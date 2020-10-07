 Citizen Revolt: October 8 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

October 07, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: October 8 

Gerrymander-End, No, No, No! Mitch, Ins and Outs of Voting in Utah, Sex Trafficking Fundraiser

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Gerrymander-End
Citizens passed a sheepish little law to discourage the Legislature against partisan gerrymandering. Legislators were not happy and watered down the advisory law even more because, after all, it's about power—their power. Now we're coming up to the naming of the independent redistricting commission and the public wonders if anything can stop the unfair practice of gerrymandering. "Election law experts Rick Pildes (NYU) and Derek Mueller (Iowa) will debate what—if anything—can be done about partisan gerrymandering," organizers of Debate: Can We End Partisan Gerrymandering? say. Virtual, Thursday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/33oGc1q

No, No, No! Mitch
It was literally hours after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died that Sen. Mitch McConnell struck out. McConnell and the Republican majority are desperately seeking to set the Supreme Court on a reliable conservative course for the future by nominating a new justice now. In a strategic effort, March for Our Future is focusing on Utah, Arizona and Maine to stop the train wreck taking place before the next president takes office. Tell Mitch No! March (Utah) will end up at Sen. Mitt Romney's office in hopes that he will hear the majority and act. City Creek Park or Pioneer Park (check the website), Saturday, Oct. 10, 1-4 p.m., free. tellmitchno.com/utah

Ins and Outs of Voting in Utah
Are you confused about mail-in ballots like you've never been before? The president has made false claims that mailed ballots are fraught with fraud while Utah proudly moves forward with this form of voting. Join the City Library for a Civic Engagement and Voting Panel Discussion. You will find out more about voter registration, ballot information and the different ways you can vote. And you'll hear about how your vote counts, even in a red state. "Our goal is to bring awareness to all of our community members about their power to vote," organizers say. Virtual, Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/33mEltF

Sex Trafficking Fundraiser
Yes, it happens here—sex trafficking. In Utah, the $150 billion global business—a form of slavery—is booming. "One Village, isanhourlong, docu-style presentation where you'll hear from survivors, local government officials, health-care workers and advocates on how human trafficking is affecting our Central Florida community," organizers say. While the drama focuses on Florida, Utah is one of the favored land routes for traffickers. Virtual, Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3ipujwb

