 Citizen Revolt: October 1 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

September 30, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: October 1 

March on the Debate, VP Forum, The Debate, Stories of Powerful Women

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

March on the Debate
Is anybody listening? As America becomes further divided and the gap between rich and poor deepens, it's time for politicians to hear from the common people. The nationally televised vice presidential debate has brought an unprecedented opportunity to broadcast demands. "Politicians and the rich have had plenty of opportunities to implement vital and life-saving changes and have instead chosen to let nearly 200,000 of us, especially the elderly, the poor and people of color, die. If they won't protect us, then we have to band together as a community and demand the changes that we need," organizers of March on VP Debate say. This means quality housing, health care, and education for all, stopping deportations and addressing police brutality, among other issues. Wallace Bennett Federal Building, 125 S. State, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 4-9:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3cqTkpA

VP Forum
The vice presidential candidates have chosen Utah for their debate, so you may want to bone up on just what that means. "As the University of Utah prepares to host the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate, join us as we examine the role of vice president, how it has evolved over time, and the role that vice presidential picks can have on the election," organizers from the Hinckley Institute of Politics say. The University of Utah is hosting the Vice Presidency Forum, which will take you through the 48 vice presidents and what impact, if any, they have had on the nation. Some have stepped into the role of president, often after tragic events like the shooting of John F. Kennedy. Others have faded into oblivion. You will hear from political science professors and the Deseret News opinion editor. Virtual, Monday, Oct. 5, 12-1 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3i33kqf

The Debate
In case you were wondering, the Vice Presidential Debate will not be an in-person event. Grab some popcorn and pull your chair up to the TV to watch online on channels including NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN and FOX. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3678YFp

Stories of Powerful Women
Even though President Trump promised to appoint a woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, there persists a general dismissiveness of women and their impact on politics and society. Because of Her: Stories of Women Making a Difference is a virtual storytelling event, presented by the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, aims to break those stereotypes. "This hour-long broadcast will feature true, personal stories from Utah women of action, about the women who have made a significant difference in their lives and work," and features teacher and activist Erika George, policy analyst Luna Banuri, poet and community organizer Ciriac Alvarez Valle, artist and writer Pilar Pobil, and photographer Denae Shanidiin. Special edition RadioActive, 90.9fm KRCL orkrcl.org, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/308OMiz

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Citizen Revolt

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation