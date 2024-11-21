BEST OF UTAH 2024

click image Cover illustration by Clint Burlap

The art of origami—of turning a flat sheet of paper into imaginative sculptures using folding techniques—has been around since approximately the 7th century, following the introduction of paper to Japan from China. Ceremonial origami for religious purposes came first, with recreational origami developing by about the 16th century.

So the concept has been around for a while.

While City Weekly’s Best of Utah issue can hardly claim to have a comparable history, celebrating your favorites in Utah living has been an annual tradition since the issue’s inauguration on Jan. 16, 1990. (And for an independent paper in this national landscape, that’s nothing to sniff at!) Even so, the spirit of the issue’s overall mission is at least as old as the advent of paper, if not older.

To recognize the highlights (and lowlights) of our shared space is part of community living, something that gets lost when we live lives of self-involved detachment. Thankfully, each year that we do Best of Utah, the varied beauties and delights of our city and state come into greatest focus through you, the readers. With roughly 207,000 total votes cast for our 464 categories, you show us that each colorful variation, each bend and curve accomplished across our state creates an imaginative, ever-changing sculpture out of what could be a flat, featureless expanse.

Paper, that compacted web of fibers, is a remarkably flexible medium and can be used both to convey ideas of profound meaning as well as serve the most commonplace of functions.

Nevertheless, whether for recreation, ceremony or anything in between, it remains an organic whole—not unlike the healthiest communities.

The selections you have chosen this year illustrate all of the above uses, providing Utah the folds and dimensions it vitally needs to become a work of art.

—Wes Long,

Contributing Editor

Brandon Cruz

Troy Williams at an Allies Gala

Best Community Advocate

Troy Williams

Equality Utah executive director Troy Williams is a force to be reckoned with on Capitol Hill, boasting a success record that most advocates for progressive causes can only dream of achieving in the bright-red Beehive State. His past experience as a young foot soldier for the ultra-conservative (and ultra-organized) Eagle Forum clearly taught Williams the dark arts of Utah politics, which he now employs expertly to make everyone's lives better, one victory at a time.

2. Tara Lipsyncki

3. Jennifer Plumb

Best Advocacy Organization

Planned Parenthood

Persistence can be a throwaway term at times, and it can be tricky to come by a person or organization who truly embodies the painstaking effort it takes to persist continually. Planned Parenthood Action Council Of Utah fits the bill wholeheartedly and without exaggeration. What's more: they don't just persist in the face of adversity, they lift others up and bring them along, providing protection, equity, resources and more to boot!

plannedparenthoodaction.org

2. Equality Utah

3. Encircle

Best Columnist

Robert Gehrke, The Salt Lake Tribune

If you've ever been lucky enough to tip a pint with the Trib's Robert Gehrke, you know that he's a good conversationalist about topics hither and yon: sports, movies, etc. At the Tribune, of course, he's a go-to read for local and statewide politics, the beat that's built his reputation as a tough-but-fair reporter, adept at data-driven work and shoe-leather reportage. He's also a readable, relatable writer, a true multi-threat.

2. Eli McCann, The Salt Lake Tribune

3. Gordon Monson, The Salt Lake Tribune

Best Conservative

Mitt Romney

It's tempting to see this award as a win by default, as Mitt Romney was one of the only Republicans smart enough to exit the MAGA bus before Donald Trump drove it off of a cliff. But let it be remembered that amid the performative chaos of modern politics, Romney kept busy doing the work—building coalitions, negotiating worthwhile legislation and avoiding the TV cameras. The Senate could do with a few more members like him.

2. Becky Edwards

3. John Dougall

Best Elected Official

Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City

Sure, winning reelection to the mayor's office by a 24-point margin is pretty cool. But even more impressive is Erin Mendenhall's four consecutive years as City Weekly readers' favorite local politician. After a particularly turbulent first term, Mendenhall is wasting no time using her second spin in the mayoral chair to position Utah's capital city for a brighter future—one with more parks, vibrancy, neighbors and opportunity, plus a second date with the Olympic Winter Games.

2. Mitt Romney

3. Jenny Wilson

Best Former Utahn

John Stockton

A legendary, long-celebrated basketball player, John Stockton helped make the Utah Jazz what it is today with his incredible skills as a point guard. Largely regarded as one of the most skilled point guards the NBA has seen, Stockton holds the all-time record for steals and assists. He now resides in Spokane, Washington, but Utah will never forget the lasting impression he made here.

