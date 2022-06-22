Citizen Revolt: Week of June 23 

click to enlarge

Money and the Inland Port

There's been plenty of controversy, a lot of noise and many big buildings going up, but what is really happening with the Utah inland port? The Port Authority is less than transparent, but apparently has the ears of the Legislature. "Four years since its founding, over $200 million in taxpayer dollars spent, and no shovel in the ground. Nothing to show for this, "Utah's largest economic development project" in decades." Join What's Going On With The #*@* Inland Port?, a discussion about the port's promises. Oh, and what about affordable housing? "No studies have been done, no data collected ... so the Port Authority has not been held accountable for worsening our air, contaminating the Great Salt Lake, damaging the health of thousands of westside children, decimating the sanctuary for 10 million migratory birds and eroding our precarious water supply." Panelists include architect David Scheer; Rep. Elizabeth Weight, D-West Valley; and Salt Lake City Councilwoman Victoria Petro-Eschler. First Unitarian Church, 569 S. 1300 East, Sunday, June 26, 10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3xuNdeK

Evictions 'R' Not Us

Utah renters had some relief from evictions during COVID, but the CDC moratorium ended in August 2021. Now, renters are facing inflation, the lingering threat of pandemic and jobs that don't pay a living wage. The Eviction Crisis Act (S.2182) is a bipartisan act introduced by Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Rob Portman (R-OH). Along with New York Rep. Ritchie Torres' Stable Families Act, the two would create a permanent emergency rental assistance program for low-income households facing an unexpected economic shock. If you've ever wanted Congress to act and actually do something positive, now is the time to tell them to Enact the Bipartisan "Eviction Crisis Act." The Utah Housing Coalition is looking for organizations to join the fight. Online, by Friday, June 24, free. https://sforce.co/3zM0yCa

Juneteenth Mural Unveiling

It's not enough to spend one day a year to highlight the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. All Americans need to understand their history—good and bad. Brooke Smart's murals of four Black American women who lived and worked in Salt Lake's Central City neighborhood stand as daily reminders. The Richmond Park Mural Unveiling is an event that includes food, "storytellers and displays honoring the women who have shaped the place we call home." This Juneteenth celebration is led by the Project Success Coalition and inspired by the African American Heritage and Culture Foundation. Richmond Park Community Garden, 444 E. 600 South, Monday, June 27, 6 p.m., free.

https://bit.ly/3mVvMiv