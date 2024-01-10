MUSIC PICKS JAN 11 - 17 

@shealindseyphoto

Book on Tape Worm

Velour Slumber Party @ Velour 1/12-13

There was nothing quite like packing a bag, grabbing your favorite pillow and blanket and heading to your friend's house for a sleepover. The possibilities for a fun night were endless, and who knew what antics you'd get up to with friends over the course of the evening. Sure, we can do this now as adults, but how often do we? Not enough—so that's why you have to head to Velour for their annual Slumber Party. Each year Velour hosts the event with some of the best local bands, and guests help turn it into a night that's not easy to forget. According to the venue, it's one of their most popular events, and it's also one of the most magical. While you're not technically staying the night, attendees are still encouraged to bring blankets and pillows, and dress in your comfiest PJs for the evening. This is a two-day event, so there's more than one chance to hit the Slumber Party. The musical entertainment will be provided by Provo's Book on Tape Worm, whose chamber-pop sounds mix perfectly with an evening of hanging out with friends, sleepover-style. Their music has gentle vocals, a gorgeous string instrument accompaniment that will simultaneously relax you, as well as move you with its sincere sound. It's definitely not a bad way to start the new year. Come get cozy on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13 with Book on Tape Worm. Tickets for the all-ages shows are $15 at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Jovvany Villalobos

Musor

Musor album release show @ Urban Lounge 1/13

The way that Salt Lake City-based rock band Musor builds a live set is fantastic. They are unpredictable; it is all about the details in the music that make it special and unique. They are one of the few bands who continually push themselves and their fans into uncharted territory. Musor—Alan Orellana (vocals, guitar, percussion) Javier Catalan (bass, percussion) and Delfor "Diego" Delgado (drums, percussion) and on special occasions, Pearl (keys, synth, percussion)—dropped their first project back in 2022, and a single just last year entitled "Spooky Cumbia." Their debut extended play, Musor, is stellar from start to finish, not to mention filled with surprising turns that are uncharacteristic of a band's debut outing. Fresh for 2024, they are throwing a cassette tape release party for the new EP, Musor II, a four-song set recorded at Discount Mirrors in Los Angeles. Joining the band for this event will be David Payne on aaxophone, Joey Pederson on keyboard and Elmer Presslee with the set design. And look, tapes have been thriving in DIY music scenes for years now (you know this). With Dolby B and C, the sound can be quite impressive, and my Walkman never skipped! Unlike my shitty Discman, which skipped if I so much as coughed. Musor is a great band with a great sound; do not miss this one. Levelor and Transmitter open. Catch these acts at the Urban Lounge on Friday, Jan. 13. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Dombresky

Dombresky @ Boxpac Project 1/13

If you're in need of some funky, feel-good House music, Dombresky has you covered. French DJ and producer, Quentin Dombres, AKA Dombresky, solidified his popularity with his remix of A-Trak's "We All Fall Down" in 2015. In the early years of his career, he relocated to Miami and collaborated with fellow DJ Tchami to release hit songs like "Freakin," "Wait" and "Utopia" on Tchami's label, Confession. Since then, he's made a name on his own, with songs like "Soul Sacrifice" reaching over 50 million streams, becoming one of Beatport's top selling artists. His own style combines elements of deep house and garage for a classic G-House rhythm. Prominent kick drum and jazz-tinged, hypnotic, soulful vocal samples are regularly showcased in his music. 2023 was a big year for Dombresky; he played at Coachella and continued his award-winning radio show, Process Radio. Now in 2024, he is playing at the Boxpac Project—a brand-new venue in SLC opened by the local production company, Mutiny Music Collective. Come dance along on Saturday, Jan. 13 for DOMBRESKY PRESENTS: LIFT OFF - THE TOUR. Doors open at the Boxpac Project at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $30 at songkick.com (Arica Roberts)

No Quarter @ Metro Music Hall 1/13

While some tend to obscure the distinction between a tribute band and a covers combo, the former devotes itself entirely to a single musical reference point. In the case of No Quarter, an outfit that recreates the music of Led Zeppelin, the focus extends not only to sharing the sound of one of rock's most revered ensembles, but also actually looking the part. Each of its members come across as dead ringers for the respective roles they play—specifically, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham. Zep's contemporaries give them credence as well, given the fact that over their 25-year career, No Quarter have shared stages with the likes of Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Molly Hatchet, Kansas, Steppenwolf, Nazareth, Tesla, Warrant, Jefferson Starship, Eric Burden and the Animals and Eddie Money. Still, the greatest endorsement has to be that of Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones himself, who's credited on No Quarter's website as saying, "That's scary," while looking at those performing his part and those of his former bandmates. "As long as you're doing it, it means we don't have to," he said. Of course, there are those that still hold out hope for a Zeppelin reunion—sans the deceased Bonham, of course—but chances of that are just about as good as avoiding a stairway and taking an escalator to heaven instead. Led Zeppelin Tribute Band No Quarter performs a 21 + show at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13 at Metro Music Hall. Tickets cost $25 (+ $9.08 service fee). Go to 24tix.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Hinder

Hinder @ The Depot 1/16

If you were a fan of hard/alt rock in the early aughts, it was hard not to hear songs by Hinder popping up. Their 2005 hit debut Extreme Behavior got everyone's attention with its angsty lyrics, gravelly vocals and shredding guitars. To this day, their most popular song is "Lips of An Angel," a track that had young fans singing it back in the day as if they had experienced any type of heartbreak. Like any band that's been together for nearly two decades, there have been lineup changes and turbulent times, but in 2024 they're breathing new life into the genre that had fans entranced all those years ago. It's fun to hear songs covered by artists in different genres, and Hinder decided to bring their sound to a pop powerhouse, "Unstoppable" by Sia. They teamed up with fellow rockers No Resolve to transform the track into a rock anthem. Instead of those pop elements, you're getting driving guitar, but you're still also getting strong and empowering vocals. Listening to either version of the song will have you feeling pumped, but for fans of rock, it's a song that you'll keep wanting to come back to. If you want to see Hinder play some of their best hits, head out to The Depot on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $35, or you can pay a bit extra for a "fast lane" ticket at $53. Head to livenation.com. (EA)