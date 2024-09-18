THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR SEP 19 - 25 

Stuart Ruckman

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: Re-Play

Popular culture seems to be overwhelmed with reboots, remakes and reimaginings, but don't be misled by the title of Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company's season-opening production Re-Play to believe that it's all about trotting out the familiar. While one of the featured pieces is indeed a return engagement, the program also features two brand-new works, all joining together for a thematic exploration of what it means to be connected—sometimes whether we like it or not.

The revival is Laja Field and Martin Durov's 2022 commission The Bunker, a 20-minute theatrical dance production about six people who are trapped in a shared space together, at first believing that they'll be released after one year—and creating a dance to celebrate that release—only to find their confinement dragging on. Also on the bill is Wish You Were Here, a new work by Monica Bill Barnes set to the classic David Bowie/Queen collaboration "Under Pressure." Student dancers from Weber State, BYU, Southern Utah University, University of Utah and Westminster College join in for an upbeat piece about people reaching out to find connection. Finally, RWDC's own Daniel Charon choreographs a new piece set to Philip Glass' "Sonata for Violin and Piano" exploring technological influence on the human experience of reality.

Ririe-Woodbury's Re-Play comes to the Rose Wagner Center's Jeanne Wagner Theatre (138 W. 300 South) for performances Sept. 19 – 21 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, with a "Moving Parts" sensory-friendly performance Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15/$20 for Sept. 19, $15/$35 for Sept. 20 – 21 evening shows, $10 for Moving Parts at arttix.org. (Scott Renshaw)

Sam Jones

Patton Oswalt

From his humble beginnings in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene of the 1990s, Patton Oswalt has become something of a multimedia star. He became an icon for a generation of children—at least for his voice—when he performed Remy the rat for the Pixar film Ratatouille, and similarly iconic in the geek world for this legendary, viral Star Wars-themed filibuster as a character on the sitcom Parks and Recreation (a speech which literally inspired the opening scene from the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett). He's even found his way into the rarified air of game-show host, as he headlined the recent Fox/Amazon Prime series The 1% Club, challenging contestants with brain-teasers and showing off his gift for crowd work in his improvised conversations with those contestants.

Yet his greatest gift remains in his abilities as a stand-up comedian, and a talent that has evolved over the years. While he has always been a gifted storyteller with reference points spanning pop-culture and high art, he's dug deeper of late, in part a result of dealing with personal tragedy like the sudden death of his first wife, writer Michelle McNamara (which he chronicled in his 2017 Netflix special Annihilation). Now, Utah audiences get a chance to see the master at work in an up-close-and-personal club gig.

Patton Oswalt's Effervescent tour comes to Wiseguys Gateway (190 S. 400 West) Sept. 19 – 21 for six performances, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. nightly. At press time, some of these shows are sold out, but select tickets remain at $60. Visit wiseguyscomedy.com for tickets and additional event information. (SR)

Vincent Rommelaere

A Taste of Ireland

For 30 years, groups like Riverdance and Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance have toured the world, dazzling audiences with an electrifying mix of traditional Irish music and dance performances that take step traditions to the level of a rock-and-roll show. Steeped in that same tradition is A Taste of Ireland, a touring production featuring alumni of those aforementioned shows like Gavin Shevlin, Megan McGinley and Callum O'Neill bringing their own spin to the beloved performance style.

The 100%-live show features musicians, vocalists and dancers sharing their own unique interpretations of classic songs like "Danny Boy," "Wild Rover," "Tell Me Ma" and more. According to the show's producer and director Brent Pace, "We offer audiences an unforgettable adventure through the heart and soul of Ireland, where every beat of music and every step of Irish dance shares a captivating journey. Each narrative is interwoven with dramatic lighting and breathtaking visual scenery, with performances meticulously crafted to express the depth of these stories, ensuring that you feel Ireland's history through the movement, music, and dance."

A Taste of Ireland visits Utah for three stops on its current tour: Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. at Provo's Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St.); Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus (1395 E. Presidents Circle); and Monday, Sept. 23 at the Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City (105 N. 100 East). Tickets are $35 - $65 based on performance date; visit atasteofirelandshow.com for tickets and additional event information. (SR)

Raven Dark Creations

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

We're in that fall-ish time of the year when folks' interests turn Halloween-ish, and perhaps with more interest in the macabre. Granted, there are plenty of people who hold those interests year-round, but creepiness expands its audience as we head into October. So whether you're one of those 24/7/365 lovers of funkiness or just a seasonal dabbler, you'll find something to pique your interest at the distinctive showcase at is the touring Oddities and Curiosities Expo.

Since 2017, this showcase of more than 150 vendors—bringing their wares representing the ways that people can turn the weird, unsettling and bizarre into stuff you might actually consider placing on a bookshelf—has come to venues around the country. Did you ever previously consider turning human teeth into insect-themed jewelry? You will now. Have you pondered whether animal brains could be preserved in crystal spheres for knickknacks? The answer is "yes." Browse for taxidermied critters, Halloween-themed art, funeral collectibles and more, get a tarot reading, take some photo ops or enjoy performances by sideshow artists. If you're feeling particularly funky, you might even consider signing up for classes to learn about taxidermy or preserving insects yourself.

The 2024 Oddities & Curiosities Expo comes to the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy (9575 S. State St) Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance/$15 door, with children 12 and under free admission. Classes including Rat Taxidermy and Entomology/Bug Pinning are additional charge. Visit odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com for tickets and additional event information. (SR)