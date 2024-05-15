Wasatch/Squatters Rites of Spring and Templin Family 2024 Grisette Farmhouse Ale 

Mike Riedel

Wasatch/Squatters - Rites of Spring: Maibock is a German-style lager beer that translates to "May beer." They're typically hoppier than other Bock styles, and are designed for spring.

This bockbier pours a golden amber color with a thick two-finger head of pure white. The head is quite stable, hanging around for quite some time, before eventually fading to leave a decent level of foamy lace on the sides of the glass. The aroma of the beer is big and bready, with tons of a doughy smell. Some sweeter aromas of a caramel and toffee nature join the bready aromas. You get a light bit of graininess as well, and some very light, hoppy aromas of a grassy and earthy nature are present, creating an overall smooth bock aroma.

The taste also begins big and doughy, with lots of caramel sweetness right from the start. As the taste advances, some lighter fruit flavors sweeten the brew even more, with apple and apricot hitting the tongue. While very sweet and bready at the outset, the flavor gets even more so on both fronts as the taste moves on to the end. This increase in the two primary flavors is accompanied by the arrival of some lighter grassy and hay-like tastes, which actually very efficiently calm the big sweeter flavors of the brew, and complement them very nicely overall. With the mix of sweet, bready and light grassy hop flavors that is left on the tongue at the end, a rather pleasant and moderately robust maibock flavor (at least for a 6.5 % abv. brew) linger through to the end.

Verdict: This was a very big-flavored and rather tasty, easy-drinking maibock at 7.1 percent. I rather enjoyed this one, and would certainly recommend it to you.

Templin Family - 2024 Grisette Farmhouse Ale: A tribute to Belgian farmhouse table beers, this Grisette Farmhouse Ale was fermented with Petite Sirah Grapes and aged in Zinfandel Barrels. No hops are used in this ale.

It pours a mostly clear, dark rose hue—a beautiful color—with lots of streaming effervescence. A finger of white foam appears before receding. On the nose, there are some funky, grassy barnyard notes, along with lassic grainy/spicy/saison ester aromas. There is definitely the presence of white oak, lending an almost oaky chardonnay character to it. Very faint botanical notes appear as well, plus a hint of wildflower honey.

Now this is a proper grisette. The palate is first met by a light lemon pulp sourness, along with some spicy, grassy, ester notes; vinious notes akin to blueberry swirl around the beer, pushing this ale into wine territory. Now the oak starts to come into play, bringing with it butter, vanilla, grassy funk, lots of farm-y notes, some incredibly subtle aged hop bitterness and even a crusty cracker hint. A savory mineral note comes through towards the finish; that minerality is such a grisette thing, and it really brings it all together. Onto the second glass, I'm also getting faint notes of very floral honey (I'll add that to the nose). The mouthfeel is exceptionally lively—bright, loud and rambunctious.

Verdict: I honestly think they nailed this one. Grisettes have such nuance, complexity and hidden beauty in their delicate character, and if there's one heavy-handed slip up, you've ruined it. Not this one. This is an amazing, classic grisette that TF absolutely nailed. I can't drink many 750ml bottles myself, but this? Not a problem.

You won't find many beers of this caliber in clear bottles, because no hops mean no skunkiness. Grab some of this from TF before it's too late; 16-ounce cans of Rites of Spring are limited as well. As always, cheers!