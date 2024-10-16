Red Rock Fresh Pickins and Offset Bier DAMP 24.02 

Mike Riedel

This week, we're getting into some of the fresh hop IPAs and IPLs. These are beers that can only be produced in the autumn harvest months. The basic premise here is that all the hops in these beers have gone from bine to brew kettle within a 24-hour period. The result is a fresh, more explosive hop flavor profile that has a big, flowery, mouth-coating effect. There are many out right now; these are some of the newer examples that I've come across.

Red Rock - Fresh Pickins: This India Pale Lager was made with 135 lbs of fresh Amarillo hops. It has a light golden color featuring excellent clarity and good effervescence. An off-white head provides a short cap that dissipates quickly. Fresh citrus was dripping wet on the nose—juicy, with some pine indications. Damp floral notes along with some fresh tropical pineapple mingles with a light citrus-lime mention. Good strength overall, and some damp oranges and floral blossoms appear on the fade of the aroma.

Initial swig brings bright and tart flavors, tangy oranges have some slightly dry floral leaf hopping to compliment. Some pine and sweet grains, with a light dry citrus grind finish. The distinct bright orange glow comes on strong mid-drink, some dank hop appeal, with a finish of dry peach and fruity floral. Light mouthful, session style, some honey grains, smooth feel, with a medium stickiness. Lightly creamy, good depth as it builds.

Verdict: A nice, fresh hop experience from a lager that offers a bright burst of single-hop Amarillo with a wide variety of flavors. Brightly hopped, very strong drinkability, especially considering its 6.9 percent ABV.

Offset Bier - DAMP 24.02: Our second fresh hop beer utilizes 20 lbs per barrel of wet Chinook and Centennial hops on the boil, then dry-hopped with freshly kilned Chinook, Centennial, and Amarillo, with a second dry hop addition of Simcoe and Columbus Cryo. This is considered to be a West Coast IPA in style.

It pours a deep amber/golden color with some straw-yellow highlights. The head retention is nice, and the lace is well-defined. The nose is floral and citrusy upfront, with the Centennial and Amarillo doing some heavy lifting and giving off elements of key lime, rose hips and crushed flower petals along with fresh-cut grassiness and grapefruit zest.

Although Amarillo and Centennial are both well-known for their use in West Coast pale ales, they combine to make a juicier impression here. Chinook and Simcoe are both intense hops, as well, but for different reasons.

There are tangelo-like elements—a cross between tangerines and pomelos—and it's pretty heavy on that citrusy flavor, especially toward the mid-palate where it works super well with the slightly chewy pale malt backbone. The finish is even juicier, with some light mango undertones and more mandarin orange tanginess.

Verdict: Damn! The old school hops here have never been presented to me this way in an IPA. It's super fruity and citrus-forward, with great fruit salad qualities. Brilliant.

Generally, you want beers like these as fresh as possible. At the time of my sampling, these were just days in the can, so I recommend seeking them out right now. They are both small batches, and won't be around forever.

DAMP 24.02 is available in 16-ounce cans, both at the source in Park City and at your better beer pubs. Fresh Pickins is also in 16-ounce cans, and can be found at all Red Rock locations and your better beer pubs as well.

As always, cheers!