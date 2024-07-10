MUSIC PICKS JUL 11 - 17 

Insomniac

Champagne Drip

Electric Pow Wow @ Fort Buenaventura Park 7/12–7/14

It's officially the height of the summer festival season, and that includes Dope Soul Entertainment hosting Electric Pow Wow: A New Beginning. This camping festival includes vendors and workshops, with the main event being the performances of Ahee and Sully DJ-ing on Friday night. You'll be able to catch headliner Champagne Drip, known for singles like "Technosexual" and "Slam" which offer a heavy melodic experience. Saturday will include wild dubstep with DirtySnatcha and back by popular demand, Dubloadz. Electric Pow Wow (EPW) describes their event on Facebook in this way: "At EPW, our purpose is to bring people from all walks of life together, fostering a vibrant and inclusive community that embraces the joys of music, love, camping, and cultural experiences." Dancing under the stars on a warm summer night is one of the best experiences in life. Don't miss out! EPW takes place Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14 at Fort Buenaventura Park (2450 A St., Ogden). There are various group bundle options for tickets. General admission costs $134 at aftontickets.com (Arica Roberts)

Wanda Martin

Redd Kross

Redd Kross @ Metro Music Hall 7/12

Fueled by a giddy obsession with trash culture and a knowing appreciation of pop music values, brothers Jeff and Steve McDonald launched Redd Kross in 1979 when they were teenagers (Steve was still in middle school). Initially billed as Red Cross, the bratty punk band was inevitably forced to change its name before releasing its debut EP in 1980. The band's lyrical subject matter has always been playfully transgressive; Charles Manson and The Exorcist star Linda Blair were both the subject of early Redd Kross tunes. By the time of 1987's Neurotica—and even more so upon the release of 1990's Third Eye and Phaseshifter from 1993—Redd Kross had (somewhat) matured into a winning melodic rock band, combining its sly pop perspective with roaring yet supremely tuneful songs. They even enlisted legendary vocalist Susan Cowsill for the lovely harmonies that grace Third Eye's "Bubblegum Factory." Never the most prolific outfit—they've released just 10 albums and three EPs in the last 44 years—Redd Kross more than makes up the difference with quality songwriting, top-notch playing and an always exuberant stage show. The group's latest release, 2024's double-LP Redd Kross, is a loving nod to The Beatles' "White Album" (1968), full of buzzsaw guitars, creamy harmonies and the McDonald brothers' trademark timeless take on punk-meets-pop-meets-psych-meets-what-have-you. The irresistible "Stunt Queen" distills all of Redd Kross' virtues into a tidy four minutes and change—and it's not even the best tune on the album. Come see Redd Kross on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the 21+ show (which features an opening DJ set from Melvins drummer Dale Crover) are $25 at 24tix.com. (Bill Kopp)

via Starship’s Website

Starship

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas @ Canyon Village 7/12

One could be forgiven for having some confusion over who can actually lay claim to the legacy of the legendary Jefferson Airplane. So here's a quick primer: When the late Paul Kantner—the last founding member of the Airplane—departed the band, he segued into Jefferson Starship, bringing with him singer Grace Slick and guitarist David Freiberg, who had joined the Airplane in its waning days. However, after going through a seismic shift, and with new lead singer Mickey Thomas at the helm, Starship sans Kantner went on to score a number of huge hits, including "Sara," "We Built This City" and Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." This band, now known as Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, tours consistently, even though a revived Jefferson Starship, formally reignited under Kantner's aegis, also continues as well. The competing bands cover many of the same songs, and both tout their ties to the Airplane by performing at least two of its seminal songs, "Somebody To Love" and "White Rabbit." Granted, those ties are slim considering the original Airplane members are either retired, passed or making their music elsewhere (i.e. Hot Tuna). Follow so far? It's the Mickey Thomas version that will land locally, fully capable of sharing the hits (including "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" from Thomas' days with the Elvin Bishop Band). With '80s chart-topper Taylor Dayne sharing the launch pad, it ought to be a terrific night of nice nostalgia. Starship with special guest Taylor Dayne comes to Canyon Village at Park City Institute on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $72.08 - $135.08. Go to parkcityinstitute.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

lyd.vel

Molotov Dress

Transmitter, Molotov Dress, 333, @ Kilby Court 7/13

There's hardly a more exciting time for the local music scene than the summer. Bands pack their schedules with tons of shows, spoiling us with opportunities to see our favorites live. As we head into July, there are more and more shows you'll want to keep an eye out for—especially this awesome local lineup. At the top of the bill is Transmitter, an electronic punk group who will be playing some new material, according to a recent post on Instagram. While you're waiting for these new tunes, you can check out their 2023 EP BIODIGITAL JAZZ. The two tracks, including the title track, take you on an adventure that sounds exactly how you think it would based on that title. The digital elements make you feel like you're in a futuristic-yet-old club, filled with smoke and cyborgs. At the show you'll also be able to catch Molotov Dress, who released their debut single "Choking Up" back in February. Molotov Dress' single also has a lot of catchy digital effects on top of their punk attitude. Last but not least on the bill for the evening is 333, who are known for their trippy, shoegaze sound. Come jam out on Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Tim Cadente

Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley @ Snow Park Amphitheater 7/14

Reggae is in a class of its own; rebel music's importance in ending apartheid in South Africa cannot be overstated. The Marley brand has been a massive force for positive change, essential cultural history if not artistic masterpieces with each release. And look, I get the irony that the Island Marley albums—which are most people's reference standard for reggae—aren't really reggae, but a polished rock-and-roll hybrid, and moreover, often re-recorded versions of songs already released in Jamaica. It doesn't negate the fact that these gems are touchstones of culture. David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley is his father's son, but has created his own sound. He just has this way of making people feel good and saying something important. "I don't see anyone talking about love and unification of humanity. Nobody is spreading love to the human race," Ziggy told Exclaim.com. "The One Love message that we're spreading throughout the world right now, for my father, that was what was most important to him." Ziggy's LP's Dragonfly, Conscious Party and Wild And Free are solid. There is something about these albums that absolutely require several listens before you can really get on their level, but then you will never be without them. Love Is My Religion is worth checking out as well—in fact, it's essential listening, featuring the best mastering of his peak output. Lettuce opens. Catch these artists on the Circle Of Peace tour at the Snow Park Amphitheater in Park City on Friday, July 14. Gates at 5 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $65 and can be found at axs.com (Mark Dago)