2. Nathan Chen

3. Lex Scott

Best Internet Troll

Gov. Spencer Cox

The Trump era of Republican politics has seen a number of former statesmen devolve into angry, petulant children online. But few have fallen as far as fast as Gov. Spencer Cox, who in a few short years morphed from a plucky, broadly-supported centrist into a divisive, tone-deaf regurgitator of hard-right culture war bile. Here's hoping Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson can hang on to her soul if she gets promoted to the big chair. X: @spencerjcox

2. Todd Weiler

3. Natalie Cline

Best Local Podcast

City Cast Salt Lake

While tied to an aural approach to storytelling, the folks behind this operation understand modern media consumption and the range of material listeners are prepared to tackle in a given sitting. Myriad stories abound, from breezy lifestyle features to local reporting to conversations with Utah's notable tastemakers. From bite-sized reads to longer listens, City Cast offers a range of topics as wide and varied as the people who call this community home.

saltlake.citycast.fm

2. Mormon Stories

3. Girls Camp Podcast

Best Local TV Lifestyle/Talk Show

Good Things Utah, ABC4

In a world often full of bad news, it's a pleasure to tune into Good Things Utah for feel-good Utah entertainment. From recipes to recommendations to inspiring stories, hosts Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn and Deena Manzanares know how to create an engaging show full of warmth. You don't need to look further than Good Things Utah for a quick way to brighten your day.

abc4.com/gtu

2. Fox 13's The Place, KSTU

3. Studio 5, KSL-TV

Maven Lofts

Best Mixed-Use Space in Which to Live/Work/Play

Maven District

Owned and run by women, with 85% occupancy by women-owned businesses, the Maven District is the place where boss babes gather. There is so much to love about this area of town, from the walkable community to the short- and long-term housing rentals offered at Maven Stay; you can come for an hour or for days.

mavendistrict.com

2. The Junction

3. Sugar Space Arts Warehouse

A rally for Planned Parenthood

Best Non-Profit Organization

Planned Parenthood Salt Lake Health Center

Opened in 1964—but not without challenges. In the 1990s and 2000s, varied legislative efforts sought to impose stricter regulations on clinics. The 2010s brought renewed scrutiny, and in 2015, a national push to defund the organization was spurred by misleading videos targeting them. Despite these challenges, Planned Parenthood fought back, mobilizing community support and advocating for reproductive rights. We thank you, for all you do for our community.

plannedparenthood.org

2. Best Friends Animal Society

3. Utah Food Bank

Best Piece of Legislation

HB560 (Abortion Licensing Modifications)

Some Utah lawmakers would sooner die than respect women's freedom and bodily autonomy. So it was poetic watching them frantically repeal a ban on abortion clinics in order to avoid a court entanglement that could have jeopardized their broader effort to impose a near-universal ban on abortion procedures. The courts are still sorting through the mess and the war is far from won, but at least the hardliners got a taste of humble pie.

2. HB130 (Animal Fighting Penalties)

3. SB272 (Downtown Revitalization Zone)

Best Political Controversy

Natalie Cline loses her seat on the Utah Board of Education

After four years of constant controversy and embarrassment, Natalie Cline finally learned that there is a limit to what Utahns will stomach from their elected state school board members when her virulently anti-transgender bigotry led her to erroneously bully a high school student. A tidal wave of criticism from everyone in the political food chain crashed down on Cline's head, and even the famously archconservative GOP delegates voted to show her the door.

2. LDS church not supporting mandatory reporting of child abuse

3. Gov. Spencer Cox endorses Donald Trump

Best Political Social-Media Influencer

Ben Winslow

Most of us can't attend the Legislature's every special session or the Utah Supreme Court's every hearing. Thankfully, Ben Winslow does it for us. His live reporting on platforms like Threads makes even the densest of political wars accessible to the public. He's the go-to for on-the-spot news. Or, if you're looking for something a little more lighthearted—like a local spotlight or relatable meme—he's got you there, too. Threads: @benwinslow

2. Rosie Card

3. Eli McCann

Best Politician: Over the Hill

Mitt Romney

Incumbents typically hold onto their seats until their lifeless corpses have to be pried off with a spatula. That was true of the man Mitt Romney replaced in the Senate, but won't be true of Romney, as the broadly popular and increasingly isolated moderate has decided six years is plenty to be stuck next to Mike Lee. For working across the aisle and getting out before he became the villain, we say "thank you."

