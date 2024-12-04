MUSIC PICKS DEC 5 - 11 

Courtesy photo

Brother Ali

Brother Ali @ Soundwell 12/5

If there is such a thing as a typical rapper, Brother Ali certainly doesn't fit that description. The Minneapolis-based member of the esteemed Rhymesayers Entertainment collective turns out rhymes that are often political in nature, but the 47-year old rapper is more interested in focusing on the positive. And that positivity comes naturally; Ali doesn't employ a studied approach to songwriting. Converted to Islam at age 15, he follows a religious path that values harmony among different faiths, one that fits in with the realities of 21st-century life. Yet his nuanced political sensibility shines through in tracks like 2007's "Uncle Sam Goddamn," inspired by a legendary civil rights-era song by jazz icon Nina Simone. Put another way, Brother Ali combines firsthand personal experience with a big-picture approach when crafting his lyrics. To date he has released 10 albums; his most recent is Satisfied Soul, a collab with producer Ant. In fact, Ali is a frequent collaborator, having guested on more than a dozen releases by other artists including Atmosphere, Chuck D, Talib Kweli, Del the Funky Homosapien, G. Love & Special Sauce, 9th Wonder and more. Brother Ali appears with Ant (and special guest Dee-1) at Soundwell on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this 21+ show are $28 at tixr.com. (Bill Kopp)

Courtesy photo

Hurtado

Hurtado, Wilbere, Sunhills, Drag @ Kilby Court 12/6

Hurtado's latest single "everley" is indie gold. It's catchy, charming and full of warmth. The reverb is cranked up, and the soft vocals lead you effortlessly into the song. "everley" came out at the end of May, a great track to dance to on a summer night, but it can also be great to jam to live in a crowd full of people on a cold winter evening. The other songs in their library are much of the same—chill indie tunes that never get old and are an easy listen. Joining the group is fellow indie group Wilbere, whose latest EP, My Given Name, takes listeners on a magical journey with their sweeping sound featuring a mix of fun and interesting string instruments. Also on the bill is Sunhills, a dream pop group who has a vibrant catalog of music, including their most recent album, Planetarium. Rounding out the bill is alt group Drag, who doesn't have a ton of music out there, but should be fun to listen to in a live setting nonetheless. The show is also a coat/clothing drive, as Kilby Court teamed up with The Road Home to help folks get the clothing they need now that we're into the winter months. Come enjoy some spectacular indie tunes and help out a good cause on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Tim MWolves of Glendaleosenfelder

Kaskade

Kaskade @ Kingsbury Hall 12/6-7

Merry Kaskademas! House music legend Kaskade (Ryan Raddon) is performing a two-day Christmas show in Salt Lake City this year. He is only playing in New York, Los Angeles and SLC, so this is a special gift to our city. Kaskade is a Chicago-native, but spent much of his young adult life in Utah at both BYU and the University of Utah, so this is another home for him. His debut Christmas album, released in 2017, opens with "Christmas is Here," showcasing ethereal trance vocals well-known to lovers of this electronic music subgenre. Raddon features secular songs like "Santa Baby," but also doesn't shy away from his take on religious songs like "O Holy Night." Last year, he produced another Christmas album, Kaskade Christmas Volume 2, showing that one of the most talented artists in dance music history is once again saving Christmas music. The hybrid electronic beats for Christmas classics like "White Christmas," "Joy to the World" and "O Christmas Tree" still possess the integrity of the originals, just with a more fun and modern twist. This event is for all ages, so bring the entire family for this Christmas experience. There will be a full live band and vocalists to accompany Kaskade at Kingsbury Hall. The pricing of tickets varies on seats purchased. Get tickets quickly, because they rise in price as it gets closer to this show on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. Go to v2presents.com for tickets and more event information. (Arica Roberts)

Josh Telles

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. @ Eccles Theater 12/8

By any measure, Leslie Odom, Jr. could be considered a showbiz renaissance man. After making his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in Rent, he achieved worldwide fame for his role as Aaron Burr in the smash hit Hamilton. He went on to win two prestigious awards as a result—a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album both in the same year—and later, a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role in a Limited Series or Movie after being cast in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton. There was also a nomination for the prestigious Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. He followed his early success by appearing in any number of major TV series, animation series, films and other Broadway and off-Broadway hits, reaping further awards in their wake. He scored Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor after playing Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed movie One Night in Miami...; he was also nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for writing the film's original song, "Speak Now." Meanwhile, he's responsible for five albums, including his latest, When a Crooner Dies, released last year. As a result, he'll have plenty to offer when he takes the stage. Leslie Odom, Jr.'s Christmas Tour comes to Delta Hall at the Eccles Theater on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45 - $95 at saltlakecountyarts.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

Bands_Website

Wolves of Glendale

Wolves of Glendale @ Urban Lounge 12/11

Whatever your tastes in parody and comedy, Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz and Tom McGovern are exceptional artists. The three-person comedy music band, who call themselves Wolves of Glendale, take themselves as seriously as anyone who performs for a living should do. I mean, as serious musicians who write comedy songs, or do serious songs in comedic ways or comedic songs in serious ways. These guys are operating on levels above normal humans. "We needed something that straddled the line of hard and dumb," Jackowitz told Rolling Stone in March. "A wolf is super badass, and Glendale is a very sleepy suburb of Los Angeles where we happen to work. Plus, the only other huge band to come out of Glendale is System of a Down, the arguably hardest band of all time. So, we knew we were in good company." Their self-titled debut LP, released earlier this year, is a sharp, confident effort of the highest quality. Standout tracks such as "Vapin' in Vegas," "Loud Ass Car" and "Olivia" showcase gleeful tongue-in-cheek lyrical stylings with creatively impressive songwriting and musical arrangements. Salt Lake City local Rhyme Time (a.k.a. Scott Knopf) opens. Knopf's raps are filled with surrealism, sarcasm, offbeat observations and dialog. He always comes correct with smart, witty and exquisitely-crafted songs. Rock and roll is the new comedy. Catch these musicians at the Urban Lounge on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $25 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Mark Dago)