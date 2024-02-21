MUSIC PICKS FEB 22 - 28 

Brett Dennen

Brett Dennen @ Egyptian Theater 2/22-25

With his foppish red hair, glasses and apparent preference for headbands, Brett Dennen still resembles that eager kid who was once enamored by the sounds of the '60s. That's hardly surprising, considering he lists his prime influences as Paul Simon, Cat Stevens, Van Morrison, Tom Petty and Crosby, Stills & Nash. He was introduced to those classic singer/songwriters by both his parents and his camp counselors, and he pays back the latter by playing fundraisers for the foundation that runs it. Early on, his goal was to become an educator or community worker, but after college, making music became his main obsession. That led him to record his self-released album in 2004, after which, he recorded for various record labels. Named by Rolling Stone as an "Artist to Watch," he was also cited by Entertainment Weekly as one of its eight "Guys on the Rise." With seven albums, five EPs and lots of songs that have made their way into various TV series soundtracks, this boyish-looking man has done quite well for himself. He's also proof positive that nice guys can succeed: A conservationist, philanthropist, artist and outdoorsman, as well as a supporter of the San Francisco nonprofit The Mosaic Project, he's the clear kind of compassionate individual that we all want to root for. Brett Dennen performs with Langhorne Slim at the Egyptian Theater at 8 p.m., Thurs, Feb 22 - Sunday, Feb 25. Tickets cost $39 - $49 at tickets.holdmyticket.com (Lee Zimmerman)

Kottonmouth Kings

Kottonmouth Kings @ Metro Music Hall 2/22

It's interesting how people find music, or how the music finds us. "Suburban Life" by Kottonmouth Kings was a highlight in the film Scream 2; when a group of passerby's strut next to a van in broad daylight, they are listening to this track on a boombox so loud that it drowns out one of the characters' cries for help while he is being stabbed to death by the iconic Ghostface. Since that time, the chorus "Suburban life ain't what it seems! Suburban life: the American dream! Suburban life: so pretty and clean!" has been filed in my memory banks. Officially formed in 1994, self-described hip-hop/punk rock outfit (originally dubbed The P-Town Ballers) Kottonmouth Kings have been putting it down for decades with more than 15 studio LP's and the crew is still packing venues worldwide. "From day one, our goal was to build a career and be in control of our own destiny. I started Subnoize Records so we could put out music when and how we wanted. I never knew where this journey would take us, I just knew we had to set a course of independence," Kottonmouth Kings member Daddy X told Rapreviews.com "We are only in control of things that we can control, and that is making good records and putting on good shows; the rest is up to fate and destiny." Rehab and Scotty Austin open. Catch these musicians on the Strange Daze Tour at Metro Music Hall on Thursday, Feb 22, doors at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $35 at 24tix.com. (Mark Dago)

Fonteyn

Fonteyn @ The DLC 2/23

If you're familiar with Fonteyn, you'll know the delightful indie pop/rock sounds paired with whimsical vocals and memorable songs that will make you feel adventurous and comfortable all at the same time. If you're not familiar, what are you even doing? If you're a fan of any of the vibes described above, you have to listen to Fonteyn right now. Suzanne May, AKA Fonteyn, is a U.K. native who grew up pursuing musical theater and acting, but realized music was better-suited for expressing her creative needs. "It wasn't until she started making music that she felt able to express herself authentically," her bio on Born Losers Records reads. "Writing songs provided a home for her idiosyncrasies to coexist. Bewitched by the sound of the '70s, Fonteyn draws from her musical idols Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Paul McCartney, to name a few." Her 2022 debut album Trip the Light Fantastic is playful, enjoyable and brings in the theatrics May was raised on, creating a listening experience that is unique yet familiar, especially with how much it draws inspiration from the music of yesteryear. If you're in the mood to travel in a musical time machine, come check out Fonteyn on Friday, Feb 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show. Grab tickets at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Michael Nau

Michael Nau @ The State Room 2/23

Michael Nau is bringing the full weight of his tunes, leaden with equal parts melancholy and cheer, to The State Room on Friday, Feb 23. Michael Nau is known for his participation as singer-songwriter fronting two equally scaled-back, raw projects: his namesake, Michael Nau, and his performance moniker, Cotton Jones (typically performed live with three other musicians in tow). While Cotton Jones floated up towards fame with sweetly sad-soaked albums Paranoid Cocoon and The River Strumming, Michael Nau's solo act is equal in artistic measure, boasting the Sunday morning masterpiece that is Some Twist (featuring the fame-begotten track "I Root") and, most recently, the 2024 35-minute and 41-second-long song (I'm serious!) titled "Montrose Tape." While the release of such an elongated track may seem pretentious by any other artist, Michael Nau provides a journey worth taking, subverting the recent tendency to release three-minute singles while forgetting the substantial work that is the album. So, come all you fledglings to a night of music worth hearing. The 21+ concert's doors open at 7 p.m., and music begins at 8 p.m. Come early to see the opener, Natalie Jane Hill, and stay all night to dance until the stars slowly sprinkle the sky, as Michael Nau intended. Tickets cost $30 at thestateroompresents.com. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Wreckno

WREKNO @ Boxpac Project 2/24

WRECKNO knows how to start a party. The Michigan native is a triple-threat as a rapper, producer and DJ. While the pioneers of electronic dance music were queer artists, throughout the past few decades, mainstream EDM has lacked LGBTQ+ representation, but WRECKNO's gender fluidity is creating a safe space for queerness in the bass/EDM scene, and we are all here for it. SLC EDM lovers are grateful that Mutiny Music Collective takes the representation of marginalized groups seriously, and curates the best parts of EDM culture: fun music in safe spaces to express oneself through dance and fashion. This is what makes WRECKNO's sets so special—their unequivocal energy and dynamic stage presence in fishnets, skirts and high heels while spinning some old-school rap-meets-wonky bass music is exactly what the scene is all about. Their iconic EP ROYGBIV was released three years ago for Pride Month, featuring collaborations with other queer artists, and WRECKNO has not slowed down since then. Their EPs Honey Drip and DUMP TRUCC, released two years ago are still a vibe, showcasing the inner diva that WRECKNO embodies, even though almost every line in these songs is too suggestive to repeat here. Listen to these rowdy tunes live while flying your freak flag for WRECKNO's Party Girl Tour at Boxpac Project on Saturday, Feb 24. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and will sell out fast. Go to seetickets.us (Arica Roberts)