2. Joel Briscoe

3. Burgess Owens

Best Politician: Up and Coming

Caroline Gleich

Caroline Gleich has summited Mount Everest with a torn ACL, but she recently faced her biggest challenge yet: running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in Utah. Gleich has long been an outdoor enthusiast with a passion for environmental advocacy. Now, she's taking her advocacy to a new level as she heads into politics. Given her exceptional accomplishments in outdoor recreation, we can only anticipate what she'll accomplish on this new journey. IG: @carolinegleich

2. Nate Blouin

3. Natalie Pinkney

Best Progressive

Luz Escamilla

The goal of progressivism is to make everyone's life better. Seems simple enough, but it's a big job, made even more impressive by Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla's willingness to leave no stone unturned to solve Utahns' problems. Regardless of ideology, she works to solve issues like affordable healthcare, housing, quality education and speaking up for those of who do not always have a voice in Utah's overwhelmingly white, male political world.

facebook.com/Luzforutah

2. Jennifer Plumb

3. Grant Miller

Best Radical

Rae Duckworth, Black Lives Matter Utah

Since 2021, Rae Duckworth has headed up Black Lives Matter Utah, with her work fueled, in large part, by the 2019 police shooting of her cousin Bobby Duckworth in Carbon County. Since then, her voice has been heard in the digital space and newspaper pages, at protests and in courtrooms, in the ears of local media, the SLC Police Department and the office of Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

linktr.ee/RaeQuackk

2. Phil Lyman

3. Denise Weaver

Best Radio Show

Radio From Hell, X96-KXRK

What can we say about Radio From Hell? Dominant in this award category since Bill Allred, Gina Barberi and Kerry Jackson came into their own in the mid '90s, the reigning champions have practically owned our readership's vote ever since. They are one of the few local shows that doesn't feel like a pre-programmed morning zoo. Let's be honest, whenever the show comes to an end, we're probably renaming this award after them.

X96.com

2. Radio West, KUER 90.1

3. RadioACTive, KRCL 90.9

Flying the rainbow colors at Pride

Best Rally

Utah Pride Rally and March

You can't overstate the amazement a newbie to Utah feels when attending their first Utah Pride Rally and March. The state's cultural and political history might suggest a small, scrappy gathering, but what Salt Lake is treated to every June is a massive celebration of LGBTQ culture, with a parade that stretches for miles and thousands of folks gathered and bringing their cheerful, positive vibes to the already-amped participants. Truly a beautiful day.

utahpride.org

2. Rally To Save Great Salt Lake

3. Rally For Palestine

Kerri Cronk

Best TV Anchor

Kerri Cronk, Fox 13 KSTU

It's a bittersweet send-off acknowledging Kerri Cronk as Utah's best TV anchor. After three decades at Fox 13—and two decades as a Good Morning Utah anchor—Cronk recently left Fox 13 to pursue new adventures in Australia. We'll all miss Cronk's humor, personality and radiant energy on our morning news, but we wish her the best in this new chapter.

2. Mary Nickles, KUTV 2

3. Heidi Hatch, KUTV 2

Best Radio Station

X96-KXRK

Serving as the longest-running alternative music station in the state, X96 has morphed over the years to where they are currently: a mix of classic hits and a defiant source of rock music, as well as newer tunes from those trying to redefine the genre. Few others have earned the loyalty of their listeners to blast Nirvana followed by Dexter and The Moonrocks out of their stereo daily.

X96.com

2. KUER 90.1

3. KRCL 90.9

Best Reporter: Print/Digital

Peggy Fletcher Stack, The Salt Lake Tribune

Covering the LDS church is as tricky a media job as there can be in this market, and Peggy does it with a grace and kindness that is truly admirable. Her recent articles exploring strategies for bridging the gap between members and nonmembers stands as a testament to her ability to encourage both sides to evaluate where they stand and search for where new lines of communication could be established.

sltrib.com/staff/pstack

2. Courtney Tanner, The Salt Lake Tribune

3. Jessica Miller, The Salt Lake Tribune

Best Reporter: Radio

Doug Fabrizio, KUER 90.1

Almost every NPR station across America has that one local reporter who has become a guiding voice for news you need to know about. For Utah, that voice is Doug Fabrizio, who has hosted RadioWest for decades covering all things politics, human interest and entertainment—not to mention interviews with iconic or controversial public figures. Regardless of the topic, when you hear him say "this is RadioWest," you know you're in for something special.

