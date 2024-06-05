Music Mailbag June 2024 

DBA Sage

Drusky

Fur Foxen, Fox, Shoulders, Knees, And Toes: Counter-country band Fur Foxen is one of the best bands you can see in the local scene that plays this type of music. They effortlessly blend elements of rock, country, folk and indie sounds to create something refreshing and all their own—and Fox, Shoulders, Knees, And Toes is Fur Foxen at their best. The five-track EP takes you on a journey similar to going on a walk at your favorite park during your favorite time of year. You're immediately hooked with the opening track "Rosa," which ends up being a great warmup for what comes after. Because Fur Foxen utilize a range of instruments, each track will have you wondering what they're going to break out on the next one. A favorite of this listener is the middle track "Throwing Stones," which chugs along like a train down railroad tracks, complete with a whistling noise that mimics the sound of a train's horn. It has an Old West feel that transports you to another time and place. I talk about escaping a lot into music, because who doesn't love escapism? But putting an EP on like this and sitting back to listen and take it in is the best kind of escape you can get. Fox, Shoulders, Knees, And Toes is streaming everywhere now.

Listen here

Bone Throwers, II: "This EP came mostly out of our love for weird, heavy psychedelic music," Bone Throwers said of their new EP. "Occult surf-rock, dark southern-gothic folk music, shoegazey grunge and retro fantasy metal somehow all wormed their way into this short record and we're very proud of how it turned out, warts and all. Over the course of the last two and a half years we've been learning to write and record tracks in our basement studio. It took a long time to build enough inertia to start releasing music, but we're doing it the way we want it done, which is well worth the extra time and effort." The surf-rock is strong on II, and that's fantastic. It seems like an underrated genre at times, but Bone Throwers really go all-out with their sound, expertly blending elements from the genres listed above. The EP never feels directionless or that there's too many sounds going on. Those sounds have an air of familiarity, but Bone Throwers make them their own in the unique arrangements on the EP. All of the love and time in the cozy basement studio shines through on the band's latest release. II is streaming everywhere now.

Listen here

Soulfang, Passions, Potions, Wicked Lullabies: Soulfang has been entrancing listeners with their special brand of genre-bending "sex metal," as they've described in the past. Since releasing their first single "Chemical Meditation" in Jan 2023, the band has come a long way, finally gifting us with their full-length debut album Passions, Potions, Wicked Lullabies. The album is chock full of Soulfang's delightful personality, along with their unique sound and use of elements from different genres. You'll get a little funk, a little rock, a little metal, a lot of things that come together and make the tasty potion that is Soulfang's debut album. Not only did Soulfang deliver this beautiful concoction to us, you're also able to buy the album on gorgeous, limited edition purple vinyl—so not only does the album sound amazing, it will also look amazing while spinning on your record player. You can also get the album on CD, which is a bit less cool but still a great way to listen to the album if you are not a vinyl person. You can grab copies of the vinyl and CD on Soulfang's website, but if you want a chance to say hello and grab a copy in person, the band will be at Lighthouse Lounge in Ogden (130 25th St.) on Wednesday, June 12 for Vinyl Wednesday. There you can grab the album, grab a few signatures and chat with the band. If you can't make that date, mark your calendar for their album release party on Saturday, June 22 at Down River. The 21+ show is only $10, so don't miss out! The full album will be streaming the day before on Friday, June 21. Give Passions, Potions, Wicked Lullabies a listen, you won't be disappointed.

Order vinyl: soulfang.myshopify.com/

Release show tix: 24tix.com

Listen here

Drusky, Cake and Absinthe: It's hard not to completely fall in love with Drusky after hearing them even one time. If you have an absence of angsty, emo rock band Drusky will cure the longing for those sounds in your life. Their latest album Cake and Absinthe is an inspired, epic and emotional journey that has insane replay-ability. Lyrically the album peers into your soul with lines like, "I'm sorry for this new behavior / Just know that what we have is ruined / We loved loud and now we're two cold strangers / Just moved fire to the music," as heard on "Insults." Musically the album is very dense and rich; leaving no room for empty space and allowing you to fully encompass yourself in its sound. I'm tellin' ya, slapping your best headphones on cranking this one up to 10 is going to leave you feeling so many feelings in the best way possible. Cake and Absinthe is streaming everywhere now.

Listen here