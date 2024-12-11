MUSIC PICKS DEC 12 - 18 

Todd Cooper

Shovels & Rope

Shovels & Rope @ The Commonwealth Room 12/12

Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent—otherwise known as Shovels & Rope—are nothing less than a dynamic duo. Their current tour, "Something Is Working Up Above My Head," takes its title from their current LP, and also defines the muse that inspires their songs. While some husband-and-wife duos tend to be a bit precious in their approach, this charismatic couple creates an insistent sound fueled by drive and determination. The result is a rich reserve of thoughtful melodies and a varied dynamic; the two can deliver an incendiary performance one moment, and a mellower melange the next. Either way, theirs is a riveting, resolute performance that eschews trivialities by getting down to basics. The aforementioned album focuses on the conflicts that can accompany the transition from youth to middle age, and the resulting realization that while life may lead us in an unexpected direction, it's left to us alone to sort out the conflicts and concerns that follow in its wake. Trent and Hearst learned that firsthand while creating their connection. "The moral of the story is that we loved each other and we wanted to build something together," Hearst recently told Rolling Stone. "This thing was born out of collaboration, and it's still very much a blend of what we have to offer." In that regard, Shovels & Rope are perfectly paired. Shovels & Rope's "Something Is Working Up Above My Head Tour" with guest Al Olender comes to the Commonwealth Room Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show cost $38 plus tax and fees. Visit axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Echosmith

Echosmith, Lisa Heller, Jackie Evancho @ Kilby Court 12/14

The chokehold that Echosmith had on the early 2010s was real. The pop trio has released several good songs, but are most well-known for "Cool Kids," from their debut album Talking Dreams in 2013. Pure nostalgia for many, "Cool Kids" is an anthem about being yourself, even when you feel like you're an outsider looking in. The video for the song boasts 154 million views on YouTube and nearly 600 million streams on Spotify alone, so it's safe to say that the song has firmly cemented itself into pop culture history. Strangely enough, the song almost didn't make the cut on the album. "That song was one of those songs that took months to write. Some songs take two hours, some don't—and that one was one that didn't," lead vocalist Sydney Sierota told Fuse when the album came out. "The song related to all of us so much personally, and everybody has that desire, at some point, to fit in or be like somebody else. We just really wanted that song to be perfect, and we kept going back to the lyrics over and over and over again, really tried to make sure that it was right because it was such an important song to us." Come bask in the nostalgia on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Lisa Heller and Jackie Evancho open. Tickets for the all-ages show are $29.99 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Bear Grillz

Bear Grillz @ Sky SLC 12/14

James Hazel first revealed his face and identity in 2016 on The Jerry Springer Show. Previous to this, Hazel wore a giant bear head helmet with glaring LED eye sockets and a perpetual grin, alluding to his artist persona, Bear Grillz. But even prior to this reveal, the Denver-based electronic bass producer was already a global music brand with sold-out shows in North America, South America, Europe and Australia. Revealing his identity was a risk that paid off, as his popularity has only increased since then. The face-melting, neck-breaking bass music of Bear Grillz is often created in collaboration with other powerhouse bass producers. From Hazel's earlier Bear Grillz & Friends Volume 1 and Bear Grillz & Friends Volume 2, he's great at teaming up for heavy bangers without being overshadowed. Ultimately, he is a producer who helps everyone in the industry win. This has continued in his later albums like Friends: The Album, which includes "Where We Are" featuring Adventure Club and JT Roach, "Run It" featuring Riot Ten and Bok Nero, and "Taking Over" featuring Tisoki and Sam Nelson. It's been eight years since the world has seen who is behind the iconic bear helmet, and Hazel is still going strong. The bear is still part of the gimmick, ever-evolving with Hazel's music. V2 Presents is bringing Bear Grillz to Sky SLC for the Underland Part II Tour on Saturday, Dec. 14; doors open at 9 p.m. Special guest Perry Wayne. Tickets cost $25 at tixr.com. (Arica Roberts)

The Toasters

The Toasters @ Aces High Saloon 12/16

Established in New York City in the early 1980s, The Toasters were an explosive blur of rhythm and message, anger and euphoria, color and culture, great lyrics and smart moves. As one of the original American "Third Wave" of ska bands, the band spearheaded the heady days of two-tone-based fun with a dose of anti-racism thrown in for good measure. The Toasters' current lineup, including founding member Robert "Bucket" Hingley, is still going strong. "In 1981, when I made the decision to start the band for real ... of course, at that time I had no idea what was in store." Bucket told Hardwired.com. "It was originally just a plan for the moment. And look what happened!" This gig should be rammed to the rafters with everyone in one place for one collective purpose: to be there for the sheer enjoyment of ska. Both the music and The Toasters simply exude irrepressible dance-along fun. The Makeways and Atypical Heroes open. The Makeways, an SLC seven-piece band ska/reggae act, showcases dancehall elements with soul and R&B flavor. Locals Atypical Heroes will most definitely make sure that your dancing suit does not rot away. Come on out and experience music that still stands the test of time. Catch these artists as they celebrate the "43 Years of Ska" tour at Aces High Saloon on Monday, Dec. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $16, and can be found at 24tix.com. (Mark Dago)

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas @ Eccles Theater, 12/16-17

Originally conceived by Omaha-based Chip Davis in 1974 as a sort of proto-New Age musical endeavor, Mannheim Steamroller gathered commercial success with a series of albums under the Fresh Aire banner. A decade after Mannheim Steamroller's recorded debut, Davis recorded and released Mannheim Steamroller Christmas on his own American Gramaphone label. A runaway success, that album landed both with critics and the listening public. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas took on a life of its own; to date, Davis has released 30 Christmas-themed albums, including compilations and titles under his own name. And his success has been consistent, as more than a dozen of those albums soared into the Top Ten on the New Age and/or Holiday album charts, with eight going Platinum or multi-Platinum. The next logical step for Davis was to take the project on the road. This he did, eventually employing two complete musical casts, crisscrossing the country during the yuletide season, bringing joy to concertgoers far and wide. The groups gear up every year around September, honing the arrangements before setting out on a schedule that brings Mannheim Steamroller's Christmas show to 85 cities in seven weeks. The local all-ages shows are at the Eccles Theater on Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40-$60 at arttix.org. (Bill Kopp)