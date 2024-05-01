MUSIC PICKS MAY 2 - 8 

CJ Harvey

Mannequin Pussy

Mannequin Pussy, Soul Glo @ Soundwell 5/2

"To be feminine is to be profane," Mannequin Pussy front person Marisa Dabice told The New Yorker last month. One day, the band woke up to find that their music was gone from TikTok, dubbed "too obscene"—but there are still plenty of "obscene" songs on the app, the only difference being that they're penned by men. The Philadelphia-based punk band's music is now back on the app, however. "They reprogrammed their algorithms," Dabice said. "Now the only type of pussy that can be searched on TikTok is mannequin." While there are plenty of obscenities in Mannequin Pussy's work (you can't have punk without the obscenities), they're not useless ones. "When I sit down to write lyrics, I spend a lot of time really wavering over what those words are going to be," Dabice said. "They're not just magazine-flips through obscurity, stringing random words together. There's an intentional meaning that's been labored over, because there aren't that many moments in our life that we get to say something. How often do we actually get to say something?" Come catch Mannequin Pussy in all their glory on Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $22.50 at soundwellslc.com (Emilee Atkinson)

Courtesy photo

Merchants of Venice

Merchants of Venice, Flannel Daydream, The Schwacksters @ Boardwalk Sound 5/3

What's better than witnessing the next generation of up-and-coming bands? It's amazing to see the youth carrying on traditions of the music world, but also putting their spin on things. If you're a fan of supporting local acts, and especially up and coming youngins, this is the show for you. On the bill for the evening, you'll find Provo rockers Merchants of Venice, queued up with keytar in hand, they're sure to put on a great show with some of their great new tracks. Merchants of Venice includes an interesting mix of musicians. "What happens when you take a Progressive Rock Keyboardist, a Virtuoso Classical Violist, a Folk Blues Guitarist, a Metal Bassist and a Funk Jazz Drummer and put them in the Provo indie scene? Listen and find out," they say on their Spotify profile. Also on the bill are high school students Flannel Daydream, who come with their infectious energy and excellent knack for covers. Last but certainly not least is The Schwacksters who bring an addicting alt-rock sound to the table. Their most recent single "Scared of the Dark" is a perfect goth anthem, or just a great track for when you're in a spooky mood. Come catch this great trio of local acts on Friday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at theboardwalksound.com. (EA)

Colin Patrick

Blanke

Blanke @ The Complex 5/4

John Paul Orchison, known professionally as Blanke, can be described as melodic, aggressive and fresh. The Australian electronic music producer and DJ got his big break in the scene on Ministry Of Sound's Downright Music label in 2015 with a remix of Death Ray Shake's "Not Many If Any," and has very much come into his own sound since then. He is known for impeccable live mixing, with a good variety of heavy and melodic sounds. For some, his sound may seem a little all over the place; however, this is also a strength for those who do not want to be put in a box. His newest album, Emergence, was released just a month ago, and includes songs like "Heaven" and "Turmoil"—both names perfectly describe the juxtapositions he embodies. On his Spotify page, Blanke says, "I love making melodic music that makes u want to cry just as much as i love making music that sounds like the apocalypse. Don't say i didn't warn you." The tour includes an early set by ÆON:MODE, his Drum & Bass Alias as well as DJ and producer duo, RIOT. The Earth To The Stars: Emergence tour for Blanke by V2 Presents is at The Complex this Saturday, May 4. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $27.50. Go to v2presents.com. (Arica Roberts)

Steven Scouller

Andam Ant

Adam Ant @ Eccles Theatre 5/5

Adam Ant is an ideal example of how an artist can overcome an early image. A leader among the glam-rock brigades that shaped the sounds, styles and sentiment of Britain's so-called New Wave in the late '70s and early '80s, Ant—born Stuart Leslie Goddard—and his namesake outfit, Adam and the Ants, became a popular sensation courtesy of their over-the-top image and a series of songs so overtly infectious, one couldn't resist falling prey to their giddy charms. While the Sex Pistols' Svengali, Malcolm McLaren, nearly subverted Ant's efforts by appropriating the early Ants for his new group Bow Wow Wow, Ant managed to rebound with a new band and a series of hits that included "Stand and Deliver," "Prince Charming" and his debut solo single, "Goody Two Shoes." Now, some 40 years later, a more mature Adam Ant has redefined his image and evolved to be considered a serious singer/songwriter. Nevertheless, been more than 10 years have passed since the release of his last album, the curiously-dubbed Adam Ant is the Blueback Hussar in Marrying the Gunner's Daughter, while inexplicable concert cancellations have plagued him as well. Consequently, a certain curiosity factor is bound to cause natural ant-icipation. Consider it yet another opportunity to ascend the Adam Ant hill while allowing the Ant Man himself another opportunity to stand and deliver. Adam Ant brings his Antmusic 2024 tour to Delta Hall at the Eccles on Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. with special guests The Beat. Tickets cost $55 - $209 at arttix.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

Katja Ogrin

Joe Satriani

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai @ Eccles Theatre 5/8

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are guitar masters of the highest order. They collaborated on original music for the first time ever with their release of the single "The Sea Of Emotion, Pt. 1" earlier this year, an almost six-minute tune that serves as a love letter to '70s rock and a celebration of their 50-year-long friendship. It showcases the unparalleled harmony between mentor and mentee, as they perfectly flip solo sections throughout the active piece. It's not just about technically-challenging playing, but also melodies that stand on their own. "When some of those more popular, fast guitar players were wailing about, it spawned a whole new school of thought based on fast playing," Vai told Guitarworld. "But when Joe's album [Surfing with the Alien] came along, I think that it actually started changing the mentality regarding fast guitar playing. It's saying, yeah, it's important to be able to play fast but it's not the only thing there is." Both of these axe-wielding gods always seem to pick what suits the song first and write solos that fit the compositions they're in. However, if they do throw down, expect it to be musically tasteful, and not shredding for the sake of shredding. The aptly named "Satch/Vai" tour marks another first, as this is the debut run of these long-time friends touring as a double-bill. Hopefully it will not be the last. Catch these musicians at the Eccles on Wednesday, May 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $45 to $115 and can be found at arttix.org (Mark Dago)