MUSIC PICKS JUL 18 - 24 

Leetham

Leetham, Micah Willis, Angie Petty @ Metro Music Hall 7/18

Summer is in full swing, and that means shows, shows and more shows. If you're looking for a fun show with tons of energy, you'll want to catch this one at Metro Music Hall. One of SLC's favorite queer pop artists, Leetham will be out in full force sharing their catchy, fun bops. Leetham's most recent song "NSA" is a collaboration with Micah Willis, who is also on the bill for the evening. The song has deep bass, steamy lyrics and a catchy chorus. Leetham's beats are always insanely addicting, and this one is no exception. Their other single from this year, "Boys," is a perfect summer pop anthem that will have you dancing all night long. Willis, meanwhile, is a Utah native who splits time between here and L.A., all while singing, writing and even acting. Leetham and Willis teaming up to create "NSA" was a match made in heaven, so hopefully we get to hear more from the duo. Also on the bill is Angie Petty, an R&B/pop artist whose latest single, "Lost On Me," is easy to get lost in. The soulful way Petty sings will entrance you and keep you coming back for more, getting lost in the luscious landscape. Come jam with this incredible lineup of locals on Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at metromusichall.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

The Roots

The Roots @ Granary Live 7/19

The Roots have been at it for a while. Since their major label debut dropped back in '95, Do You Want More?!!!??!, the legendary Philly crew has pretty much done it all. The Tonight Show's house band has constantly been touring, curating a festival celebrating the culture—in films, in books, teaching and, yes, making more music. They are a truly amazing hip-hop band that stay instrumentally and lyrically true to a variant outside of the mainstream hype that is pleasing to the ears. And they have no plans to stop, either. "I think it boils down to what level of drive one has. They talk about surrounding yourself with folks who inspire you. That's the space that Questlove and I, and The Roots as a collective, have been blessed with," Tariq Trotter (AKA Black Thought) told The Fader. "We've been blessed to exist and to move through our career within a space where no part is greater than the sum." Illadelph Halflife or Things Fall Apart would be my entry point, Undun for those not sure if they like rap music. 2022's Cheat Codes with Black Thought & Danger Mouse was five-mic material. Their entire discography is pretty damn deep and a "best-of" playlist would be 30-40 tracks long. And look: Hip-hop live is an energy event, not a listening event. Black Thought can rhyme for hours; it's unreal how dense and yet perfectly locked in his flow is, and he just does it non-stop. Questlove is or has been pretty ubiquitous even before his own, adorable Sundance documentary Summer Of Soul. I've never been disappointed. Let's pour one out for Malik B (RIP). I'm going to go listen to "100% Dundee" right now. Catch them on the "Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life" tour at Granary Live on Friday, July 19. Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $45 at tixr.com (Mark Dago)

BUNT

Bunt @ Soundwell 7/20

The German DJ known as BUNT (Levi Wijk) is coming to Salt Lake City as part of his "IN THE ROUND" tour. The concept for the tour is that every show will be in the middle of the room—hence the "in the round" title. His goal is to make it feel like a house party, with no barrier between the people and the booth, no crazy lights, visuals or production. Envision just you and your friends dancing along to his music. BUNT's musical style is akin to the late EDM DJ and producer, Avicii, who pioneered so much of the electronic music we know today. For example, the unique mix of electronic with folk house music done by Avicii can be heard in BUNT's music. Also, if you're a fan of Avicii, the 2020 EP Crocodile Tears is a tribute to him. Their newest song, "Clouds" features singer Nate Traveller, and is also representative of the folk house music that sets BUNT apart. LNE Presents hosts BUNT at Soundwell on Saturday, July 20. Doors open at 9 p.m. General Admission costs $25. Go to tixr.com (Arica Roberts)

Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Bachman-Turner Overdrive @ Kenley Centennial Amphitheater 7/20

Reliable purveyors of a kind of blue-collar, working-class, workaday meat 'n' potatoes brand of rock, Bachman-Turner Overdrive ruled the airwaves in the mid-1970s. Formed by guitarist Randy Bachman after he left the massively popular The Guess Who, this Winnipeg, Manitoba group rocked hard and solid. Between 1973 and 1979, BTO landed 11 of its singles on the Canadian Top 40. They fared nearly as well in the US, with seven Top 40 singles. Among BTO's biggest hits were the worldwide number one smash, "You Ain't Seen Noting Yet," and other no-filigree singalong rockers like "Takin' Care of Business," "Roll on Down the Highway" and "Let it Ride." The band's 1976 best-of LP went platinum in the U.S. and Canada. Bachman-Turner Overdrive's style of rock fell out of favor in the '80s, and the band went inactive for a brief time, but they've returned on-and-off well into the 21st century. Today, singer-bassist Fred Turner appears only on select dates; it's left to guitarist (and sometime lead singer) Bachman to lead the current lineup, one that includes his son Tal (who had a hit of his own in 1999 with "She's So High") on second guitar. 2014 Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, BTO remain one of Canada's proudest musical exports, and the band is still takin' care of musical business more than a half-century after their start. Come check out BTO on Saturday, July 20. Tickets to the all-ages show are $50 and up at davisarts.org. (Bill Kopp)

The Decemberists

The Decemberists @ Sandy Amphitheater 7/24

Clever and occasionally quirky, The Decemberists could be considered the pride of Portland, Oregon. For the past two dozen years, they've made their mark with a combination of invigorating pop and progressive rock, resulting in a sound that's consistently melodic and exceedingly inventive. Their latest album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, is no exception; an overtly accessible entry reminiscent of classic British rock in sound and substance. Like each of their previous nine outings, it's marked by a mix of imaginative arrangements and creative concepts, leaving their fans rapt with eager anticipation. The band—consisting of longtime leader Colin Meloy (lead vocals and guitar), Chris Funk (guitar and multi-instrumentalist), Jenny Conlee (keyboards and backing vocals), Nate Query (bass) and John Moen (drums)—tends to put a focus on historical events, albeit with as much whimsy as reflection. They've also been known to get their audiences involved, all for the sake of added entertainment. Consequently, they make the transition from studio to stage with added assurance. Yet they never fail to achieve the former; in 2011, their track "Down by the Water," from the album The King Is Dead, was nominated for Best Rock Song at the Grammy Awards. Not bad for a group that has epitomized the indie ethos. The Decemberists' "A Peaceable Kingdom North American Tour" comes to Sandy Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $45 - $65 (plus taxes and fees) for general admission and $214 reserved. Go to ticketmaster.com. (Lee Zimmerman)