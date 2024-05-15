2024 Summer Guide 

Summer Guide 2024 Festivals Calendar

Plan ahead for celebrations of arts, culture and more

Let's face it: Every summer is not the same. In 2023, the warm season came on the heels of a brutal winter, and we were all desperate to finally tunnel out from our respective snow banks. This year might have been milder overall, but that May squall kept us on our toes. Meteorology and psychology combine to create a distinctive cocktail of feelings as the mercury begins to rise.

And yet, there is one consistent factor when it comes to summer: There's different stuff we want to experience. The thing about living in a climate with actual seasons is that we plan to experience those seasons differently. And every year, we're here to help.

The 2024 City Weekly Summer Guide offers a wide variety of tools to help you consider how you want to spend your months of sun and warmth. Mark your calendar with all of the arts and cultural festivals that fill parks and other venues. Budget your ticket-buying for an amazing lineup of live music, blockbuster movies and the unique theatrical offerings that appear in the summer. Take a visit to our local resorts to see how different—and amazing—they are even without snow. Consider a relaxing, reinvigorating visit to Utah's zoo, aquarium and aviary. Check out a rundown of farmers markets for food, arts and crafts no matter where you live. Look elsewhere through this volume for patio dining and the coming attractions in geeky media.

Whether you want to figure out a way to get cooled down or fired up, summer in Utah will always have its own particular vibe. You can vibe along with it—and we're here to make sure you figure out just the right way for you.

Living Traditions Festival

Summer Arts & Cultural Festivals Calendar

Plan your summer weekends with a full list of food, art, entertainment and education.

By Scott Renshaw & Erin Moore

MAY

Living Traditions

Library Square will once again see the annual return of the Living Traditions festival, where dozens of cultural offerings are on display—enjoy dance and music performances from Greek, South American, Scottish and Southeast Asian cultures just to name a few, or get into crafts like the lei-making or Chinese kite building workshops. There are also family-friendly games, Sundance film screenings, dozens of vendors and, of course, more multicultural food offerings than you'll be able to swallow. May 17-18, Washington and Library squares, 200 E. 400 South, SLC, saltlakearts.org/programs/living-traditions-festival

Scandinavian Festival

If you know Utah, especially the more rural parts, you know Scandinavian immigrants made a huge impact on the culture and places many Utahns call home today. This festival calls itself the largest gathering of Scans in the West, and they invite you not just to dig into their history but to have fun while doing it. Here, beards can win gold medals, wives are carried for sport and the city organizes tours of its historical Scandinavian immigrant-built structures. You can also look forward to more modern-day entertainment, like the parade, car show, chalk art, quilt show and special exhibitions at Granary Arts. May 24-25, Ephraim Pioneer Park, 75 W. 100 North, Ephraim,

scandinavianfestival.org

Moab Arts Festival

Moab is way more than just a quirky place to crash in between adventurous hikes in Arches and Canyonlands. Over Memorial Day weekend in May (one of the better times temperature-wise to be there), you can explore the one-of-a-kind city itself while browsing tons of art and jewelry vendors, plus tons of food vendors, a beer garden and two days packed with fun kids' activities, crafts and games. May 25 - 26, Swanny City Park, 400 N. 100 West, Moab, moabartsfestival.org

Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic

If you love the novelty of a rodeo, or a demolition derby, we've got your new favorite special event lined up for you—the sheepdog herding competition. Not only do you get to cheer on everybody's favorite zoomy dogs as they do what they do best, but you can have family fun at the festival with games, drinks and eats. Go full farm and don't miss the sheep shearing demo, either. May 24 - 27, Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane, Midway, soldierhollowclassic.com

Also in May: Great Salt Lake Bird Festival, May 16–19, daviscountyutah.gov/greatsaltlakebirdfest/the-festival

Utah Pride Parade

JUNE

Utah Pride Festival and SLC Pride

Kick off June right by celebrating Pride Month! With the Utah Legislature making it more and more challenging for queer people to live both authentically and safely in our state, it's more important than ever to celebrate the queer community, its spaces and traditions. Don't miss the always-big blowout that is the Utah Pride Festival and its corresponding parade. Then, close out the month at The Gateway with a Stonewall commemoration, trans-pancakes on The Green and more TBA! June 1-2 (Utah Pride Festival), Washington Square Park, 451 S. State, SLC, utahpride.org; June 27-30 (SLC Pride), The Gateway, 400 S. 300 West, SLC, slc-pride.org

