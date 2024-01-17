MUSIC PICKS JAN 18 - 24 

Global Sophisticate Music

Dirtwire

Frontiers Of Jazz @ Fountain Records 1/18

Do you want to get dusty, dirty and into dangerous territories of unknown musical soundscapes? Well, if you answered yes, then partner ... the Frontiers Of Jazz at Fountain Records is your huckleberry. Adam Michael Terry, founder of the label FOUNTAINavm, has created Utah's first record collective with Fountain Records, and has brought his weekly Jazz Jam to it. Jam is a vulgar word. However, improvisation in an ensemble setting is a positive thing. Frontiers Of Jazz excels with its spontaneous energy and with culture that many here in the 801 would like to see in every business or public space. These semi-unplanned performances create an informal and dynamic musical environment where one can get involved. Whether it's mutual respect among musicians, inspiration to explore sweet-sounding ideas together or simply an impulsive decision to team up, this weekly session is becoming one of the hot spots out here in the high desert. Emphasizing taking turns and pushing diversity within the sit-ins is what keeps it exciting and creating unique memorable moments on the spot. Come on out and introduce yourself to some fellow gunslingers. Jazz is "IN" in Salt Lake City, and Terry has crafted a space that is a must-stop shop for record aficionados and those who wish to create. Catch Frontiers Of Jazz at Fountain Records (202 E. 500 South in downtown SLC) on Thursday, Jan. 18. Music at 8 p.m. Admission for the all-ages show is free, and more info can be found at instagram.com/fountainrecordsslc (Mark Dago)

Dirtwire @ The Depot 1/18

Any attempt to put a handle on Dirtwire is likely to end in failure. Consistently prone to defying predictability, its members—Evan Fraser, David Satori and Mark Reveley—create a diverse musical palette that's alternately been referred by the members themselves as "future revival, swamptronica, spaghetti-step, electro-twang, blues n'bass and globe electro." As if that description wasn't challenging enough, consider the fact that imagination and exotic instrumentation play an equal part in the proceedings, resulting in a sound that's both worldly and otherworldly in its fluid designs. That's appropriate considering how the three musicians met at the California Institute of the Arts, an ideal launching place for any sort of artistic endeavor. With nine albums to their credit and a skillset that finds them incorporating melodicas, guitar, theremin, samples, violin, jaw harps, kalimba, a toy megaphone, resonator guitar, thumb piano, slide banjo and all manner of Third World influences and additives, they aim to create a style that challenges listeners while seducing them at the same time. Their new EP, The Four Directions, reflects the fact they're one of the most adventurous outfits in today's musical realms. To borrow from their bio, "Dirtwire sits on the front porch of Americana's future, conjuring up a whirlwind of sound using traditional instrumentation, world percussion, soundscapes, and electronic beats." Clearly, any performance from Dirtwire offers the opportunity to partake in a most intriguing encounter. "Dirtwire: The Four Directions Tour" comes to The Depot on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $33.25 and $51.50 at concerts.livenation.com (Lee Zimmerman)

Ian Kellems

Anna Beck

Anna Beck, Mari Ericksen, Talin Everett @ Kilby Court 1/20

020 will go down in history as one of the worst years ever, and while we're all probably sick of talking about it, it probably won't leave the cultural zeitgeist for a long time. SLC singer/songwriter Anna Beck dropped her first single "Sick of It" in Dec. 2020, and there probably couldn't have been a more fitting time. While the song is more specifically about a tumultuous relationship, the sentiment of being fed up was perfect timing, and will always be a feeling that brings people together. Three years later, it's Beck's most played track, because yes, we all get fed up at times, but it's an easy song to revisit because of the clear and striking vocals paired with a simple yet impactful guitar that come together to create a perfect storm of emotion and relatability. Beck's newest single, "Cut," is another breakup anthem that many can probably find comfort in. Also on the lineup for the evening is Mari Ericksen, well-known around town for her solo work as well as projects like new wave band Pale Dream. Hers and Beck's music go hand in hand—they share a knack for writing and performing songs that pierce your soul and leave you contemplating everything. Another artist who has been able to do this well is Talin Everett, also on the docket. Their debut single "Goodbye Lullaby" is a beautifully well done yet emotionally taxing song that is perfect for those days when you're struggling. Let your emotions run free on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emily Atkinson)

Ian Patrick o connor

Amtrac

Amtrac @ Soundwell 1/20

Kentucky native Caleb Cornett, AKA Amtrac, blends deep house with his own vocals for an addicting indie dance-pop vibe. He has been active in the EDM scene for over a decade, having shared the stage with legendary artists like Diplo, Steve Aoki, LA Riots, and has toured in both the US and Europe with Kygo and Kastle. Although his original songs stand on their own, he has become most well-known for his remixes, like Kaskade's "Atmosphere," Ellie Goulding's "Without Your Love" and Zhu's "Faded," to name a few. Over the years, he has played on festival stages across the country, including Movement in Detroit, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Mysteryland USA, EDC Las Vegas and Moonrise Festival. While EDM can seem like a genre that's always upbeat, Amtrac lays out some relatively melancholic tracks that will take you by surprise. He also expertly blends disco and house influences with his incredible vocals and multi-instrumentalist talents. Trained ears will also hear samples from some of the greats like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. His newest album, Extra Time, dives into dreamy feelings and reverb that will be sure to give you goosebumps. Amtrac plays at Soundwell on Jan. 20. Doors open at 9 p.m., general admission costs $20. Go to liveniteevents.com (Arica Roberts)

Doom Lounge @ Twilite Lounge 1/24

It has been nine years since Doom Lounge Experimental Music Nite was conceived. Gandalf-level master musician David Payne originally created the space as a "No Amps" ensemble deconstructed non-concert-hall setting—a place where loud bands were encouraged to be lounge sensitive (i.e. relatively soft). The hosts of the night are DEMONS and Midnight Jaguars. While Payne moonlights in both, the differences between the two are that DEMONS is an improv group, and the Midnight Jaguars is a sight-reading group (reading musical charts in the jazz tradition). Some of the original jumping-off points (that still carry on today) are that it is intended as a diverse night/queer space that is open for performance art, dance, film, music, etc. It's unpaid, with a just for fun vibe that is NOT art-capitalist. It is entry level for artists, and ANYONE can perform there as long as they can adhere to the restrictions. Also, it's done with permission of the bartenders—currently Mikey of the metal band Bonestorm, and the other two mixologists, Bryce and Brie. They're the real heroes. The performances from this residency are tied directly to Dave's weekly radio program on KUAA 99.9 FM, dubbed Salt Lake City Music Reality. It's common to play Doom Lounge on hump day, and then be on the radio come Monday. If you are an artist looking for this type of thing, send a message on Instagram and get involved. Catch all of this at Twilite Lounge on Wed, Jan. 24. Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Admission for the 21+ show is free, and more info can be found here: instagram.com/doom_lounge. (Mark Dago)