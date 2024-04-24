THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR APR 25 - MAY 1 

Diane Tuft

Diane Tuft: Entropy panel discussion and book launch

Artists both locally and nationally have looked to the Great Salt Lake as a kind of canary in the climate-change coal mine, examining how the threat to its very existence poses an immediate danger to humans and other life in this valley, and signals other possible changes to come. Since January, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art has hosted Entropy, an exhibition of photography by Diane Tuft that the artist said "illustrates the ecological changes that I witnessed in the Great Salt Lake. Many areas of the lake are rapidly drying, caused by evaporation and lack of water replenishment. ... It is apparent that climate change and global warming are wreaking havoc on the Great Salt Lake, which translates visually to a wonderland of beauty born of tragic consequences."

This week, the exhibition closes with a panel discussion that also serves as a book launch for the published version of Entropy. The event continues a UMOCA series on climate change, this one examining the idea of "entropy"—the descent of things into chaos—from not just an ecological perspective, but in a range of fields. Scheduled participants in the discussion, moderated by UMOCA Curator of Exhibitions Jared Steffensen, include Tuft herself; Westminster University microbiologist Dr. Bonnie Baxter; Utah State University hydrologist/geomorphologist Dr. Patrick Belmont; and poet Nan Seymour.

The Entropy discussion and book launch takes place at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (20 S. West Temple) on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but RSVP is requested; visit utahmoca.org to register, and for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

courtesy photo

Fem Dance: As within, so without

Fem Dance describes itself as a "collective that strives to represent and empower women in dance"—and that mission statement applies to a production like the current As within, so without. According to company director Alicia Ross, "This program as a whole encompasses so many perspectives and experiences of the women on the company. Our shows uniquely represent the dancers and their artistic voices, so every show will allow the audience to see, understand, and appreciate those individuals on a new level."

As within, so without showcases three new works of contemporary dance choreographed by Ross, Jessi Stegall and Meagan O'Brien, and featuring 10 company artists performing. "Each of the pieces in this show dive deep into an emotional journey of their own," Ross shares via email. "The opening work reflects on allurement and the various relationships a woman experiences in her life and the impacts they make. The two pieces that I choreographed for the show explore feelings of intuition and connection to the world around us, in the sense that we are both incredible and fragile beings in this life. The closing work is more introspective and focuses on coping mechanisms that we, as individuals, utilize to make sense of our emotions and choices."

Fem Dance's production of As within, so without comes to the Regent Street Black Box Theater at the Eccles Theater (144 Regent Street) on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. nightly for a 70-minute production with no intermission. Tickets are $25 general admission; visit arttix.org to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Matthew Murphy

Come from Away

It has become something of a cliché to refer to Mr. Rogers' now-oft-repeated encouragement to "look for the helpers" in times of stress and tragedy—and few occasions in modern American history needed that idea more profoundly than the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Yet clichés bear a note of truth, and writer/composers Irene Sankoff and David Wein looked for the helpers as inspiration for their fact-based 2017 musical Come from Away, which received seven Tony Award nominations and two Drama Desk awards.

The story surrounds the events in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, when planes were grounded throughout North America. That decision sent multiple aircraft to unexpected destinations—including 38 aircraft landing in the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland, with a total of nearly 7,000 people stranded for nearly two days. What followed was an almost heroic demonstration of hospitality, as both group shelters and individual citizens opened their homes to unexpected guests, and almost ceremonially made them honorary locals. Come from Away captures tales of people bonding over their common experiences, even as people come to terms with the reality of what transpired, and how some of them might have had their lives changed forever.

Broadway at the Eccles brings the touring production of Come from Away to the Delta Hall of the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main St.) for five performances: April 26 at 8 p.m.; April 27 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and April 28 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 - $149 at arttix.org. (SR)