KUER.org

2. Lara Jones, KRCL 90.9

3. Lindsay Aerts, KSL News Radio

Best Reporter: Sports, all media

Andy Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

Andy Larsen has had his ear to the rail on all things Utah Jazz since he took over the beat in 2013. From drama-filled off-seasons regarding Gordon Hayward, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Andy has had Jazz fans covered from the jump. And with the arrival of the Utah Hockey Club, Andy has been providing coverage on the exciting new venture as the Beehive State adds another professional sport to the mix.

sltrib.com/staff/alarsen

2. Wesley Ruff, KTVX-ABC4

3. Andrea Urban, KSTU-Fox 13

Best Reporter: TV

Ben Winslow, Fox 13

In his fourth consecutive win (and several more non-consecutive ones), Ben Winslow has once again proven himself to be among Utah's most reliable and thorough reporters. From breaking down Utah's murky and confusing (perhaps frustrating) political landscape to giving his audience live, on-the-scene coverage of Utah events, this dedicated, knowledgeable, award-winning journalist is a force to be reckoned with.

fox13now.com/ben-winslow

2. Mary Nickles, KUTV 2

3. Lindsay Aerts, KSL-TV

Best Social Cause

Protecting Abortion Access in Utah

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we're still watching as overzealous lawmakers attempt to strip Utahns of abortion access. The Legislature's attempt at a near-total abortion ban is on hold, for now, thanks to the Utah Supreme Court. Maybe they'll use the new free time to help Utah's homeless population or help the Great Salt Lake ... probably not.

2. Save the Great Salt Lake

3. Free Palestine

Best TV News Station

Fox 13 KSTU

In a time when TV news stations seem to be turning their studios into a generic green screen for national headlines, Fox 13 remains a dedicated source of local coverage. The station offers 10 hours of news every weekday, including their 9 p.m. broadcast for those who would rather be somewhere else at 10. It's nice to have a station getting you local news instead of a PowerPoint presentation.

Fox13Now.com

2. KUTV 2

3. KSL-TV

Best Utah Athlete

Cameron Rising

It's hard to think about the Utah Utes' football success without thinking of Cameron Rising. His grit, leadership and commitment to the game have earned him a reputation as a stand-out athlete, not to mention a roaring fanbase. Though injuries have taken him out of the game in the last year, his unwavering commitment to his team has stood strong and earned him the title of Best Utah Athlete. IG: @crising7

2. Caroline Gleich

3. Tony Finau

Best Utah Swear Word

"Mike Lee"

It is correct that the ultimate swear word begins with "Mike" and ends with "Lee." It is not the actual word that is offensive, but the concepts it expresses. Concepts such as being on the wrong side of history, always. Many great swear words end with a "K," but lack a certain je ne sais quoi. "Mike Lee" is in a class by itself. Try it next time you stub your toe in polite company.

2. "Oh My Heck"

3. "Frick"

Post Malone

Best Utahn

Post Malone

Austin, aka "Posty," was born in New York but grew up in Texas. His versatile music is a wild mix of country, grunge, hip hop and R&B. We're totally vibing with his choice to call Utah home. His genuine heart is undeniable, and we're here for it with open arms. IG: @postmalone

2. Jeff, the bike speaker guy

3. Jennifer Plumb

Best Weathercaster

Chase Thomason, KUTV 2

Chase Thomason uses his love and knowledge of Utah and weather to provide up-to-date information on some of the scariest news. This social-media-savvy weathercaster is always willing to answer questions and interacts with Utahns with kindness. His passion and excitement for the way the world works is invigorating and his résumé as a storm chaser in the heart of tornado alley proves his value to his native state.

kutv.com/contact/people/chase-thomason

2. Allison Croghan, formerly Fox13-KSTU

3. Kevin Eubank, KSL-TV

Most Underreported Utah Story

Drag Story Hour Bomb Threats

Last fall, The King's English was evacuated after they received a bomb threat, canceling the day's all-ages drag storytime event. The following spring, a similar scene unfolded in Provo when Mosaics Community Bookstore & Venue canceled their monthly drag story hour after receiving bomb threats. The threats are unfortunately a reflection of a larger national trend. Apparently reading stories to kids has become too radical.

2. Utah Supreme Court case on political district gerrymandering

3. Redwood Swap Meet & Drive-In redevelopment

Worst Use of Public Funds

Transgender Bathroom Monitoring

Utah lawmakers were so committed to their bigotry that—on top of regulating which bathrooms folks can use—they created a forum for tattle-telling and forced the Utah State Auditor to devote time and resources to policing a deluge of complaints, many of which were from trolls intentionally gumming up the gears. For everyone not consumed by delusional paranoia: mind your own damn business and remember to wash your hands. Problem solved.

2. Paying Mike Lee's Senate salary

3. Diverting education funding to charter schools

Worst Utahn

Sen. Mike Lee

For someone who claims to be a constitutional lawyer, it's surprising how evidence mounts every day that Mike Lee—Utah's senior senator—was part of a coup against the government, attacking the sanctity of the Constitution and our elections. He would call that "based," though. Every six years we send him to Washington and every term he fails to do anything substantial for Utah. It's no wonder he's a perennial candidate for Worst Utahn; he's the worst.

