MUSIC PICKS JUL 20 - 26 

The Dead South @ Red Butte Gardens 7/20

It's hardly surprising that a band that calls itself The Dead South—and whose members dress like Pennsylvania Quakers, ultra-Orthodox Jews or gunslingers just back from Boot Hill—would make music that's decidedly out of the ordinary. On the other hand, this Saskatchewan-based Canadian combo are equally adept at tapping tradition. That's one reason why they're recipients of two Juno Awards, our northern neighbor's version of the Grammys. Formed with the intent of creating a blustery bluegrass band, they've managed to develop a style that pushes at the parameters of a vintage sound, even while embracing their eccentric image. After all, any band that names its latest albums Easy Listening for Jerks Part 1 and Easy Listening for Jerks Part 2 is clearly capable of demonstrating what's best described as an insurgent attitude. Likewise, an earlier EP dubbed The Ocean Went Mad and We Were to Blame might seem to say it all. The band once referred to themselves as "Mumford and Sons' Evil Twins," an apparent bow to their tenacious tone and darker demeanor. Nevertheless, there's something to be said about a band that tugs at the roots and then entangles them in their own bizarre way. One might say that's how The Dead South actually manages to come alive. The Dead South with special guest Corb Lund perform at Red Butte Garden (300 Wakara Way) at 7:30 pm on Thursday, July 20. Tickets cost $50 for Garden members, and $55 for the general public. Go to etix.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Over Under, Dad Bod, Sunhills @ Kilby Court 7/22

If you've had a bad week and need to let loose with some rad local bands, this is the show for you. SLC group Sunhills have been consistently putting out dreamy, reflective tracks over the past few years, garnering them a dedicated and enthusiastic fanbase. The young group captivates listeners with their laid-back vibe and reflective songs. One of their most popular singles, "You Love Me 'Cause You're Bored," is relatable in the most painful way if you've ever been crushing hard on someone and they just don't feel the same. Joining the lineup are local indie-rock favorites Dad Bod, who have been charming Utah and beyond since 2018, releasing fantastic music including their 2021 album Pastels and their most recent single "By the Little Things." Dad Bod will always leave you wanting more, and then they'll be there with more for you to listen to. Heading up the bill for this incredible local lineup is Over Under, who are unveiling their debut EP. Over Under have been busy touring and sharing their music, so it's exciting to see the group have a definitive collection of tunes for listeners to press play on and get lost in. Come see Over Under share their debut EP with friends Dad Bod and Sunhills on Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra @ The Complex 7/23

Jimmy Eat World's Clarity is a modern classic that I discovered years after its release. Back in 1999, when the LP dropped, the band was given complete creative control by Capitol Records, and I really believe it to be one of the indie scene's most influential records. However, Jimmy Eat World is much more than that emo staple, or its 2001 breakout single "The Middle." "We worked too hard to be branded part of a trend, because when that's not cool any more, you're not either," Jim Adkins told The Guardian in August 2022. "I get it. You need to call this world of 'young person's rock bands' something." Recently, they covered Manchester Orchestra's "Telepath" ahead of their highly anticipated co-headline tour. Manchester Orchestra paid homage as well with a stunning version of Jimmy Eat World's "Table for Glasses." And look, when it comes to Manchester Orchestra, I'm Like a Virgin Losing a Child is still their best, easily. Andy Hull will never top that album lyrically or emotionally. But A Black Mile to the Surface is about as close as they've gotten to that level, and is like an evil twin of Simple Math. The Amplified Echoes tour is a true co-headlining affair, with the two groups taking turns closing the shows. Maybe the encore will be an amalgam of both? Middle Kids open. Catch these acts at The Lot at The Complex on Sunday, July 23. Doors open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $44.50 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com (Mark Dago)

Locate S,1, Bly Wallentine, Tomper @ DLC 7/24

Unique and provocative, Locate S,1 is back with a new album that "pulls from wildly disparate references and textures to survey the history of American pop music," according to her Bandcamp page. "Like Carly Simon soundtracking an Adam Curtis documentary, the album trades in dramatic juxtapositions across its kaleidoscopic ten tracks." Wicked Jaw is a multi-layered and complex body of work that tackles difficult topic through the lens of "experimental sophistipop." Like for many, the pandemic did have a hand in the creation of this album by Locate S,1, Christina Schneider. "Wicked Jaw both is and isn't a pandemic album," the album's Bandcamp describes. "The dystopic terror of COVID-19 is an omnipresent touchpoint in the songs, which Schneider began writing in the summer of 2020, but the virus functions as a gateway for interpersonal analysis and reflection. What does it mean to be an American in the 21st century? What does it mean to be a woman? What does it mean to be a survivor?" Locate S,1 is joined by some of SLC's own sophisticated and talented artists Bly Wallentine and Tomper. Wallentine is well-known for their unique sounds as well as producing for other locals. Contemporary pop duo Tomper round out this incredible bill. Come get lost in some interesting music on Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $12, and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles @ Eccles Theater 7/26-27

While the Fab Four has been broken up since 1970, and only two members remain alive, there's still a chance to experience some of their influential music live. Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles is a fun, family-friendly, colorful show that allows show-goers to experience The Beatles in a way that they would never be able to otherwise. The tribute band is comprised of members who have loved the iconic lads from Liverpool, and are heavily influenced by their music. They recreate the live experience with love and passion, but while there's artistry in the recreation in the songs, there's just as much present in the design of the production. Rain dons iconic outfits from different eras of The Beatles, and the stage is decked out with decorations and light effects that make it a surreal and beautiful event. Come out and experience decades worth of incredible music at the Eccles Theater July 26 and 27. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $35-55 and can be found at live-at-the-eccles.com. Don't miss your chance to travel back in time and experience some of the biggest hits from this legendary band. (EA)