THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR SEP 26 - OCT 2 

Artepaño: Chicano Prisoner Kerchief Art

Art emerges from every possible kind of circumstance—and sometimes, it's from the need to create something individual and personal in a place where you can feel lost in an institution. Nearly a century ago, incarcerated Latinx people in American penitentiaries took to turning their bandanas into creative works

Artepaño: Chicano Prisoner Kerchief Art presents the most diverse collection ever of an artform in which 15" x 15" white handkerchiefs, available for purchase in a prison commissary, are subsequently designed using colored pencil, ink, and, occasionally, paint. According to Dr. Ben V. Olguín, a contributor to the exhibition catalogue, "Paños represent a vast gallery of archetypes, icons, stock figures, Chicana/o/x tropes, and barrio vernacular styles that emphasize verité, or naturalistic, depictions of underclass realities, desires, and visions alongside playfully figurative ones involving caricatures. While paños usually are meant for private consumption, they have become renowned for their artistry and range of visual narratives, which situate these artworks alongside signature barrio art forms such as graffiti, tattoos, murals, lowrider art, and older forms that include underground zines and Chicano music." The exhibition features 71 such pieces, including from the private collection of Reno Leplat-Torti and works on loan from the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum at Utah State University (650 N. 100 East, Logan) presents Artepaño on display now through Feb. 1, 2025, Tues. - Thurs. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fri. 10:00 a.m - 8:00 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; and by appointment. Visit artmuseum.usu.edu for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

FanX

It's hard to believe it's been over a decade since the founders of what was then called Salt Lake ComicCon took a chance on the idea that Utah was as nerdy as we all suspected it was. Hundreds of thousands of attendees and plenty of A-list guests later, the FanX event has become an institution, packed with colorful costumes and a broad celebration of pop-culture fandoms.

The 2024 installment continues the tradition of high-profile guests from television, movies, animation, games, books, comics and more. Among the scheduled attendees this year are: the Lord of the Rings hobbit quartet of Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan; a Thelma & Louise reunion of Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis; legendary actor/comedian Dick Van Dyke; The Terminator stars Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn; Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton and Wil Wheaton; C3P0 himself Anthony Daniels; the Six Million Dollar Man/Bionic Woman pair of Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner; Adventure Time's Finn, Jeremy Shada; and dozens more. Plus, there are panel conversations about every corner of the fandom universe, gaming tables, costume contests and the massive vendor floor of original art, collectibles and ephemera.

FanX Salt Lake takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center (90 S. West Temple) Sept. 26 (1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.), Sept. 27 (11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and Sept. 28 (10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.). Day passes are $20 - $50, with full event passes beginning at $65; photo ops are extra. Visit fanxsaltlake.com for full event schedule, to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Kevin Nealon

Kevin Nealon's dry wit defined his particular persona during his nine-year stint on Saturday Night Live. Aside from anchoring the ever-popular "Weekend Update" segment, he created his breakthrough character "Subliminal Man" while also teaming with Dana Carvey as part of the demonstrative fitness freaks Hans and Franz, whose determination to "pump you up" became a rallying cry to those they deemed weak and puny. Unsurprisingly, he earned an Emmy nod as part of the SNL writing team.

He later parlayed those accomplishments into solo success, earning kudos for his part on the Showtime series Weeds, which was honored with a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. His Showtime comedy special Whelmed ... But Not Overly also reaped its share of critical acclaim, while his big screen performances in the films Just Go with It, And They're Off, Anger Management, Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, You Don't Mess with the Zohan and Daddy Day Care spread his fame even further, as did his guest roles on such popular television programs as Hot in Cleveland, Franklin & Bash, Monk and Curb Your Enthusiasm. So too, his first book, Yes, You're Pregnant, But What About Me? proved that sarcasm and cynicism could somehow be seen as both endearing and enduring. There's nothing subliminal about that.

Kevin Nealon performs four 21+ shows at Wiseguys Downtown (194 S. 400 West) at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 - 28. Tickets cost $35, $110 for VIP. Go to wiseguyscomedy.com. (Lee Zimmerman)