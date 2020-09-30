Citizen Revolt: October 1 

click to enlarge

March on the Debate

Is anybody listening? As America becomes further divided and the gap between rich and poor deepens, it's time for politicians to hear from the common people. The nationally televised vice presidential debate has brought an unprecedented opportunity to broadcast demands. "Politicians and the rich have had plenty of opportunities to implement vital and life-saving changes and have instead chosen to let nearly 200,000 of us, especially the elderly, the poor and people of color, die. If they won't protect us, then we have to band together as a community and demand the changes that we need," organizers of March on VP Debate say. This means quality housing, health care, and education for all, stopping deportations and addressing police brutality, among other issues. Wallace Bennett Federal Building, 125 S. State, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 4-9:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3cqTkpA

VP Forum

The vice presidential candidates have chosen Utah for their debate, so you may want to bone up on just what that means. "As the University of Utah prepares to host the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate, join us as we examine the role of vice president, how it has evolved over time, and the role that vice presidential picks can have on the election," organizers from the Hinckley Institute of Politics say. The University of Utah is hosting the Vice Presidency Forum, which will take you through the 48 vice presidents and what impact, if any, they have had on the nation. Some have stepped into the role of president, often after tragic events like the shooting of John F. Kennedy. Others have faded into oblivion. You will hear from political science professors and the Deseret News opinion editor. Virtual, Monday, Oct. 5, 12-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3i33kqf

The Debate

In case you were wondering, the Vice Presidential Debate will not be an in-person event. Grab some popcorn and pull your chair up to the TV to watch online on channels including NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN and FOX. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3678YFp

Stories of Powerful Women

Even though President Trump promised to appoint a woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, there persists a general dismissiveness of women and their impact on politics and society. Because of Her: Stories of Women Making a Difference is a virtual storytelling event, presented by the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, aims to break those stereotypes. "This hour-long broadcast will feature true, personal stories from Utah women of action, about the women who have made a significant difference in their lives and work," and features teacher and activist Erika George, policy analyst Luna Banuri, poet and community organizer Ciriac Alvarez Valle, artist and writer Pilar Pobil, and photographer Denae Shanidiin. Special edition RadioActive, 90.9fm KRCL orkrcl.org, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/308OMiz