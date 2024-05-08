Beer reviews: Red Rock Above the Clouds and Templin Family Big Bubs 

Mike Riedel

Pilsner malt has been the main ingredient in most lagers for quite some time. Now, however, brewers are also finding advantages in using it for IPAs. This week's beers feature some pilsner malts in them; can it compete with their traditional caramel-flavored malt cousins?

Red Rock - Above the Clouds: This new twist on a West Coast Double IPA features Mosaic, Citra and Strata hops. The look is also slightly different, as the malt bill features pilsner malt. It looks incredible with its crystal-clear golden hues that glow in the light. The head is thick and beautiful, releasing so many aromas that are paramount to enjoying this complex brew, and leaving delicate, beautiful lacing on the glass. It smells fruity and hoppy, with moderate cannabinoid attributes. I can already tell it is a great beer. The smell is citrus rind and pine, but I get a lot of dank, earthy hops as well. The pilsner malt doesn't offer much to the nose, and is on the lighter side and very well-balanced.

It tastes like the epitome of the West Coast Style IPA. I get hops galore, but in the right quantities and with the perfect balance. The 8.4 percent ABV is subtle and well-hidden, warming the tongue as the sip proceeds. I get piney, earthy qualities, along with orange rind, and citrus hops mixed with a perfectly muted roasted grain malt-base. After the gulp, I notice tongue-smacking resin, oils, earthy hops, an ashy aftertaste and plenty of grapefruit and zest. It is so juicy, fruity and bready. The West Coast fruits and flavors and dank hops really come out beautifully. Mouthfeel is full-bodied and delicious, while the malts are (thankfully) not syrupy like many West Coast doubles can be. I can tell from the slight sweetness and mouth consistency that they use pilsner malts and a variety of my favorite hops. It finishes clean and smooth, with a lingering bitterness that is resiny from the three hop varieties.

Verdict: Another excellent addition to Red Rock's Double IPA line-up. Its mix of new and old hop flavors will mostly appeal to lovers of West Coast IPA varieties. The glorious clarity will also speak to the classic IPA crowd.

Templin Family - Big Bubs: This new IPA pours a foamy, frothy off-white head over an unfiltered golden body. I suspect there's more pilsner malt happening here as well. In true Templin form, head retention is very good, and lacing is light and streaked. Humble hop aromas of tropical fruit, apricots, citrus peel, peppery spice and a touch of grass appear atop a light pale malt body, with a touch of biscuit malt for enhanced body. Hop bitterness and flavor is very mild-mannered for an IPA, but the overall aroma is fairly well-balanced and clean. Potency is medium.

While the bitterness of the hop profile is stronger in the flavor, the hop selection is slightly more simplistic and less clean than what the aroma gives off: pithy grapefruit, strawberry, herbs and grass with a bold bitterness. The malt profile is fairly crisp, with a modest but appreciated level of sweetness, finishing on a note of herbs and pepper with a subtle grainy undertone. The texture of this 7.0 percent ale is silky soft, fairly clean and moderately dry. Carbonation is mild, generating a mellow frothiness and a light crispness on the finish.

Verdict: The beer itself is a fairly modest IPA—a bit lighter in body and hop flavor than the average TF IPA, but with the expected startling dose of hop punch and bitterness that comes with the style. I found this beer incredibly quaffable, and more flavorful as the chill subsided.

Cans of both of these IPAs are out now in 16-ounce sizes, and best enjoyed from their respective breweries. As always, cheers!