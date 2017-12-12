 Salt Lake City Weekly | News, Politics, Restaurants, Music, Entertainment

Salt Lake City Weekly

News

The Year In Photo Review

Up close and personal with the moments, characters and protests that shaped 2017.

Cover Story
by Enrique Limón

Music

Metal Tiger Beat, Uh, New Year

Metal Tiger Beat, Uh, New Year

We're back—this time asking local musicians about the new year.

Music
by Randy Harward

Culture

Ringing It In

Ringing It In

A roundup of some of the ways you can say goodbye to 2017.

Arts & Entertainment
by Kylee Ehmann, Rachelle Fernandez, Samantha Herzog, Casey Koldewyn and Lee Zimmerman

Eat & Drink

Turn, Turn, Turn

Turn, Turn, Turn

Seasons Plant-Based Bistro changes up the game.

Food News
by Alex Springer

Guides

Best of Utah 2017

Best of Utah 2017

Our annual celebration of the Best our state has to offer is here!

Best of Utah
by City Weekly Staff
Promotions
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation