THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR OCT 3 - 10 

Becca Webb

RDT: Noa

It might be something of a cliché to say that dance is a language all its own—but in the case of the work created by Israeli-born dancer/choreographer Noa Zuk, that's literally true. The veteran began her career with Batsheva Dance Company under the tutelage of choreographer Ohad Naharin, where Zuk learned the movement language that became known as Gaga—described in a Repertory Dance Theatre press release as "a physically challenging, multisensory experience that enhances flexibility, stamina, agility, coordination, and efficiency while fostering awareness, sensitivity, and generosity."

Zuk's collaboration with RDT goes back nearly a decade, with the 2014 commission By the Snake, and continuing with 2019's Outdoors. This summer, Zuk participated in the collaborative workshop Dance West, taking the opportunity to restage a 2014 piece of hers which is now titled Gringo, Gringo, featuring a duet and a group section. Zuk describes her creative style as "very physical from beginning to end. I approach movement by way of sensation—attempting to awaken corporeal awareness throughout the moving body. I am always in search of dynamic clarity, marrying movement and sound together so tightly that nothing can come between them."

Repertory Dance Theatre's presentation of Noa comes to the Rose Wagner Center's Jeanne Wagner Theatre (138 W. 300 South) Oct. 3 – 5, with performances 7:30 p.m. nightly. This season-opening production also marks the launch of RDT's new tiered pricing structure—with tickets $15 - $45—intended to provide greater accessibility for audiences. Visit arttix.org to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Robert Holman

Pygmalion Theatre Company: Tender Hooks

You don't have to look very far into news headlines to find stories of people who are deeply concerned about "others" coming into "their" neighborhoods. That's why celebrated Utah playwright Julie Jensen feels that there's something relevant and universal to the story of her play Tender Hooks, even though it's a period piece set in rural Southern Utah. "It's a play about class, and it involves the point of view of one who is afraid of the people who have moved in next door," Jensen said. "Why is she afraid of them? She judges them ... as less than, and not as good as the people in her town or herself, but she's afraid of them, and so it really is a play about fear and class, and how those two kind of co-mingle."

The "others" in Tender Hooks are the Hicks family—a mother with five children, each of whom has a physical difference. They move in next door to long-time resident LaPriel, who expresses anxiety and concern about these odd new neighbors. Says Brenda Hattingh, who plays Mrs. Hicks, "There is a lot of judging people on appearance in this play. ... Often we don't realize that once we start a conversation, like in the play, a lot of those initial impressions change, mostly for the better. We could use more of that in our communities."

Pygmalion Theatre Company's production of Julie Jensen's Tender Hooks plays at the Rose Wagner Center's Black Box Theater (138 W. 300 South) Oct. 4 – 19; performance dates and times vary. Tickets are $15 - $22.50 at arttix.org. (SR)

Matthew Murphy

Broadway at the Eccles: Funny Girl

The year 1964 was an iconic time in the world of entertainment. The British Invasion had begun, with the Beatles at the helm. The cultural climate was rapidly shifting from the staid 1950s to the swinging '60s. And a young, up-and-coming entertainer named Barbra Streisand was making her mark as a popular entertainer. She subsequently got a big career boost when she was chosen for the lead role in the Broadway musical Funny Girl, based on the life and career of Jewish comedian, stage star and all-round entertainer Fanny Brice and her tumultuous relationship with the slick entrepreneur, gambler and man-about-town Nicky Arnstein.

The show introduced one of the most iconic scores of all time courtesy of composers Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, with songs that became standards, such as "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People" in particular. The current cast in this touring production features Hannah Shankman as Fanny, Grammy Award-winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and Stephen Mark Lukas as Nicky. In addition to the memorable music and dazzling choreography, it shares the story about a girl from New York's Lower East Side who aspired to be an entertainer, but was told she'd never be a star. Then a funny thing happened: This funny girl surprised them all, and even now, she continues to entertain and inspire.

The touring production of Funny Girl will be presented at the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main St.) Oct. 8 - 13. Performance times vary. Tickets cost $49 - $169; visit arttix.org for tickets and additional event info. (Lee Zimmerman)