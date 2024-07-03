MUSIC PICKS JUL 4 - 10 

Thissongissick.com

Troyboi

Troyboi @ Fear Factory 7/5

Troy Henry, AKA Troyboi, has that uncanny ability to seamlessly blend together multiple cultures. From his song "Mantra" to the more popular "Do You," the unique combination of trap and bass is a homage to his Indian roots, while the Grime of "Say Yeah" is unique to his upbringing as a half-Nigerian South Londoner. The British DJ and producer has been on the scene since 2014, and is known for great energy during his sets, so expect the mix of trap, house, bass, dubstep and even vogue from songs like "PAPI CHULO," "ili," "Soundclash," "My Boy," "Bellz," "WARLORDZ" and his newer songs like "Híbrido" and "Dhunga" from his newest EP, 4 ON DA FLOOR. And of course, there will be cheeky teasers of his best-known song—"Afterhours" featuring the legendary producer Diplo and singer Nina Sky—throughout the set. Troyboi has previously played in Utah at Das Energi, Electric Pow Wow and Get Freaky, but it will be a unique experience at Fear Factory with its industrial haunted-house vibe. If there's one song that sums up Troyboi, it's "B.I.A."—an acronym for "bitch, I'm awesome"—and by the end of the set, I'm sure you will agree. Come dance along to Troyboi at Fear Factory presented by Mutiny Music Collective on Friday, July 5. There are still Tier 3 tickets available at $49.99; visit seetickets.us (Arica Roberts)

Joey Wharton

Drive-By Truckers

Drive-By Truckers @ The Complex 7/5

Who says Southern rock can't be musically and lyrically ambitious? Certainly not Patterson Hood, the driving force behind critical favorite Drive-By Truckers. The band has always paired incisive, thoughtful lyrics with their supercharged country-rock sound. From their 1998 debut, Gangstabilly to their latest album, 2022's loosely autobiographical Welcome 2 Club XIII, the Athens, Georgia-based group has resolutely charted its own path. Son of Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section bassist David Hood, Patterson Hood is an acclaimed songwriter who takes on big themes while never forgetting to make hook-filled music that rocks. Highlights among the group's body of work (14 studio albums and a fistful of captured-live releases) are many, but a widely-revered high point is 2001's Southern Rock Opera. That 94-minute album initially fared modestly in the marketplace; it was released the day after 9/11, when the world had other things on its collective mind. But critics were—and remain—all but unanimous in their appreciation for the group's fresh take on the concept album format as Southern Rock Opera wove a mythical story into an accessible and heartfelt narrative. The Drive-By Truckers' current run of tour dates celebrates their early masterwork by reviving the album, performing it start to finish for the first time in decades (and likely the last time ever). Come see The Drive-By Truckers on Friday, July 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 are $35 at tickets.thecomplexslc.com (Bill Kopp)

Video Game Rave @ Metro Music Hall 7/5

I love the feel of summer in video games, especially video game music. Video Game Rave should be a memorable night of nostalgia, beats and pixels, an event that feels tailor-made for those who keep the piano and orchestral albums of Final Fantasy VI on their phone at all times. Or those who have the Chrono Cross and Legend of Mana soundtracks in their car's CD player. Or those who blast Chun-Li's theme from Street Fighter III: Third Strike, "China Vox" as loud as they can. That latter one is drum-and-bass awesomeness; it really gets the blood pumping. I'm looking forward to the bleeps and bloops, the focused energy of mash-ups and electric medleys of iconic video game sure-shots. Sure, listening to the theme from Mario Kart 64's "Koopa Troopa Beach" makes me want to sit on the sand, sip a Mai Tai and watch people throw turtle shells at each other. It's very relaxing. However, when the roof needs to be raised, then go ahead and dress up in your favorite video-game cosplay and let the virtual and real worlds synergize at the Video Game Rave. It's not just a party; it's a quest for the final boss ... errr, the highest of high scores of excitement. Also, the correct answer for any video game set list is always any selection from Donkey Kong Country 2. Catch this event at Metro Music Hall on Friday, July 5. Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $20 at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Steve Jennings

Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band @ Red Butte Garden 7/10

Lyle Lovett boasts a sweeping Texas heritage, one shared with the likes of Guy Clark, Willie Nelson and Townes Van Zandt. Never confined to one particular niche—be it country, jazz, swing or balladry—Lovett has effectively avoided becoming a one-trick pony, despite his obvious affection for horses and all things equestrian. His ability to shift his stance, while still maintaining audience engagement, factors into an ability to write and sing songs that convey the full gamut of emotion. And his talent isn't confined to making music—he's also made his mark as an actor of fine repute. Nevertheless, his parched vocals impart an unwavering emotion that belies the casual caress and unfettered humor that's part and parcel of his performances. His tattered yet touching delivery allows his songs to sink in below the skin and leave an indelible impression. On the other hand, he's naturally upbeat and seemingly spontaneous in concert, particularly in the company of his aptly-named Large Band—which is, in fact, an all-star ensemble. That sentiment is an integral element of Lovett's taste and charm, and yet, true to his Everyman image, there's nothing high-minded about him. His only goal seems to be providing his audience with pure entertainment, leaving them laughing, charmed and looking forward to seeing this famously big-haired cowboy stride across the stage yet again. Lyle Lovett and His Large Band play at Red Butte Garden at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Tickets cost $64 (General Admission) and $59 (Red Butte Garden member) at etix.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

via Instagram

Bitter Blue

Spy Hop Presents: Bitter Blue with Dr. Teeth, Nowhere Lane @ Kilby Court 7/10

It's important to encourage young folks who enjoy interacting with media. They're the future, and we want to be sure their curious minds are able to flourish, no matter their background. That's exactly why SLC's Spy Hop does what it does. The local digital-media arts center nonprofit offers in-school, after-school, summer camp, youth-in-care and satellite programming for students ages 9-19 of all skill levels and aspirations in film, music, audio and design. Their mission is to mentor young people in the media arts to help them to find their voice, tell their stories and effect positive change in their lives, communities and the world. Bitter Blue is a new band who have written music under the mentorship of folks at Spy Hop. They've recorded an album as well, which isn't out quite yet, but seeing the band play their new stuff live will be a treat. There are a few bands on the bill who will be supporting Bitter Blue, including SLC trio Dr. Teeth and newbies Nowhere Lane. Come support some talented young folks who are getting off to a great start in their music careers on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)