Utah Asian Festival

Utah Asian Festival

Celebrate the rich cultural legacies of Utah's Asian community at the 47th annual Utah Asian Festival. The festival is jam packed with music, song and dancing—from K and JPOP to Chinese, Indian, Filipino, Chin dances and more. Past festivals have featured martial arts demonstrations and fashion shows. And, of course, there's maybe no better place to taste delicacies from your favorite Asian cuisines, or try something new. June 8, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, SLC, utahasianfestival.org

SaltCON Gaming Convention

Gamers, assemble ... the board game. This gaming convention is not about what we typically think of as "gaming" these days—at the SaltCON Gaming Convention, it's all about board games. The convention appears throughout the state, and its Salt Lake stop is not to be missed. Browse the con's game library of over 2,000 games, shop the flea market, do some sustainable trading at the game swap or learn how to play a new game from the Hot Games teachers. June 7-9, Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton, saltcon.com

Juneteenth Festival

Get yourself Ogden-bound for their robust festival celebrating the anniversary of Juneteenth. The festival combines a parade, games and children's activities with learning opportunities—like the State of Black Utah Town Hall, a film presentation and discussions, a health and wellness expo and storytelling, drum and genealogy workshops. Plus, some friendly competition from the Golden Clipper Barber and Braid Battles. June 14 - 16, Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, juneteenthutah.org

Also this month: Multicultural Ethnic Dance Festival, June 1, atthegateway.com; Latino Arts Festival, June 14-16, pscarts.org/latino-arts-festival; Utah Arts Festival, June 28-30, uaf.org

JULY

America's Freedom Festival

The state's biggest Independence Day festivities take place in Utah County in early July. The Freedom Festival, July 3-5, includes plenty of carnival-style fun, with games, rides and vendors in downtown Provo. The Grand Parade takes over Main Street and Center Street in Provo on the morning of July 4 (starting at 9 a.m.), and the Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium wraps things up with a spectacular featuring fireworks, F-35 flyover and music headliners Jonas Brothers. July 3-5, various locations, Provo and Orem,

freedomfestival.org

Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival

For more than 20 years, amazing artists have brought their skills to bear in support of Utah Foster Care, with sidewalk images featuring fanciful characters, amazing animals and other trompe l'oeil creations. Stop by either to see the artists at work, or to appreciate the final results of their efforts, plus enjoy vendors and other entertainment. July 12-13, Thanksgiving Point Electric Park, 2650 N. Ashton Blvd., Lehi, utahfostercare.org

Uniting Communities Powwow

The event formerly known as the Native American Celebration in the Park—a traditional bit of counter-programming to Pioneer Day events—has a new name, and now operates under the auspices of the Utah Native American Chamber of Commerce. Stop by to experience traditional dancing, food and more, plus vendor booths. July 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Liberty Park, 600 E. Harvey Milk Blvd. (900 South), SLC

Springville World Folkfest

Springville World FolkFest

Every year, dancers from around the world come to Springville to bring the folk dancing traditions of their respective countries to local viewers. Events begin July 30 with a free "parade of nations" and dance party at Orem's University Place Mall, followed by a July 31 folk storytelling event at the Springville Arts Park. The main event takes place Aug. 1-3, with gates opening 6 p.m. nightly at the arts park for the dancers' performances, plus other special cultural events and activities. July 31-Aug. 3, Springville Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East, Springville, worldfolkfest.org

Also in July: Days of '47 Rodeo and Parade, July 19-24, various venues, daysof47.com; Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre, July 10-Aug. 3, Logan (see p. 24).

