Solstice Beers 

Mike Riedel

Roosters - Gingerbread Latte White Stout: What the hell is "white stout?" Well, it's basically a stunning golden ale that attempts to replicate the tastes and aromas of a classic stout. Instead of dark roasted malts, this beer style is made by incorporating cold-steeped coffee, vanilla beans and cacao nibs. It is all about the flavors, without any darker visual appeal.

This beer takes on those elements and adds a bit of gingerbread spices, which produces a nice golden color with a bright white head. There is also a nice amount of lacing to this brew; it sticks to the side of the glass well. The smell is rich gingerbread spices, then you pick up on coffee and roasted grains and malts. Between the look and smell, this is one inviting brew.

Now for the taste: It is bold with flavors. You first pick up on ginger and spices, then smooth coffee along with roasted grains and malts. The ginger initially comes across a ginger root and less gingerbread, which imparts some freshness; the spices you pick up on are cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. There is a lot going on in this gingerbread ale, and I really like how smooth this brew goes down. There is nothing overpowering about it, thanks to a super-nice balance. The body is a solid light, and it would work nicely on a wintery day. The mouthfeel of was a bit thin, due to style and under-carbonation.

Verdict: I would definitely look this brew up again given the opportunity. Rooster has a nice one here that I think would benefit from a stronger enhancement all around, from alcohol to malt profile.

Templin Family - Low Earth Orbit: There are no official "West Coast style" lagers out there—not yet anyway. This is an experiment to merge new hop and malt combinations to produce something new in the lager-verse. Hell, this is so unique, I'd call it a "mountain lager."

It pours a clear, pale golden-yellow color, topped off with one finger of soapy, foamy white head that recedes within two or three minutes' time. A modest swath of lace is left in its wake, in addition to a thin, filmy cap and collar; it looks like your average craft lager to me, but the aroma suggests that better things are coming. It smells clean, fresh and a little fruity. There are some gritty, grainy pale malts, as well as hints of lime, passion fruit, apricot and grassy hay.

Its flavors emerge along the same lines: grainy pale malts and light doughy sweetness, backed by light, fruity hop characteristics of lemon-lime citrus, apricot and passion fruit. Hints of grassy hay and floral hop bitterness crop up at the back end of the sip, with a very clean finish followed by a relatively dry aftertaste. The body is light, with zippy carbonation that prickles and prods the palate enthusiastically with each sip; the crisp, refreshing mouthfeel encourages you to keep sipping. Maybe I've become too accustomed to tallboys, but one can of this just doesn't seem like enough—not even close.

Verdict: This lager has got just the right mix of simplicity, drinkability and hoppiness, almost as if it were tailor-made for me. I'd consider it a definite must-try if you enjoy craft lagers. I'll be picking it up again, that's for sure.

You'll only find Gingerbread Latte White Stout on draft, including at all Rooster locations, including their new craft beer pub, the Coop, in Layton. I understand it can also be found at some Slackwater locations. TF's Low Earth Orbit can be found at the brewery in 16-ounce cans. As always, cheers!