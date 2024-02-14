MUSIC PICKS FEB 15 - 21 

Matt Parson

Locksmith

No Love Lost 2 – Locksmith LIVE @ Liquid Joes 2/16

The mighty Mic Masters Alliance is back again with another entry in their hybrid series. Mic Masters is a battle rap league that showcases Utah talent. Battle rap is a sport and an art form that has been growing steadily since its inception, and has reached a standard of improvised verbal wit which would please Cicero. No Love Lost 2 will feature contests between 5padez vs. N.E.Z., Josh Matter vs. Smoove Da Juugman & Lefty vs. Random, along with a producer/beat battle between Looney Got Da Tunez vs. Minute After 8. Also, there will be several live performances from T-James, UA the Duo and L8KTWNENT. Headlining the night is the Bay Area's Locksmith. He is an artist that you never get tired of hearing from, and spits quotables that give one the chills. For what it's worth, the diversification of battling will filter out the shit from the shit in due course. Sure, some of it might lack imagination, going for the low-hanging fruit as main subjects (i.e. mid, meh, wack, etc.) However, that 5 percent of hidden gold that wouldn't have been possible otherwise? That's what the REAL will make, and use, to inform the creative practice, subvert and expand paradigms, and move the whole rap game on. Similar to that of a UCF fight. DJ Intimin8 on the wheels of steel all night long. Catch all of these acts at Liquid Joes on Friday, Feb. 16. Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $30 and can be found here utahrapper.com (Mark Dago)

Tim Mosenfelder_Getty Images

Deadmau5

SLC Live Winter Edition: Deadmau5, Gryffin @ The Gateway Olympic Plaza 2/16-17

Well, the mouse is out of the bag: Deadmau5 (pronounced "dead mouse") is headlining this week in the heart of downtown SLC at The Gateway Olympic Plaza. The Canadian EDM DJ and producer Deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, has paved the way for electronic music since 1998. A true legend of EDM, Deadmau5 will bring his renowned blend of electro-house and progressive house music donned in his usual mouse helmet ("mau5head") headgear. If you've never been in a crowd with attendees wearing the iconic mau5head helmets while bumping along to Zimmerman's 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," then have you truly lived? His seven critically acclaimed albums, six grammy nominations and worldwide fan base speak to how respected Zimmerman is in the music industry. This is a must-see! Accompanying Deadmau5 is melodic house DJ and producer, Gryiffin, aka Dan Griffith. His newest album, Pulse, is set to be released this year, following two albums full of tear-jerking music to get you through the hard times. SLC Live Winter Edition is going to be an overall visual and sonic treat and an unforgettable experience to share with friends. Check out both Deadmau5 and Gryffin on Feb. 16 and 17 at The Gateway Olympic Plaza. Doors open at 4 p.m. A Friday pass costs $70; a Saturday pass costs $65; two-day passes cost $110. For the full line-up and tickets, go to saltlakecitylive.net (Arica Roberts)

Blackwater Voodoo @ The DLC SLC 2/17

Blackwater Voodoo is a band name you might expect to find in a place like New Orleans rather than Northern Utah's own Layton, but here they are, and fans of hard rock need to check them out ASAP. It can often feel like rock bands are a dime a dozen, but when you find one that does it so right, you have to hold on and never let go. If you're a fan of bands like Pop Evil, Shinedown, Otherwise and Papa Roach will most likely find comfort in Blackwater Voodoo's sound. Their songs have driving guitar, strong vocals and a sheen to them that is hard to match. The singles the band has out so far are listed as demos, but man, you could have fooled me; if these are just demos, I'd love to hear the final product. What the band has released came out back in 2022, and while that feels like just yesterday, that's coming up on two (!) years. Hopefully we hear more from Blackwater Voodoo as we progress into 2024. If you want to experience some great, modern hard rock for yourself, head out to the DLC on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

via Instagram

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough, Bat Brain, Stardance Riot @ Urban Lounge 2/17

Getting through these early winter months can be a bummer. The days are still short, there's half-melted dirty snow all over and spring is around the corner, but not close enough. To help some of those winter blues though, there are always exciting local shows to head out to and get your spirits lifted. If you're needing a pick me up this week, you'll want to head out to see SLC alt-gaze group Strawberry Cough. While their name sounds like a mildly concerning yet possibly pleasant condition, their music is definitively addicting. While they only have one single published officially so far—"My Song 19"—it's one that you can easily dive into over and over. It starts with an energetic countdown and an extra tasty bass track that drives the song forward. From there, "My Song 19" turns into an epic anthem that is every punk/alt/gaze fan's dream. It makes you want more, but for now, you'll have to savor this one. Joining Strawberry Cough is garage band Bat Brain and Stardance Riot, the latter having released their first single "Hard to Say" back in May. It's another perfect alt-rock song to throw on and jam out to when you need to get some energy out. Come check out this fantastic trio of locals on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

Shervin Lainez

Sarah Jarosz

Sarah Jarosz @ The Depot 2/20

It's easy to classify young artists as prodigies, wunderkinds or whatever else ties their age to their identity. Sarah Jarosz naturally fell into that category after being signed to a record label and releasing her initial album at the age of 16 and while still in school. After one of its songs was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Country Performance, she proved it was no fluke, having garnered a nomination for Song of the Year courtesy of the Americana Music Association when her second studio album, Follow Me Down, appeared. Her third album, Build Me Up From Bones, brought another nomination, this time for Best Folk Album, while its title track was nominated for Best American Roots Song. Its follow-up, Undercurrent, then won the awards for Best Folk Album with the Best American Roots Performance award going to its song "House of Mercy." That was four for four as far as the kudos were concerned, and yet, she was all of 25 at the time. She's gone on to show that age and aptitude needn't be constrained within the same context. Her last album—2020's World on the Ground, her first release in four years—brought home the Grammy for Best Americana Album. Her new offering, Polaroid Lovers, will likely continue that trend. After all, at age 32, there are likely plenty of plaudits yet to come.

KRCL Presents Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour at The Depot, 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Tickets cost $41 - $101 at concerts.livenation.com (Lee Zimmerman)