MUSIC PICKS AUG 1 - 7 

Alejandro Escovedo @ The State Room 8/1

Alejandro Escovedo may not be a household name, but he's of musical royalty. Big brother and percussionist Coke Escovedo was a key member of Santana in the early 1970s; he co-wrote the hit "No One to Depend On." Brother Pete was in the group, too; later, the two co-led pioneering Latin rock band Azteca. Another brother, Phil, played with jazz vibraphonist Cal Tjader; Mario Escovedo led The Dragons for 15 years. Javier Escovedo fronted The Zeros and released a superb solo album in 2016, Kicked Out of Eden. And perhaps the best-known Escovedo is percussionist Sheila E., Pete's daughter. But Alejandro is a hero of punk and alternative rock; he first came to some renown as a member of pioneering Bay Area band The Nuns, then as a member of alt-rock heroes Rank and File. After some work with Whiskeytown, he embarked upon an acclaimed solo career, one that combined all of the aforementioned musical textures plus a healthy dose of thoughtful, rough-hewn Americana. The acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist's latest album, 2024's Echo Dancing, has received the same kind of critical plaudits that followed his more than 15 previous albums. See and hear Alejandro Escovedo (with opener James Mastro) at The State Room on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this 21+ show are $35 and can be found at thestateroompresents.com. (Bill Kopp)

Air Supply @ Sandy Amphitheater 8/1

Air Supply could be considered an anomaly. Their music was built around sentiment—some would say "schmaltz"—but often shared from a personal perspective, and was emotional and engaging enough to assure their status as global hit-makers and one of the most successful singing duos of the '80s. Like the Bee Gees, Little River Band, Men at Work and AC/DC, they were of Australian origin, proving that being half a world away from the music capitals of the U.S. and the U.K. didn't hinder international stardom. In Air Supply's case, they managed to sell 100 million records worldwide and reach the upper strata of the American charts, courtesy of such classics as "Lost In Love," "All Out of Love," "Every Woman in the World," "The One That You Love," "Here I Am," "Even the Nights Are Better" and "Making Love Out of Nothing At All." Clearly the ability to be both mellow and memorable served them well. The duo—Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell, the latter a longtime Park City resident—first met while in the chorus of the Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and eventually went on to define the radio format known as "easy listening," applying a soft-rock style that was generally agreeable to a cooler crowd. Since then, they've continued to tour and record, maintaining their popularity through both nuance and nostalgia. To paraphrase one of those aforementioned songs: here they are, the ones that you love. Air Supply performs at Sandy Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The all-ages tickets cost $40 - $74 at ticketmaster.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Poolhouse, Rally, Orange Soda @ Kilby Court 8/2

How many shows have you been to so far this summer? If you're looking to add to your tally, come check out this great trio of locals. You may have heard some of Poolhouse's hits on their 2023 EP Tape Machine, or some of their more recent singles like "Yesterday," or "Sorry Sucks," which has steadily become one of their most popular songs. If you've heard these great tunes and not gone to see them live, what are you even doing? The Provo-based indie trio has cultivated a great fan base locally, and has grown a sizeable following online. They're definitely worth checking out live if you've even bobbed your head a little bit to any of their songs. They'll be joined by indie outfit Rally, who have also released a slew of great indie rock tracks in the past few years. Their two part EPs Songs From a Hotel Room (Day Side) and Songs From a Hotel Room (Night Side) are a unique and fun journey that warrant several listens. Also joining is Orange Soda, who creates a totally different type of music from the aforementioned groups, but still creates interesting music worth checking out. This is a lineup more than worthy of your Friday night. Come spend a nice evening at Kilby Court on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

SANDORI @ Plumhouse 8/3

While summers in the city can be extremely hot, swim parties allow us to beat the heat. This weekend, the newest warehouse venue in SLC, Plumhouse, will host live music and swimming at the same time. SANDORI will headline and bring along an all-local lineup. Local artists keep the scene in SLC close-knit and strong, so showing up and supporting them is crucial. SANDORI (Ossilot Skyhaus) is originally from Florida, and has been part of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene for over a decade but started throwing his own shows and DJing four years ago. Since then, he has become a core part of the SLC scene, having recently played as an opener for Zeds Dead at the Rice-Eccles Stadium and just dropped his first original track this year called "Punchline." Influenced by rap and reggae, SANDORI has his own unique sound, and will bring the vibe for dancing (and swimming). Don't forget to wear your bathing suit and bring a towel. The event will start at 6 p.m. and will go 'til late. Tickets can be purchased at the door of Plumhouse (733 S 400 West); part of the proceeds will go towards KANAVU "cave rave" hosted by Incorrekt. Go to incorrekt.ticketspice.com/kaavu and the Plumhouse social media pages for ongoing event information. (Arica Roberts)

Jungle @ Gallivan Center 8/7

Jungle ticks a lot of boxes. The London duo of Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland have deftly flipped nu-disco/neo-disco/dance music to a fever pitch, and what's not to love about their vision? Their music is danceable but doesn't rely on a beat/ bassline combo that many might find offensive, plus smoothed-out vocals that are catchy enough for the lovers of the usual cheesy, synthy alternatives on the charts. The name Jungle is already associated with "good music," so many of the snobs are on board because they know these musicians are good, and elevating to the same heights with which they kicked off. "You're trying to limit the process of overthinking, and trying to not get in your own head. It's a feeling, and it's either working or it isn't. It's about trying not to game theory it," Lloyd-Watson told NME. "As human beings, we always want to go back and find that old feeling again, but you have to go towards the new way instead." After decades worth of work, Jungle is ready for the mainstream propers that they deserve. And look, they are an incredibly fun band who are fantastic live and it's summer ... who doesn't want to vibe to unashamed summer hits? BALTHVS and The Plastic Cherries open. Catch these musicians on the Twilight Concert Series at the Gallivan Center on Wednesday, Aug 7. Gates open at 6 p.m. At press time, tickets are sold out for the all-ages show; resellers can be found at vividseats.com (Mark Dago)