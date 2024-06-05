MUSIC PICKS JUN 6 - 12 

Kasey Yeagley

Homestyle Dinner Rolls, Lonely Heights, Queenadilla @ Kilby Court 6/6

What's better than some fresh rolls from your favorite restaurant, or that amazing family recipe? I'd venture to guess not much—unless we're talking about the smooth and exciting sounds of Orem's alt-rock duo Homestyle Dinner Rolls. The Rolls have been busy touring and sharing their face-melting songs with as many people as possible. If you're in need of some ass-kicking rock 'n roll vibes, these guys have you covered. Their latest single, "A Bit Too Heavy," is the perfect amount of heavy, in my opinion. It's catchy, fast and doesn't skimp on the shredding guitar solos. Joining the duo is punk group Lonely Heights, a group listeners will love if they were big into pop-punk of the early '00s; their EP Welcome to the Carnival is dripping in those early aughts vibes, with lots of hard-hitting vocals, intense rhythms and lyrics you can scream at the top of your lungs. Their 2023 single "Lovesick" has more of the same, and will be a treat to hear live (if they choose to play it, that is). Also on the bill are Provo rockers Queenadilla, who bring their "riff-heavy rock n roll played from the hips," as stated on their Instagram. Their 2021 self-titled debut is full of epic rock anthems more than worthy of slapping their name on as the title. Come rock out on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Sarah McLachlan @ First Credit Union Amphitheater 6/6

Canadian singer, songwriter and chanteuse Sarah McLachlan possesses the credentials needed to make her a stand-out star: more than 40 million albums sold worldwide, three Grammys and twelve Juno Awards. The original organizer of the Lilith Fair tour, she's a member of both the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia, and a recipient of an Elizabeth Cady Stanton Visionary Award in recognition of her efforts to advance the careers of women in music. And the honors have kept coming throughout her career. She was accorded the 2013 Kiwanis International World Service Medal for her efforts to establish the Sarah McLachlan School of Music; a free music school for at-risk youth, and bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Alberta, as well as an honorary degree from Simon Fraser University. In 2012, McLachlan was inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame and, three years later, accorded a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada's highest honor in the performing arts. Her charitable efforts on behalf of the ASPCA, the Red Hot AIDS organization, the Leonard Peltier Defense Fund, Live 8, the tsunami relief telethon and Artists Against Racism also affirm the fact she's achieved a singular stature. And by the way, her music happens to be utterly beautiful and beguiling as well. McLachlan's Fumbling Towards Ecstacy Tour with special guest Feist takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at First Credit Union Amphitheater. Tickets cost $57 - $233. Go to Ticketmaster.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Brit Floyd @ Maverik Center 6/7

Pink Floyd was in the top echelon of the rock era. The British foursome's eighth album—1973's landmark The Dark Side of the Moon—broke the band through to a massive, worldwide audience. That work would also go on to break records as one of the most enduring albums in history, remaining on the Billboard 200 charts for 900 consecutive weeks and selling in excess of 45 million copies worldwide. Its critical status is well-established, too; DSOTM consistently ranks among critics' picks for the greatest album of all time. And in 1979, Pink Floyd released another juggernaut, the double-LP concept record The Wall. Founding bassist and lyricist Roger Waters left the group in the '80s, but lead vocalist and guitarist David Gilmour continued on with founding members Nick Mason (drums) and Richard Wright (keyboards). That latter-day Pink Floyd lineup toured worldwide to great acclaim, releasing two additional studio albums and two live releases during their time together. Pink Floyd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. After the death of Wright in 2008, the band ceased activity, but along the way, a set of tribute groups sprang up to fill the void. One of the most popular and long-running Floyd tribute groups is Liverpool-based Brit Floyd; founded in 2011, the group recreates the feeling of a Pink Floyd concert for 21st-century audiences. This current tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's 1995 live album, P*U*L*S*E. Tickets for this concert are $36.50 - $52.50 at ticketmaster.com (Bill Kopp)

Fork Fest @ Art Dye Park 6/7-8

Lineup posters for music festivals never fail to excite me, and this year I looked at the Fork Fest announcement with an audible "oof." This celebration of Utah's vibrant music scene is second to none, and they have really stacked the musical choices in 2024. Presented by the Harrington Center for the arts and Velour Music Gallery, the two-day spectacle features 32 bands across three stages. The idea of doing a local Glasto, or something of that proportion, shouldn't put one off. Art Dye Park feels less like a fenced-in gulag than other locations—and best of all, there are quite a few attractions outside of the music, such as art installations, food trucks and a vendor village featuring local artisans and craftspeople. The headliner for this event is indie pop juggernaut I Dont Know How But They Found Me (styled out/shortened as iDKHOW), fronted by singer/songwriter Dallon Weekes. Their latest effort, Gloom Division, showcases a sure-shot take on a stylized '80s sound. iDKHOW excels with that ironic, gleeful twist in songs that other bands would probably just play straight lyrically and melodically. Some of the other acts performing over the weekend are Book On Tape Worm, Ryan Innes and The Moth & The Flame. Catch all these musicians (and more) at Fork Fest (1000 N. 550 E. American Fork) on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $30 - $60. Ages 11 and under are free. Tickets can be found at forkfest.org (Mark Dago)

Excision @ The Saltair 6/8-9

"Millions of years ago, ravenous beasts roamed the earth dominating their prey and feasting on the weak. Scientists tell us that these beasts have long been extinct...but one lives...Rexcision." This is the intro to the 2011 Shambhala music festival mix by Jeff Abel, known as Excision. The intro displays both the Canadian producer's longevity in the electronic music scene and his brand. Abel brings bass-heavy beats with Jurassic Park-level visuals for a truly unique live set. Considering Utah's rich dinosaur history, The Great Saltair is the perfect place to experience the earth-shattering bass vibrations where one can feel transported to a different time. Expect an absurd amount of lights, lasers, immersive visuals on a massive screen and subwoofers for days. It is also not uncommon to see people in full T. rex suits—however, don't fear! Just be prepared: At Excision shows, where headbangers reign, don't forget your earplugs for this sensory overload extravaganza. V2 Presents brings Excision as part of the Nexus Tour. This 18+ show is at The Great Saltair on Saturday, June 8 (5 p.m. – 2 a.m.) and Sunday, June 9 (3 p.m. – midnight). One-day passes cost $75 and 2-day passes cost $131. Go to v2presents.com (Arica Roberts)