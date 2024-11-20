MUSIC PICKS NOV 21 - 27 

Courtesy Photo

Loom

Loom, The Magpipes @ Metro Music Hall 11/21

Going to a show featuring jam/improv bands is an underrated excitement. The bands feed off of the energy of the crowd that evening, so no two shows will ever be the same. You get to live having that awesome connection with the bands, knowing that it will be completely distinct from someone else's. SLC rockers Loom have been taking the local scene by storm with their powerhouse musical abilities and reputation for giving audiences a great time. Having taken the stage with acclaimed groups like Tauk and Polyrhythmics, Loom has solidified their reputation as a band capable of holding their own alongside formidable talent. Loom's journey also took a vibrant turn during their unofficial Kilby Block Party afterparty earlier this year at The State Room, where they rocked the house to an enthusiastic crowd that danced until the early hours. The energy was palpable, a testament to their growing prowess as performers who thrive on interaction and spontaneity. Joining in the fun is jam band The Magpipes. Don't miss out on a fun night of spontaneity and good music. Catch Loom on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $20, and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Kate Clover

JD McPherson

JD McPherson @ The Commonwealth Room, 11/21

The best retro-minded music is made when the artist has a genuine feel for the style; there's no substitute for having a real and abiding understanding of the music. JD McPherson is one such genuine practitioner. He writes his own songs in the here-and-now, but those songs are imbued with the character and sonic qualities of classics of the past. The Tulsa native was raised on a diet of Buddy Holly, while his own early forays into music were in the punk idiom, and those twin influences would eventually yield McPherson's own distinctive sound. His debut album, Signs & Signifiers, was released on a small label in 2010 and then picked up and reissued two years later by prestigious roots label Rounder Records. That release soared to the number one spot on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. His second album, 2015's Let the Good Times Roll, repeated that feat and soared to the number 17 spot on the Rock Albums chart. With equal parts raw energy, songwriting smarts and nuance, Let the Good Times Roll could have been a career peak. But McPherson's subsequent releases—including the brand-new Nite Owls—demonstrate that his good times continue to roll. Kate Clover opens the 21+ show when McPherson plays the Commonwealth Room on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 at axs.com. (Bill Kopp)

JOZIZZY

ZandZ

ZandZ @ Sky SLC 11/22

The ever-evolving local DJ and producer duo, ZandZ (formerly Z & Z), are playing their well-known "For the Love of Bass" show this weekend. ZandZ (Allen Salazar and Omar Jamhour) incorporate many different subgenres in their electronic music—from dubstep to house to future bass—making them a truly eclectic and versatile experience for listeners and fans. From humble beginnings, they have risen to the forefront of the local SLC scene, both headlining at its biggest nightclubs and playing at its largest music festivals (such as Das Energi and Get Freaky this year). They frequently open for EDM's best-known international headliners, and have performed as direct support for Diplo and Afrojack. Their music incorporates a mixed spectrum of musical influences from across the globe—such as Latin and Arab infused sounds from their respective backgrounds—and an ability to incorporate a wide variety of genres and tempos into their performances, possessing unique international reach. For example, the song "El Dunya," translated from Arabic, means "the physical world," or life in the here and now with all our material desires. Also, ZandZ's remix of Enrique Iglesias' hit "Hero" is one of their most streamed songs, which features singer Marin Hoxha. Their shows are high-energy, so expect lots of dancing and lots of bass. Come check them out on Friday, Nov. 22 at Sky SLC. Doors open at 9 p.m. There is free entry with RSVP before 10:30 p.m. Visit tixr.com. (Arica Roberts)

Kale Chesney

Anna Tivel

Anna Tivel @ Kilby Court 11/23

Singer/songwriter Anna Tivel attempts to define the various aspects of sentiment and understanding as borne from everyday experience. She's made a career out of sharing life lessons that find their way into the human psyche, entangled as they are with the inexplicable emotions that intrude upon everyday existence. Indeed, Tivel's always taken a philosophical stance throughout her career, allowing her craft and creativity to clearly come through in the most evocative way. The music is always memorable and mesmerizing in and of itself, as well as both tender and touching courtesy of her adroit execution. So while this Portland, Ore.-based singer-songwriter has more or less remained below the radar as far as wider recognition is concerned, she's been consistently hailed by critics as one to watch. Indeed, those familiar with Tivel's efforts likely know what to expect from her in concert; her sensual delivery and atmospheric arrangements ought to easily translate from studio to stage. For those unaware, expect a series of melodic and mediative songscapes, leaving the audience blissfully engaged and in awe. "Nobody tells it like it is / hey say don't blow around on a different wind," she sings on the title track of her latest LP, Living Thing. "You'll be everything, you'll be riotous / What a feeling to be alive." Witnessing Tivel in full stride will likely allow those sentiments to shine. Anna Tivel performs at Kilby Court with special guests Cactus Tree and Sam Weber on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 at 24tix.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Acobspreng

iDKHOW

iDKHOW @ The Complex 11/27

Salt Lake City-based singer/songwriter and I Don't Know How But They Found Me's frontman Dallon Weekes isn't all doom and gloom. He writes tunes that are ironic, self-deprecating, theatrical and frequently hilarious, marking him as a fantastic performer who can constantly turn a downside into an upside. "There are few activities in the world that can disengage my ADHD brain, and being on stage is one of them," Weekes told musicdaily.com in October. "The multiple trains of thought, and all the noise inside my head gets switched off for a couple of hours and I get to exist in the moment and just simply be where I am. I hope it's that way for everyone." Unlike many peers, Weekes doesn't seem to shy away from his beginnings (The Brobecks, Panic! At The Disco), but embraces the opportunities it opened up for him. iDKHOW's second LP Gloom Division, released back in February, showcases a more mature creative direction (co-produced by Weekes and Dave Fridmann), one that suits them. "Emo" is a worn-out label from the mid-2000s used by individuals who lack imagination to describe any music that doesn't fall neatly into a specific category. iDKHOW continues to defy genres, expectations and they perform incredibly live. ALEXSUCKS opens. Catch these acts on the iMPENDiNG Gloom tour at the Complex on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $29.50 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com. (Mark Dago)