Park City Kimball Arts Festival

AUGUST

Park City Kimball Arts Festival

Not that you need an excuse to head up into the mountains during the heart of summer, but Park City's annual event—the 55th installment—brings artists from around the country to Main Street for a different celebration of the arts than the one in January that Park City is better known for. Approximately 200 artist booths are anticipated for 2024, plus plenty of live music on the Mountain Town stage and great food. Aug. 2 (5-9 p.m.), Aug. 3 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) & Aug. 4 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.), Main Street, Park City, kimballartsfestival.org

Craft Lake City DIY Fest

Craft Lake City celebrates the work of independent makers year-round, but their biggest showcase comes during this annual festival of people crafting jewelry, fine arts, personal care products, foods and much more. Local live music performances add to the ambiance, you can participate in STEM maker-space activities or other short on-site DIY projects, and a Kids Row celebrates the work of younger creators. Aug. 9-11, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, SLC, craftlakecity.com

Also in August: City Weekly's Utah Beer Festival, Aug. 17-18, Granary Live, 742 S. 500 West, utahbeerfestival.com (see p. 22); Ogden Pride, Aug. 4, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, ogdenpride.org; Midway Swiss Days, Aug. 30-31, Midway, midwaycityut.org

SEPTEMBER

Timpanogos Storytelling Festival

Storytelling may be the oldest of human art forms, and purveyors from around the country—and even around the world—gather in the mountains of Utah each year for a celebration of the form. More than 70 storytellers are currently scheduled to participate, representing a wide range of regional and cultural traditions, and for a variety of ages. Relive the stories with TimpFest Online 2024, available after the onsite festival for a limited time starting Oct 15. Thanksgiving Point Ashton Gardens, 3900 Garden Dr., Lehi, Sept. 5-7, timpfest.org

Salt Lake CityGreek Festival

Greek Festival

For 48 years, Salt Lake City has hosted a celebration of the local Greek community and its cultural heritage in an event that has become the largest Greek festival west of the Mississippi. Enjoy performances by local dance and music groups, and sample plenty of amazing food from local restaurants. Sept. 6-8, Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 S. 300 West, SLC, saltlakecitygreekfestival.com

FanX

Pop-culture enthusiasts of every stripe swarm to the Salt Palace annually for the celebration of movies, TV, comics, gaming, animation and more. This year's lineup of celebrity guests (as of press time) already includes Susan Sarandon, Anthony Daniels (C3PO himself), Marisa Tomei, Six Million Dollar Man Lee Majors and Bionic Woman Lindsay Wagner. But don't miss out on the always-fascinating panel discussions covering a huge range of subjects, plus a show floor with vendors, writers and artists. Sept. 26-28, Salt Palace Convention Center, 90 S. West Temple, SLC, fanxsaltlake.com

Also in September: Brazilian Festival, Sept. 7, University Place Mall, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, utahbrazilianfestival.com

Party With City Weekly

What to know about our summer Utah Beer Festival

By Pete Saltas & Benjamin Wood

Scheduled Aug. 17-18 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at Granary Live (742 S. 500 West, SLC), Utah's hoppin'est party will spread out over two city blocks in one of Salt Lake City's hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods.

The 2024 Utah Beer Festival will feature more than 250 different beers, ciders and seltzers from more than 70 breweries, with non-alcoholic beverages also available. More than two dozen Utah brewers will be participating, representing roughly three-fourths of the local beer industry.

Granary Live's concert stage will host several live performances during the festival, with music by popular local bands. Other entertainment includes daily trivia and events to benefit a local charity. Enjoy tasty bites to go with your beer samples that will be available from a variety of food trucks and the Woodbine Food Hall.

Transit is a convenient option, with the Trax Red, Blue and Green lines stopping less than a mile away on 200 West and 900 South. The regional FrontRunner train also stops within a mile of Granary Live at Salt Lake Central Station. Free bike valet service will also be available near the Utah Beer Festival entrance on 500 West (tips appreciated). Both 700 South and 800 South are striped with cycling lanes, while the 9-Line multi-use trail is located two blocks south of the event on 900 South.

For those who choose to drive, street and garage parking is available in the surrounding Granary district and adjacent neighborhoods, but 500 West will be blocked off from direct vehicle access, and guests are reminded to travel responsibly. The area is also close to downtown and served by Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services.

Find tickets to the Utah Beer Festival online at utahbeerfestival.com, or at the door for day-of prices. Weekend passes and single-day entrance tickets are available, with guests able to pre-purchase drinking passports or refill their punch passes on the premises.

Whether drinking or not, the event is restricted to guests age 21 or older. Beer festival passports are required for sampling, and no package sales of alcohol are permitted.'

Doors open at 1 p.m. each day for VIP and Early Beer ticket holders, and at 2 p.m. for general admission. The event ends at 8 p.m. both days.

