 Citizen Revolt: October 15 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

October 14, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: October 15 

Women's March—Again, Gender Gap Rally, COVID and the Economy, Walk Against Domestic Violence

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Women's March—Again
In early 2017, women marched around the country and in Washington, D.C., to protest predator Donald Trump's presidential win. Now as the next election looms, women will take to the streets again to highlight their continuing status as second-class citizens. It's estimated that between 3 million and 5 million people participated in the 2017 marches. The question is, how do they feel now? Sexism is not the only problem they face under the Trump regime. Racial injustice is just one more to be added to the list. Join the nation at the SLC UT Women's March and head to the Capitol. Salt Lake City County Building, 451 S. State, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3lpjLiD

Gender Gap Rally
Dubbed the Year of the Woman, 1992 marked the time the number of female senators tripled. Sadly, that equated to six women in the Senate, but still, something to celebrate back then. The Brookings Institute calls 2020 the Year of the Woman Voter because of the likelihood of "gender realignment" fueled by Trump's misogynistic behavior. At Vote Equality: Minding the Gaps for Utah Women, you will hear keynote speaker Jeanetta Williams of the NAACP describe existing barriers to voting and the need to press for equity under the law. You will hear others address inclusive feminism, and most importantly, why the Equal Rights Amendment is more critical now than ever. Utah Capitol steps, 350 N. State, Friday, Oct. 16, 12-1:30 p.m., free/masks required. https://bit.ly/3090R7k

COVID and the Economy
The novelty of staying at home is wearing thin, and Utahns worry not only about their health but the economy—their jobs, income and futures. "Nearly every facet of Utahns' economic life, like that of others around the globe, has been upended and altered by the COVID-19 pandemic," say organizers of Informed Decisions 2020: COVID-19 and the Utah Economy. Voters and candidates need the facts to make good choices in this unusual election year. Virtual, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 12-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/33HmL3N

Walk Against Domestic Violence
Since the pandemic hit, cases of domestic violence have skyrocketed because home is not always the safest place to be. Experts say the virus created a "pressure cooker" for couples in quarantine. The added stress of children and lost income make life more challenging. "We will walk and plant flags at Station Park representing each survivor of domestic violence in the past year," say organizers of Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence Walk. Meet in front of Habit Burger, 260 N. W. Union Ave., Farmington, Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/3jNbLYk

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: October 8

    Gerrymander-End, No, No, No! Mitch, Ins and Outs of Voting in Utah, Sex Trafficking Fundraiser
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Oct 7, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: October 1

    March on the Debate, VP Forum, The Debate, Stories of Powerful Women
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Sep 30, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: September 24

    Black Women's Activism, Climate Activism, How to Vote on Judges, Support for Farmers
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Sep 23, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation