Loom Feature 

Loom

Bands often take established genres and put their own twist on them to create something recognizable, yet unique. SLC group Loom does that, but takes it to a whole new level—incorporating elements from rock, jazz, funk and disco, Loom also predominantly uses improvisation to create their signature brand of musical tapestry.

The name of the band stems from the love the group has for improvisation, referencing the way they combine the different threads that make up their music into something intricate. "We wanted something that referenced the music that we like to make and play, which is a lot of improv, a lot of improvisation, a lot of jamming, a lot of communicating and really weaving sounds together," said bassist Vince DiMichele.

A loom has a few moving parts, two of the most important being the weft and warp. The warp thread functions as the skeleton of the weave, and holds the tension while weaving; it is normally strung vertically over the loom. The weft thread is used to weave between the warp threads horizontally. "The loom is the machine, and the machine is the band or the music, and the audience is the warp," said guitarist/vocalist Billy Rogan. "I guess the music is the weft and the loom is us. Hopefully, by the end of the experience of the show and our improvisational process, we have a tapestry of music that people can dance upon and get down with."

Because of their love of improv, no two Loom shows will ever be the same—that's why it's a special experience each time you see them. Playing the shows is just as special for the band members themselves. A structured and planned-out show just doesn't hit the same. "For me, it's the not-knowing, and it's probably the most fun," Rogan said. "I feel it's a form of meditation, and when things are going really good, if you're in that flow state, you find out you learn a lot about your ability, your own vocabulary."

Loom have found themselves playing a lot of "themed" shows, including a Presidents' Day show at Powder Mountain, eclipses, Halloween and New Year's. The theme for their next show is the unofficial Kilby Block Party afterparty on Friday, May 10 at The State Room. Thousands of people will be flocking in to see the epic lineup for this year's KBP, but to wind down the evening, showgoers can go see Loom to top off a perfect day of live music.

"But what if I'm too tired from rocking my socks off at KBP to go to another show," you may be asking as you learn of Loom's upcoming show, and you happen to be attending KBP. Loom has a multiple part answer for that. First, The State Room is very close to the fairgrounds where KBP is being held, so getting there is pretty easy. Plus, Loom will have friends driving pedicabs to The State Room for the show if they want to attend.

Also, the Cutthroat Burger food truck will be hanging out outside the venue for hungry showgoers. They have an entire menu full of mouthwatering burgers, perfect to fill the bellies of KBP rockers. And finally, half of The State Room is seated, so weary concert goers can also snag a seat if they need to.

While this show is offering a lot of comforts, Loom doesn't plan to take the evening lightly. "We have no intention of playing it safe at all, in any regard," Rogan said. "Folks are going to be pretty surprised at what it is that we're going to be doing sonically, because we're stepping a little bit more outside of our wheelhouse."

"It's definitely something we have not done before. It's going to be for our friends and fans who have seen us before," DiMichele added. "You're going to get Loomed, don't you worry. But there's a lot of special surprises. I think it's going to be awesome."

All this to say, Loom's KBP afterparty is going to be a great time. Each of their shows is completely unique due to their love of improv, but they play to try out new sounds at this one in particular. Loom is an incredible up-and-coming group that listeners of many genres can enjoy because of how they employ and incorporate so many different types of sounds. They love experimenting, and are looking forward to building a bigger fanbase in SLC.

"It is an experience that we're trying to bring to the Salt Lake music scene that we haven't really found yet," Rogan said. "We want to deliver a sonic experience that is memorable and face-melting," DiMichele added. "We joke all the time that our goal is to have someone shit their pants at our show. So..." Perhaps this KBP afterparty will be just the right recipe to make that happen.

Make sure to catch Loom on Friday, May 10 at The State Room for their epic afterparty. Tickets for the 21+ show are $20 and can be found at thestateroompresents.com.