Citizen Revolt: Week of September 29 

Protect Labyrinth Canyon

It may be one of Utah's lesser known slot canyons, but it's one of the most spectacular. The Bureau of Land Management, though, has its own idea about Labyrinth Canyon, and it's not about wilderness. The BLM's draft plan "will determine where off-road vehicle (ORV) use is allowed in this remarkable landscape for decades to come," say conservationists who want to Protect Labyrinth Canyon. The Southern Utah Wilderness Society describes the canyon as a deep, sinuous, 45-mile-long canyon that's one of the country's premier flat water river trips, carved out by the Green River. Comments are being taken now. You can find suggested comments like ensuring protection on both sides of the Green and closing the motorized vehicle routes. Online, through Friday, Oct. 7, https://p2a.co/UAaIjJb

Fight Judicial Bias

The disproportionate number of racial minorities in the new prisoner population continues to rise, despite legislative efforts to address the problem. Laws passed since 2015 have attempted to ensure that minorities could plead for lighter sentences if there is evidence of racial bias. But data shows that the disparity continues to worsen. One of the problems may be that defense attorneys have neglected to make those claims on behalf of their clients. Judges on the Ballot: The Vote's Role in an Independent and Accountable Judiciary will explore how the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee is working to eliminate implicit bias in Utah's judicial branch. Livestream or U of U Hinckley Institute of Politics, 260 S. Central Campus Drive, Room 2018, SLC, Wednesday, Oct. 5, noon. Free. https://bit.ly/3LCHmuH

GSL and the Spiral Jetty

You may think you understand the shrinking of the Great Salt Lake, but at Community Meet-up at Spiral Jetty with UMFA, you'll see it for yourself. You will have a chance to see Utah's amazing earthen artwork, to see what it has inspired and to better understand the science that is affecting the lake and its ecosystem. "They will have art activities, curator chats, a dance workshop, a writing workshop and a guided meditation. And of course, information about the artwork. Students from Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster will talk about the science of GSL." Rozel Point, State Route 83 through Corinne, Saturday, Oct. 1, 12-3 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3UzuZU0

All About Witches

Learn about Pennsylvania's only official witch trial in 1684. Since then, witchcraft and folk magic have been a part of the history of the Keystone state. "While witches were feared in the Pennsylvania German tradition, powwowers were and are revered for their abilities to heal, lift curses and find lost objects. Folklorist Thomas White traces the history and lore of witchcraft and the occult that quietly live on in Pennsylvania even today." Witches of Pennsylvania: Occult History and Lore will be quite a ride for Halloween season. Virtual, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m., donation suggested. https://bit.ly/3r2nF5P