, Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. Free/register at https://bit.ly/3QNID2M

A River Doesn't Run Through It

Climate Week should be more like Climate Decade. "Crisis is brewing on the Colorado River, the result of decades of water use exceeding the river's water supply," writes the Audubon Society. Water levels are dramatically low, and the Colorado's two main reservoirs—Lake Mead and Lake Powell—are at about 25% capacity. Reductions in water usage are happening but not fast enough to prevent disaster. Is it too late to do anything or is there hope that nature or the government will intervene? Join The Future of Lake Powell & the Colorado River, a discussion with professor emeritus Dan McCool of the University of Utah, whose research on water resources, Indian voting and water rights and public lands policy may help find solutions. Virtual, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3eRKVAI

Don't Hold Up the ERA

Most people think the Equal Rights Amendment has already passed—or was killed years ago. Wrong. The ERA is waiting for Congress to just pull the trigger and remove the ratification time limit. The Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) and constitutional scholars believe that the ERA has been ratified and that Congress has the right to remove its artificial deadline. Now you can add to the pressure and Sign on to a Letter to Majority Leader Schumer. "The House of Representatives voted to pass H.J. Res 17 on March 17, 2021, with bipartisan support. The fate of the ERA now lies in the hands of the Senate." The goal of 10,000 signatures is already 79% complete. Now, free. https://bit.ly/3LlAdhS

Abort the Lack of Access

If you're not registered to vote yet, get it done. "This Nov. 8, we're voting for reproductive freedom," says Planned Parenthood of Utah. To help in the effort to provide safe health-care options for women, you can get involved and join the effort to write postcards, host a house party or canvass endorsed candidates. Now, free. https://bit.ly/3djZlJu