2. Gov. Spencer Cox

3. Tim Ballard

Best Bridge Builders

Smith Entertainment Group

The modern Salt Palace is problematic, built upon the decimation of Japantown and exiling the Depot District from the rest of downtown. But while the problems are no secret, there was little effort to fix them until the Smith Entertainment Group pitched a comprehensive rebuild that would include the Delta Center by burying 300 West. Reasonable minds can disagree on the particulars of the deal, but there's no denying that current conditions require change.

Best Excuse to Stop Driving

Ebike Voucher Lottery

"Car culture" is heavily subsidized, charging taxpayers so individual drivers can speed down highways, park in oversized lots, pollute the environment and, of course, kill nearly 300 Utahns per year. With ebike vouchers effectively paying for themselves, it's a no-brainer to use incentives to get folks out of their gas-guzzlers and onto a safe, efficient and sustainable vehicle. SLC's first batch got snatched up immediately, proving we can afford to go even further next time.

Best Made-Up Controversy

Redevelopment of the Redwood Drive-In

Preservationists tipped into self-parody when they rallied the troops to fight a proposed redevelopment of the old drive-In theater on Redwood Road, which currently hosts a popular weekend swap meet on vast expanses of open, sunswept asphalt. The privately-owned site is pitch perfect for mixed-use housing and no amount of nostalgia will save the drive-in business model. If the swap meet can find another parking lot to occupy, it will be better off as well.

Best Monthly Potluck

The Wisdom Keepers

Meeting on the second Saturday of every month at Salt Lake City's Urban Indian Center, this group of American Indian/Alaska Native Elders has been providing a welcoming space for urban Natives for years now. Between the events they plan and the food they bring (plus no small amount of laughter along the way), there is genuine community to be enjoyed here, whatever your tribe.

uicsl.org/about-us/wisdom-keepers

Best NIMBY

The 15th and 15th backyard concert buster

For years, the good people of 15th and 15th have come together on summer evenings to nurture connection through food and song. But one neighborhood grinch brought the good vibes to a screeching halt by complaining to zoning enforcement. The city ultimately backed down and said the concerts can continue, but the ordeal makes clear that for some Salt Lakers, building community matters far less than always having a parking space on the public curb.

Best Online Social Conscience

Kenny Akers

In May 2020, hundreds of Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City after the death of George Floyd, later judged to be murder, at the hands of Minneapolis police. What began as a peaceful moment devolved into incendiary riots. It was Akers, a military veteran, who stood down looters, creating a moment that launched him into social media celebrity. He skillfully employs a calm and proactive voice to challenge misperceptions about modern Black activism.

poplme.co/kennyakers

Best Reality Check

Utah Supreme Court voids Amendment D

Utah lawmakers f--ked around and found out. Voters want independent redistricting, but the legislative supermajority was committed to partisan gerrymandering, leading the courts to enshrine the constitutional right of the citizenry to reform government. So lawmakers doubled down, inventing an "emergency" and sloppily placing a constitutional amendment on the ballot shrouded in deception and lies. Another lawsuit and another loss later, the Legislature is licking its wounds and plotting revenge against democracy.

Best Video Production by Youth Media

Spy Hop's Phase 2

Phase 2's unique video services harness the experience of talented Spy Hop alumni, who bring their advanced skills and fresh perspectives to every project. With a commitment to producing high-quality, impactful videos through mentorship and community stewardship, this dynamic team ensures that each project is delivered with exceptional artistry.

phase2productions.com

Mary Dickson

Best Voice for Downwinders

Mary Dickson

We've known Mary since our Private Eye days, but it's in the cause of justice for the victims of nuclear testing ("downwinders") that Dickson's works hit closest to home. A downwinder and cancer survivor, Dickson has been a consistent voice for the rights of those affected by the spread of radiation—a category encompassing every last one of us. Now that Congress has allowed downwinder compensation efforts to lapse, we need her now more than ever.

Best Vote of Confidence

Salt Lake County Council endorses the Rio Grande Plan

There's no time machine to undo Utah's transportation mistakes, but that doesn't mean we have to live with them forever. Salt Lake City's leaders have flirted with the citizen-led idea of burying the railroad and restoring the Rio Grande Depot, but it took the County Council to give it formal backing. With that endorsement vote, entities like the Wasatch Front Regional Council and Utah Department of Transportation are compelled to give the plan a closer look.