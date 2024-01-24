MUSIC PICKS JAN 25 - 31 

Alexis Sturm

DJ Blossom

Local Kin, Seaslak, The By And By @ Kilby Court 1/26

Sometimes you want to go to a live show, thrash around and rock out. But at some shows, you want to head in and feel like you're watching a good friend play you something personal, like it's just for you. That's what you'll get with SLC folk band Local Kin. They expertly and beautifully weave string instruments into their songs in a way that will put you to sleep, have you crying your eyes out, or both. I don't mean to say that it's boring, and that's the reason you'll fall asleep; it may be a sleep aid because of how utterly lovely and peaceful their music is. You'll find this especially true on their song "Rust," released November 2023. Their most recent and first single of the year, "Stand Your Ground," is more high-energy and fast-paced, but still has a genuine quality to it that makes you feel like you're listening to something authentic and soul-baring. "Stand Your Ground" may also make you feel like you're in an old Western—and that's not a bad thing. Come check out Local Kin, joined by Seaslak and The By And By on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

BASSCASE @ The Complex 1/27

If you're looking for the loudest and rowdiest crowd to headbang with this weekend, BASSCASE is the experience you don't want to miss. This is the newest branded music event put on by V2 Presents that will take place in all three rooms at The Complex. Each room will have artists from the bass heavy lineup that ranges from energetic and vibrant drum & bass (DnB) to ruthless dubstep. Immerse yourself in an exciting all DnB set from Blossom, who is usually known for her bold house beats, as well as a classic DnB set from Justin Hawkes. There will also be plenty of the savage wonk style of Dubloadz, the unrelenting roar from dubstep legend Midnight Tyrannosaurus and the avant-garde bass of Eprom. The newly announced headliner, SVDDEN DEATH, AKA Danny Howland, will bring his demonic dubstep and that truly feel like you've entered the most fun version of hell imaginable. Known for often donning a deer skull mask, Howland's dark, metal-influenced style will bring BASSCASE to the next level of wicked fun. The speakers will be cranked and the crowd hyped! Come to The Complex on Saturday, Jan 27 when doors open at 6 p.m. to support the local talent on this line-up. This event is 18+ and will sell out fast, so grab your tickets now. General admission costs $50. Go to thecomplexslc.com (Arica Roberts)

Aaron Marsh

Silent Planet

Silent Planet @ The Urban Lounge 1/30

The never-ending new permutations of musical approaches and influences keep getting greater and greater—perhaps even to the point of being spoiled by choices sometimes. California metalcore band Silent Planet continues to style it out with each new release. The fifth studio LP, Superbloom, dropped in November of 2023 to rave reviews and a sound that so many desperately crave. "In the last couple of years, with everything that's happened, there were times when we wondered if we should keep doing this, but the community around Silent Planet kept me going and renewed my passion for writing songs," frontman Garrett Russell told Kerrang! "Now, I feel like we're constantly having new life breathed into us." With there being a current/chronic vogue to mess around with the dynamics of sound instead of making anything resembling traditional songs, you get mixed results. Sometimes it's highly unusual and great; sometimes it's highly unusual and with bends that are effing evil. Garrett's screams and cleans are top-tier, and the riffage goes hard. There are some well-made tunes represented on Superbloom—the thall and industrial elements take this album to the next level. The title track is flawlessly fashioned, enveloping and exquisite. It takes your body out of this world. You have to see them live. Aviana, Johnny Booth and Thornhill open. Catch the Superbloom North American Tour at the Urban Lounge on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $22 and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

@barelyferal

Lydia Loveless

Lydia Loveless @ The State Room 1/31

There are those who consider Lydia Loveless something of an insurgent, given the fact she's known for consistently expressing an irrepressible attitude. In the past dozen years or so, she's successfully bridged the boundaries between punk, pop, country and honky-tonk, as evidenced by eight albums that bear a signature sound flush with conviction and clarity. Her new album, Nothing's Gonna Stand In My Way, delivers on that demonstrative attitude, as evidenced not only by the album title, but also through songs such as "Sex and Money," "Runaway" and "Do the Right Thing." Restless yet resilient, Loveless finds herself on the front lines when it comes to both her verve and vulnerability. "I'm getting older, and my jets are starting to cool," she coos on the track appropriately dubbed "Feel." "If I ever get sober, it's really over for you fools." It takes courage and determination to deliver with such defiance and not be afraid of revealing one's emotions, however shattered they sometimes seem. A 2016 documentary titled Who Is Lydia Loveless offered insight into her craft and career, but the opportunity to see this daring artist in concert offers an even more intriguing encounter. Ever daring and demonstrative, Loveless fearlessly confronts her demons without allowing the possibility of defeat or disappointment to stand in her way. It's rare to find an artist who's both so captivating and compelling. Lydia Loveless performs a 21 + show at The State Room on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $32. Go to axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

@saxspy

Christine Baird

Christine Baird, Sean Marshall, Angie Petty @ Urban Lounge 1/31

"New York City shaped me, broke me, shook me, filled me, thrilled me, ate me up and then spit me out. But, without it, there's no chance I'd be anywhere close to where I am today. The irony is, the change came when I packed up and left," Christine Baird told Canvas Rebel last September, as she described her journey of moving from Utah to New York at the age of 18. "Before leaving New York, I had an exceptionally hard time figuring out who I was as I tried to balance both musical theater and rock singing passions. I realize now that getting out of the bustling city was the best thing that could have happened to me. It is no exaggeration when I say that I feel the most like myself that I have ever felt. And, hey—all it took was life completely falling apart so I could have the opportunity to piece it back together again without any preconceived ideas of who I 'should' be." Now Baird is living her best life as a singer/songwriter back here in her home state, and is putting out her best work yet. Her most recent single, "Older Than I Was Last Year," is a beautiful ballad about how time races by as we age, the years going by in a blur. Catch Baird with singer/songwriter Sean Marshall and R&B singer Angie Petty supporting at Urban Lounge Jan. 21. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)