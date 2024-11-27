MUSIC PICKS NOV 28 - DEC 4 

Sarah Noakes

Leetham

Leetham, Connor Cristi, Orange Soda @ Kilby Court 11/29

If there's one thing you can count on from SLC pop artist Leetham, it's quality, well-produced tracks that you'll want to listen to again and again. This is a perfect time to see Leetham live, especially if you want to use your well-earned money for something other than electronics on a Black Friday sale. Leetham is teaming up with fellow locals Connor Cristi and Orange Soda for a show that is not only going to be a blast, but is for a good cause, as all of the proceeds from this show will be going to the Utah Abortion Fund. It's important now more than ever to help those who need access to abortions get the care they need. "It's times like these where community and love matter most," Leetham said on Instagram. Leetham will also be unveiling a new single at the show; meanwhile, Connor Cristi will be dazzling listeners with their addicting rap/pop tracks. This trio of local artists is a match made in heaven, with Orange Soda's intriguing and ever-so-danceable electronic tracks. Come have a good time and support a worthy cause. Spend your Black Friday having fun on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

ZALEZ

Green Velvet

Transmit @ The Great Saltair 11/30

Transmit is back! V2 Presents is bringing huge names like Duke Dumont and Green Velvet for a night of pure house and techno. The London-based DJ and producer, Duke Dumont (Adam George Dyment), became well known in 2013 with the single "Need U (100%)," and since has slowly risen to the top of the list of house producers. His debut album Duality was not released until 2020, which he explained to Billboard: "It gave me an opportunity to make an album and a body of music that has an emotional impact." The emotive electronic flare of the album works well as he's known for blending emotional ballads with UK rave cuts, showcased in the songs "Ocean Drive," "The Power" and "Therapy." It's a fun contrast with Green Velvet (Curtis Alan Jones), a product of '80s and '90s Chicago house music. He's best known for the 1992 single "Coffee Pot (It's Time for the Percolator)," better known as "Percolator," which was included on Rolling Stone's "20 Best Chicago House Records." Chicago is the birthplace of house music, so Green Velvet is definitely the real deal. The lineup also includes the Norwegian duo KREAM, D.C. native Andrew Bayer, the mysterious Nora Van Elken and local support from Parker Andriese. This 21+ is at The Great Saltair on Saturday, Nov. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event ends at 2 a.m. General admission costs $65 and charging lockers are available, starting at $39, at transmitslc.com. (Arica Roberts)

Demons Night @ The International 12/3

Experimental music is a very specialist genre; it can be challenging to the point of academic listening. Fear not, though, because while SLC Demons melodic wizard David Payne (a.k.a. DJ Daioujou) pushes creative boundaries with his artistry, his musical eclecticism justifies each and every event he curates in the city. "Your perception of music is more than just your ears," Payne told Slug Magazine. "You aren't trying to capture what it sounds like, but you're trying to capture what it feels like, which is a very different experience." There are certain tools that just fit to produce the sound you're after and there are near-mythical instruments and gear that evoke the life they've had and influence how one might play. SLC Demons (Josh Stippich a.k.a DJ Falchion B and Dave) have organized a monthly Tuesday night where their improvisational dark wave "Blade Runner-esque" analogue synths really do change in character, effect pedals crunch tones and supernatural string elements go into the mix—a big ol' bouillabaisse of sounds that test ambience and ideas, essential for the development of a creative culture. Many of us do not have the time to trawl through all the things they do not know; if you don't know it exists, you need to be shown. Nevermind the Giant and Boo Ghost DJ open. Catch these acts on Tuesday, Dec 3 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are free and can be found at internationalbarslc.com. (Mark Dago)

Celtic Woman Website

Celtic Woman

Celtic Woman: White Symphony Tour @ Abravanel Hall 12/3

There's something to be said about engaging an audience with a traditional tapestry that defies cultures, geographical boundaries or even an era gone by. That's clearly borne out by the success of the internationally-renowned ensemble known as Celtic Woman. They share the legacy of Ireland's rich musical heritage while managing to present it in a way that's vibrant and compelling. Over the course of a 16-year career, they've sold more than 10 million best-selling albums and DVDs, and performed for audiences worldwide. The only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum status in classical and world music realms, they've been named Billboard's Number One World Music Artist of the Year six times, while debuting at Number One on Billboard's World Album chart, achieved the Top Ten on the Billboard pop charts and Top Five on the video charts. That's in addition to a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album for their 2016 album Destiny. While the group's membership may have shifted over the years, the four young women that currently represent Celtic Woman continue to entertain fans and followers with songs that are both classic and contemporary, accompanied by a troupe of dancers, bagpipers and a full band that excels with a variety of Celtic instrumentation, including bodhran, tin whistle, bouzouki and uilleann pipes. The Irish eyes of artists and audience alike are certain to smile when they expand the sound with a certain symphonic splendor. Celtic Woman White Symphony Tour comes to Abravanel Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Tickets cost $52 - $130. Go to saltlakecountyarts.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

Ben Pearson

Sixpence None The Richer

Sixpence None the Richer @ The State Room, 12/4

This alt-rock band originally from New Braunfels, Texas is something of an outlier in the world of popular music. Fronted by singer Leigh Nash, Sixpence None the Richer has found its biggest successes—in the form of two of its most popular singles—by covering songs that were massive hits for other artists, as both "There She Goes" (originally by Liverpool Britpop band The La's) and "Don't Dream It's Over" (by New Zealand's Crowded House) were major hits for the group in the '90s and early '00s. An original song, "Kiss Me," was in fact a bigger smash, climbing to the Top Ten in six countries. Sixpence None the Richer is also one of few bands to find success on both pop and Christian charts. The band took a three-year hiatus, but returned in 2007; since re-forming, they've released two albums, including a Christmas album (The Dawn of Grace) and their most recent full-length to date, 2012's country-flavored Lost in Transition. A new EP, Rosemary Hill, was released in October, and the group is currently on tour with all its original lineup, celebrating Sixpence None the Richer's 25th anniversary as a band. Sixpence None the Richer plays the State Room Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.; Emily Hicks opens this 21+ show. Tickets cost $43 at axs.com. (Bill Kopp)