MUSIC PICKS JUN 27 - JUL 3 

Jozizzy

Spectrum

SPECTRUM @ Plumhouse 6/28

You may know the saying that "sexuality is a spectrum," which allows for more fluidity in sexual identity and expression. This Friday is a Pride rave called SPECTRUM, where everyone can feel safe and celebrate their authentic selves. There is a fully queer lineup of DJs and performers, including local DJs Moonchiild (Gabriela Sadler) and Lazer Kitten (Kat Fechner), as well as Boost (Andrei Spirin), from Austin, Texas. Boost is known for his pup kink aesthetic and plays everything from melodic house, progressive house to drum 'n' bass. For this event, expect House music into the wee hours of the morning and non-stop entertainment, from flow performers to drag queens. Salt Lake City is definitely queer, and SPECTRUM showcases the vibrant diversity of our city. It's not all about partying, though: Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide-prevention non-profit for LGBTQ+ individuals. Pride isn't over yet. Check out SPECTRUM on Friday, June 28 at a new warehouse called Plumhouse (733 S. 400 West). Tickets cost $33 for this 21+ event. Space is limited and the cost to RSVP goes up as availability goes down, so hurry for the best deal! Go to ten4.club (Arica Roberts)

Katherine Kwan

Marc Broussard

Marc Broussard @ Egyptian Theater 6/27

Many artists claim that they relish their roots, but few nurture and appreciate them as much as Marc Broussard. The son of legendary Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard, Marc honed his musical talents at an early age within the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana music scene. After releasing a highly successful independent EP at the age of 20, Marc Broussard made his major-label debut with Carencro, an album that catapulted him into the national spotlight. He then released a steady string of critically-acclaimed releases, including several charitable efforts under the auspices of his S.O.S. (Save our Soul) Foundation. His philanthropic efforts began with his self-released album Bootleg benefitting victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and he subsequently organized the Momentary Setback Fund to provide financial assistance to those displaced by both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita. He also took part in a USO tour to entertain troops in the Middle East. Broussard's current tour celebrates roots of another sort—specifically, the 20th anniversary of the release of Carencro, the album which took its name from that of his hometown. Broussard has never been content to mine any single strain of music; he's dabbled freely in rock, R&B, soul, blues and zydeco. "I've always had a touch of Attention Deficit Disorder," he recently told the Maryville Daily Times. "I've always tried to let the muse take me where it wanted to take me." Marc Broussard performs at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Egyptian Theatre, Park City. Tickets cost $33 at tickets.egyptiantheatrecompany.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

Andrew Hutchins Photography

Andy Frasco

Andy Frasco & the U.N. @ Utah Arts Festival 6/29

The electrifying and energetic Andy Frasco & the U.N. will be rocking the "The Great Utah Get-Together" Saturday night on the Utah Arts Festival's Amphitheater Stage. I listen to the blues with respect and enjoyment, but not as much understanding as I'd like, and Frasco's approach has been recognized regularly as "Party Blues." However, after giving 2023's L'Optimist several listens, that moniker seems rather simplistic. In music filled with all-around influences, thoughtful lyrics and genuine personal self-discovery, Frasco seems like he is figuring it all out while having the most fun. "I want music for our next generation to be more authentic than it is now. I'm not saying that it isn't authentic now, but I want us to keep on finding ourselves," Frasco told Liveforlivemusic.com. "We're so afraid to find ourselves and be exactly who we want to be." Be sure to check out the other artists and musicians that are set to move the crowd over the Utah Art Festival's 3-day 2024 run. It all starts on Friday, June 28 with the musical experience of the Grateful Dead/Steely Dan mashup, Steely Dead. On Sunday, catch local DIY pop darlings future.exboyfriend and the in-their-own-universe rock 'n roll band The Plastic Cherries. Come out all weekend to celebrate arts that connect us. Catch Andy Frasco & The U.N. at the Utah Arts Fest at Library Square in downtown SLC on Saturday, June 29. Show starts at 9:30 p.m. Single day tickets for the all-ages show range $8 - $18 and can be found at uaf.org/tix (Mark Dago)

Jose Perez

New Kids on the Block

New Kids on the Block @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre 6/29

Repackaging hip-hop for a pop audience, New Kids on the Block were a genuine 1980s phenomenon. A slow-burn success, NKOTB began in 1985 as a manufactured group assembled by entrepreneurs seeking to create a white act to build on the success of black vocal group New Edition. The classic lineup of youngsters—brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood—was an early example of the so-called "boy band" trend, scoring triple-platinum (more than three million units sold) with their self-titled 1986 debut album. NKOTB's sustained success arguably paved the way for a raft of other boy bands including Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. The group's second album—1988's Hangin' Tough—moved a staggering 8 million units, and its two follow-ups were commercial successes as well. Along the way, the group placed 11 singles on the Billboard Top Ten charts. NKOTB landed numerous music industry awards, headlining and co-headlining successful concert tours. The group split by 1995, but all five members reunited in 2008, and have remained mostly active since then, albeit with more measured commercial success. Today they're neither new nor kids (Wahlberg was 15 when he joined; today he's 54), but their latest album—2024's Still Kids—received critical praise for its brand of timeless, accessible pop music. New Kids on the Block appear Saturday, June 29 with opening acts Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. Tickets start at $41 at livenation.com. (Bill Kopp)

Sarina Solem

Xana

Xana @ Kilby Court 7/3

We may be waving goodbye to 2024's Pride Month, but let's keep the party going the rest of the year with incredible queer artists. West Coast pop artist Xana is well-known for her gritty, dark pop-rock vibes and relatable subject matter. Paired with her ferocious honesty, you've got a recipe for something great. Her music encompasses themes of LGBTQ romance, female empowerment, sex-positivity, self-reflection and discovery. Xana is on tour celebrating her latest release The Sex Was Good Until It Wasn't, with the tour aptly titled The Sex Was Good tour. The sophomore album for the singer is full of the hard truths and soul-bearing subject matter she's known for; the album represents Xana "pulling my heart apart and serving it on a silver platter," as described on her Spotify bio. Her most popular song, "Goddess," perfectly exemplifies all of the traits and characteristics above, not only in the subject matter, but the writing process for the song itself. "I was just really pissed off one day, and, well, actually for a long time," Xana told Finessed Media last June. "I just sat down on my piano and I started writing it. I knew how I wanted it to sound like, I knew what I wanted it to be: this abrasive empowering 'don't fuck with me' kind of song. I wrote it on my piano and I made sure that the melody would work with that vibe." Luckily, a lot of people have been able to relate to that "don't fuck with me" energy and have made the song a hit. Come hang with Xana on Wednesday, July 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $18 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)