MUSIC PICKS JUL 25 - 31 

Quiet Money

AZ

AZ @ Metro Music Hall 7/25

I kind of wish that it were possible to talk about AZ without mentioning Nas' debut LP Illmatic. It's kind of a catch-22 of speaking of his perfect verse on the track "Life's a Bitch." You either mention it and look like a sheep, or write about his other work without mention of it and look ignorant. I mean, the list of emcees that get put on after one verse is short, and having penned a flawless feature on what many argue is the greatest hip-hop album of all time is truly a gift and a curse. However, after 10 solo albums and one ill collaboration project (1997's The Album by The Firm), he is a whole legend out here. "For 'Life's A Bitch,' we were in a professional studio, and my thought was never to be on the song, I was just showing moral support to Nas, by being in the studio," Anthony Cruz (aka AZ) told Revolt.tv. "I just said my rap and when Nas heard it, he was like, 'Yo, lay that shit down.'" The real ones know, Grammy-nominated AZ is the complete artist. His lyrics, voice, flow and delivery are highly slept-on. 2023's Truth Be Told shows he's not stuck in the past, but if one needs a refresher on how dope he's always been, check out the DJ Premier remix of D'Angelo's "Lady." Catch him on the Truth Be Told tour at Metro Music Hall on Thursday, July 25, doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $13.50 and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Kilby Court

Sunfish

Sunfish, Mortigi Tempo, Homestyle Dinner Rolls @ Kilby Court 7/27

There are plenty of shows going on this weekend, but if you're in the mood for a trio of energetic locals, look no further. At the top of the bill is alt-rock group Sunfish, who know how to bring the noise. Their 2021 track "Doors" has climbed in popularity, gaining 1.6 million streams on Spotify alone. The song showcases the band's characteristic electronic elements blending with hard rock sounds that will have you headbanging in no time. Their subsequent releases have been just as excellent, including their most recent EP, Sunfish is Not a Cult. A standout on the EP is "Say it to My Face," which was released as a single before the full release of the EP. You can't really go wrong with any of their new tracks, though—they're all great. You'll also be able to see Mortigi Tempo, a neo-psych band from SLC. Their latest single, "MODERN DOG," is summed up nicely by the band's frontman Billy Blur: "Rock n roll is music that makes you want to either fuck or fight, and that's exactly the kinda music Mortigi Tempo makes." Last and certainly not least is Homestyle Dinner Rolls, one of Orem's favorite alt-rock groups. This show is going to be off the walls, so don't miss it on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Grab them at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Edmnations

Genix

Genix @ Boomerang's Down Under Bar 7/27

For a night of trance music, check out Genix this weekend. In the heart of downtown SLC is Boomerang's Down Under, a vintage-modern style bar that regularly hosts musicians and live DJ sets. Damion Lewis Houchen, AKA Genix, has been a long-time linchpin in trance music. Hailing from the UK, Houchen was at the epicenter of the '90s/'00s trance explosion, and has been a long-time member of Above & Beyond's record label, Anjunabeats. You can still hear the formative sounds of 1990s dance music along with more modern songs in his blends, which makes him a timeless treasure. As Houchen's career has developed throughout the decades, elements of techno, house and progressive are seamlessly weaved into his sets. Boomerang's is known for its cocktails and dance floor, so if you're in the mood for stunning melodies and beautiful atmospheric sounds, don't miss out on Genix's You.Me.Now Tour. Named after his newest album released this year, listen to "Lights, Sound, Camera, Action" and "Dream of You." This event takes place on Saturday, July 27. Doors open at 9 p.m., and tickets for the 21+ show cost $15 at intricacynights.ticketsauce.com. (Arica Roberts)

Kelsey Ayres

The Gaslight Anthem

The Gaslight Anthem @ The Union 7/27

The Gaslight Anthem rate comparison to Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band in terms of their passionate and powerful delivery. "I think that's our roots in punk rock and hardcore music," drummer Benny Horowitz said in an interview with Rock and Roll Globe last year. "We were not a band that had to learn how to play fast, but to the contrast, had to learn how to play slow. Things like giant build ups, pick slides and anthemic sing-along choruses were just par for the course in the worlds we grew up in. I reckon it has always carried over into our sound." The band's debut album, aptly titled Sink or Swim, brought them to the attention of the pundits; it set the stage for their sophomore set, The '59 Sound, an album which marked their big breakthrough and led them to bigger stages such as Lollapalooza, the Glastonbury Festival and London Calling. After a three-year hiatus, the band—currently consisting of Horowitz, founder/lead singer/guitarist Brian Fallon, bassist Alex Levin, and lead guitarist Alex Rosamilia—returned via their reunion album, History Books, and reignited their dynamic delivery in the process. The lyrics to one of the songs, "Positive Charge," more or less summed up their stance: "How I missed you, it's good to be alive." Given The Gaslight Anthem's anthemic approach, they leave no doubt that statement is true. The Gaslight Anthem with Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil perform at The Union on Saturday, Jul 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show cost $39.50 plus fees for GA, standing room only. Go to Ticketmaster.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Joe Vaughn

Ben Folds

Ben Folds @ Kenley Amphitheater 7/31

Combining musical virtuosity with a punk sensibility, Ben Folds emerged on the scene during the '90s alternative rock era. Fronting the playfully-named Ben Folds Five (they were in fact a trio), he introduced a style of music he dubbed "punk rock for sissies." Notably lacking a guitarist, Folds and his bandmates crafted a sound that nonetheless had all the energy of guitar rock, with intelligent (and often sardonic) lyrics to match. "Brick" was a deeply emotional ballad, and "The Ballad of Who Could Care Less" and "Kate" were rousing singalong tunes with a strong pop foundation. The trio went inactive (with occasional reunions), paving the way for Folds' solo career. His solo debut, Rockin' the Suburbs had the misfortune of being released on September 11, 2001; it contained the sharply humorous (and knowingly self-aware) title track; an inspired music video was also released. As a solo artist, Folds has traveled a path in which he is freed—when he chooses—from BF5's guitarless format. His brand of intelligent rock with bratty undertones has won him critical acclaim and an ardent following. He has also moved seamlessly into orchestral work, and is currently Artistic Advisor to the Kennedy Center's National Symphony Orchestra. Folds' fifth solo studio release, What Matters Most, was released in 2023 to predictably positive reviews. You can see Ben Folds Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the all-ages performance at Kenley Amphitheater—part of the 2024 Summer Nights with the Stars concert series—are $30 and up at davisarts.org. (Bill Kopp)