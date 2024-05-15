Restaurant Roundup: Local Patios for Spring and Summer 

Courtesy Photo

I sure hope I don't jinx anything by saying that winter is officially over in Utah; I'm still rubbing my neck from the meteorological whiplash caused by the May blizzard that rolled in after enjoying a 75-degree high. The forecast is looking optimistic thus far, which means patio dining is back in style, bay-bee. From people-watching to stellar views of the valley, here are a few of the best local spots for outdoor dining.

Cliff Dining Pub (12234 Draper Gate Drive, 801-523-2053, cliffdiningpub.com): Cliff Dining Pub is one of those spots that seamlessly combines the Wasatch Front's metropolitan beauty with its natural beauty. It sits right on the bench of the Wasatch foothills, near the mouth of Bear Canyon, and its west-facing patio offers a gorgeous view of the Salt Lake Valley. If you can manage to get there when the sun is just starting to set, watching our metro area transition from day to night from this vantage point is hard to top.

The menu at Cliff lends itself to patio dining, with a wide variety of sushi and lighter starters like heirloom tomatoes topped with whipped feta and walnuts, or the Avocad Oh!, which makes a decent meal out of a fresh avocado dressed with soy sauce and lemon juice. Early risers can enjoy Cliff's weekend brunch menu, which includes lemon-basil pancakes or French toast made with the restaurant's signature butter cake. Whether you're gearing up for a big night or a big day, Cliff's spectacular view, light pub fare and signature sangria are patio perfection.

Mar Muntanya (170 S. West Temple, 385-433-6700, mar-muntanya.com): The Hyatt Regency's stellar Mar Muntanya has been upping its patio game all year with its climate-controlled winter domes, so they've had plenty of time to prepare for spring and summer. The reason Mar Muntanya is an excellent option for patio dining year-round comes from its spot on the sixth floor of the Hyatt, which gives you just enough height to get a unique view of our downtown skyline while munching on Basque-inspired tapas.

Some patio-friendly options here would be the refreshing tomato conserva toast, which is a generous slice of toasted sourdough served with a confit garlic spread and a chilled heirloom tomato jam. Once summer comes along, this well-curated bite of cool, refreshing flavors does wonders to help you forget the heat. I'm also always going to recommend their funeral croquettas, since getting the chance to see traditional funeral potatoes get transformed into an elevated tapas dish is always going to be worth it. Pairing any of Mar Muntanya's dishes with one of their signature interpretations of gin & tonic—the Klasikoa is always a pleasure—is a great way to enjoy the downtown scene.

De Los Muertos (1215 Wilmington Ave., Ste. 104, 801-869-1006, delosmuertos-mexican-restaurant.com): It can be hard to find an oasis of calm amid the bustle of downtown Sugar House, but De Los Muertos has a great patio just tucked away on Wilmington Avenue. Their patio space is decked out in colorful flags and plenty of dia de los muertos aesthetic. Summer dining isn't really much fun if tacos and beer aren't a part of the program, and De Los Muertos is one of the best local spots to grab some of both.

Anything on the taco menu is going to be great for outdoor dining, and the plant-based menu at De Los Muertos really opens the experience up to anyone keeping things vegan. Once you've got your Mexican comfort food of choice and an ice-cold Corona with a lime wedge, you can enjoy the spoils on a good-sized patio that encourages socializing.

Bar Nohm (165 W. 900 South, 385-465-4488, barnohm.com) and Water Witch (163 W. 900 South, 801-462-0967, waterwitchbar.com): The Central Ninth neighborhood has undergone plenty of changes to make it into an excellent social hub near the Granary District and Kilby Court. Bar Nohm's concept is based on the Korean term anju, which is shorthand for bar food or food meant to be enjoyed with drinks and good company. Bar Nohm's patio puts diners right in the middle of the Central Ninth social scene, and its superb menu of eats and cocktails is tailor-made for a casual evening of eating, drinking and socializing.

Their kimchi rice with its sausage and shrimp is an excellent shareable, as are the curry dip and branzino. The spicy chicken, chicken wings and beef belly wrap are a bit closer to Western bar food, if that's what you're after. Plus, they've got an excellent stock of imported Japanese liquor; they've got me hooked on the Iwai 45.

The sisterhood that Bar Nohm has forged with next-door neighbor Water Witch makes it easy to mosey on over to the latter for some continued drinking and socializing as the sun goes down. This combo of hip urban hangouts should put Central Ninth on the top of your nightspot list.