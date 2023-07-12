MUSIC PICKS JUL 13 - 19 

Travis Shinn

Disturbed

Disturbed @ USANA Amphitheater 7/13

AWAHAHAHA! Did you read that in the iconic "Down With the Sickness" intro vocalization? If not, go back and read it again. Now you get it! Disturbed has firmly cemented themselves into rock/metal history as one of the most iconic bands in the genre. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't at least heard "Down With the Sickness," or one of the many entries in Disturbed's extensive music library. Of course, they've had many more hits besides this one song; fans of the band have gotten consistent releases from the group since Y2K. Disturbed took the world by surprise with their chilling and incredible cover of Simon & Garfunkel's legendary song "The Sound of Silence," on Conan in 2016. Seemingly out of nowhere, this version quickly became a go-to for fans of the original and fans of Disturbed. Lead singer David Draiman's vocals are insanely beautiful and powerful on the cover; you'll definitely have goosebumps after listening. As far as new music goes, the band dropped a new full album last year, and so far in 2023 have put out a new single, giving long-time listeners something to look forward to. Come rock out to Disturbed on Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $30 - $200 and can be found at livenation.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Guy Webster

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys @ Deer Valley Resort 7/14-15

Few bands have attained such influential and iconic standing as The Beach Boys. Once the symbol of the California Dream—complete with surf, sunshine, hot rods, hot fun and idyllic environs, they eventually progressed into worlds of aural wonder, courtesy of Brian Wilson's technicolor dreamscapes and his desire to create what he euphemistically described as "Teenage Symphonies To God." In the decades since, they were beset by personal tragedy, given the loss of Brian's brothers Dennis and Carl, Brian's own bouts with mental illness, and the fractured relationships that resulted in singer Mike Love taking ownership of the band name and touring under the Beach Boys banner. Nevertheless, it seems to make little difference to the band's faithful followers, whose main interest is hearing songs indelibly inscribed in the soundtrack of their youth—"Surfin' Safari," "Surfer Girl," "Fun Fun Fun," "California Girls," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and so many other essential songs born from a time when innocence and idealism were all that actually seemed to matter. With Love at the helm and Brian's early stand-in Bruce Johnston offering added credibility, the current crop of Beach Boys —all skilled musicians in their own right—effectively replicate the band's innovative arrangements and hallowed harmonies. Fun, fun, fun and exceptional entertainment are clearly guaranteed. The Beach Boys perform at Deer Valley Resort at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14-15. Tickets cost $60 and $150 (for reserved). Go to my.usuo.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

PJ Guinto

Josaleigh Pollett

Josaleigh Pollett, Cop Kid, Rachael Jenkins @ Urban Lounge 7/14

Are you ready for an evening of fun, incredible talent and heartbreaking music? If so, this is the show for you. This local lineup is chock full of local talent, and is happening in celebration of Josaleigh Pollett's newest album, In the Garden, By the Weeds. This new work by the local-music staple is all about growth, caring for yourself and finding beauty in the mundane. It's a very healing album that Pollett is excited to share with everyone. "The approach to this record is so different from anything I've done before," Pollett told City Weekly in June. "This new record was really kind of an exploration in writing about the more mundane and day-to-day things, and trying to not base my ability to write a song on traumatic things happening." Supporting Pollett is another local favorite, Cop Kid. Their latest EP dropped last year, and is definitely created by late twentysomethings, for late twentysomethings. The sentiments expressed on the album are so relatable, especially with how the world is right now. One of their most iconic lyrics is on their track "Useless," and says "I'm a punk but I want to own a house someday / I'm sick of feeling useless." Completing the lineup is singer/songwriter Rachael Jenkins, the queen of writing devastatingly beautiful songs that will simultaneously give you goosebumps and make you contemplate your entire existence. Come out to this exciting local lineup on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

Sea Ale

Viaje Nahual

Viaje Nahual, Strawberry Cough, FËRN @ DLC 7/16

English-speaking Americans aren't typically known for their acceptance of other languages being spoken in the U.S., despite English not being the official language of the country. That's a soapbox for another day, but it's all to say that learning a new language can be fun, and it's good for your brain. Or, at least listening to music in different languages can be a fulfilling experience if you don't have the time for a Rosetta Stone course. Vegas-based Latin-psych rock group Viaje Nahual bring a cultural flair to their music that's unique, while still feeling familiar with their '60s-'70s-inspired psychedelic sound. "It just feels natural when we all put it together," drummer Fernando Galarza told Vegas Weekly in March in regards to their single "Fuego." "I have more of a background in salsa, merengue and Latin tropical jazz, but this was something new. It was a challenge I liked." "Fuego" was released last year, and Viaje Nahual hit us with a new trippy single this year called "WAVES" that perfectly encapsulates the retro-rock vibe that many love to look back to. It has heavy, wonky guitar effects, tons of chimes and epic computer effects. It's a fun track for when you're chilling on the beach or at the pool with friends. Canadian rockers Strawberry Cough join the lineup along with local psych band FËRN. Come get a dose of some epic rock on Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

Ricardo B. Brazziell

Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. @ Red Butte Gardens 7/19

My favorite thing about Gary Clark Jr.'s musicianship is how he never seems to play a song the same way twice live—he has a jazzer's type of comping (i.e. improvisational quality), and a true bluesman's intrinsic emotion in his playing that is simply amazing. Years of inspiration, writing and rehearsing have led Gary Clark Jr. to doing interesting things with the guitar. And for that, I listen. "The blues are relevant, you know? It's not some throwback, something you check out in a museum," Clark told The Guardian in 2019. "Sometimes I do feel like a torchbearer for modern blues and I'm actually proud of that, you know?" Dubbed "the future of music" by President Obama, Clark's talent is undeniable. He can do blues, funk, jazz (including some pretty out-there weird stuff), Motown and rock, but he always puts his own spin on things that makes whatever he is playing really complex without sounding like it. His musical ingenuity comes from all over the place, and you can hear that on all three of his major-label releases. He can lay some amazing riffs down (he did an insane "All Along the Watchtower" with Dave Matthews) and if you need a good sampling of his work start out by listening to "Bright Lights," and "When My Train Pulls In." You will be hooked after the experience. Catch this artist at the Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series on Wednesday, July 19. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $110 and can be found at vividseats.com (Mark Dago)