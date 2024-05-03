From ‘slums’ to ‘grand boulevards,’ the Post District sets a new entrance to downtown Salt Lake City. 

click to enlarge Aimee L. Cook

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, center, cuts the ribbon at the new Post District residential and commercial development on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Salt Lake City unveiled the much-anticipated Post District on Thursday, cutting the ribbon on an innovative multifamily project with 580 units that redefines downtown living. This live-work-play neighborhood—conceived by Bridge Investment Group, Bridge Property Management, Lowe Property Group, BCG Holdings, Ventures, MVE + Partners and built by Big D Construction—represents a major leap in Salt Lake’s urban revitalization, addressing the city's escalating housing demand.

Located in the heart of the city, at 570 S. 300 West, the Post District breathes new life into a formerly overlooked area. With its state-of-the-art facilities, meticulously landscaped grounds and luxury amenities, this development stands as a beacon of modern urban design. Its accomplishments have been recognized with the 2024 CoStar Impact Award, celebrating the Post District as the multifamily redevelopment of the year for Salt Lake City. This accolade underscores its role in shaping the city's residential landscape.

"There was one part of our city that sat vacant, dormant and untouched, and this was what is now the Post District,” said Brandon Blaser of BCG Holdings. “We cleared 13 old abandoned cars off of this site. It was effectively a slum sitting right at the entrance to our city. We wanted to do something better, something worthy of sitting at the entrance of the city.”

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

A viewing area at the Post District looks out onto downtown Salt Lake City.

Blaser said the project managers wanted to keep the soul of what the neighborhood is, while helping it to thrive. The name “Post District” refers to the areas history as the site of newspaper printing.

Beyond housing, the Post District introduces a vibrant mix of dining and retail spaces, including Urban Hill, Mensho Ramen, Melancholy Wine Club and Level Crossing Brewing Company, with more to come, promising an enriched community spirit and a dynamic lifestyle for its residents. These additions are expected to significantly stimulate the local community and economy, which until recently was largely consumed by commuter traffic on and off of Interstate 15.

Made possible through "opportunity zone" legislation, this six-year project not only offers a blueprint for meeting urban housing needs but also demonstrates a new model for economic development and community engagement in downtown Salt Lake City.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, "I am so happy that we have people with vision.”

She credited the developers for understanding the history and future direction of the city, as well as the potential for the areas around 400 South, 500 South and 600 South that should function as the “grand boulevards” of Salt Lake City.

“You embraced not only the potential of this city, but in a complicated space,” she said.