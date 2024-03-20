American democracy suffered a near-death experience and the attacker is back for more 

click to enlarge

It was a grim scene when the neighbors noticed Garrett Farbson’s body lying grotesquely twisted on the front steps of their home. Alerted by their dog Alfie’s frantic barking, they’d carefully spread the drapes and peered outside. What they saw would be forever imprinted on their memories.

A large pool of blood had already formed at the bottom of the steps, and when those neighbors—Henry and Elsa Drummson—looked more closely, they could detect no signs of movement—or of life.

Elsa ran for the phone to call 911. Henry cautiously walked outside. He pressed his fingers against Garrett’s neck to feel for a pulse. “If it’s a pulse,” thought Henry, “it’s not much of one.” He tried to give mouth-to-mouth and do some chest compressions, and he was still at it when the paramedics arrived.

As the ambulance pulled away, three police cars screeched to a stop. Officers marked off a crime scene with the standard yellow tape, took photos of the steps and the pool of blood, and interviewed Henry and Elsa to see if they could provide clues to who had committed the awful crime. “All we know,” they’d offered pretty much in unison, “is that our dog was barking and we found poor Garrett lying on our steps, looking stone dead. He’s such a wonderful neighbor. We sure hope he makes it.”

At the hospital, ER doctors determined that Garrett had been stabbed 16 times, and there were gunshot wounds in his abdomen, chest and back. Another bullet had grazed his neck. A quarter-inch deeper would have severed his carotid artery. To top it off, the blade of a meat cleaver was buried in his skull, its handle sticking out at a right angle. The paramedics had wrapped Garrett’s head, leaving the meat cleaver in place. They feared that removing it might cause even greater injury.

After multiple surgeries and a week of barely clinging to life, Garrett’s condition took a remarkable turn for the better. An ICU nurse, checking his breathing tube, noticed that Garrett’s eyes were open and that he seemed be trying to speak.

The on-call critical care resident was summoned. He reviewed the vitals and blood work, did a cursory exam, and announced: “God! I’d never have believed it, but I think he’s actually going to pull through.”

Then, after literally cheating death and beating all odds, Garrett had a miraculous recovery. All it took was three months in an ICU and another four in a rehab unit. When his speech returned, detectives made several visits to determine if Garrett could identify the person who’d attacked him. Sadly, his memory of the event did not return, and after nearly a year of intensive physical therapy, he returned to his home.

The case remained unsolved, but one night, Garrett heard a knock at his door. When he opened it, he was greeted by a friendly voice. “Garrett,” said the visitor, “I’m so glad that you survived your ordeal. May I come in?”

Now, one would think that, after such a brutal attack and long recovery, that a victim would be extremely wary of strangers. But, having always been a very congenial man, he welcomed the visitor, inviting him to sit down in the living room.

“May I get you a cup of coffee,” he inquired.

“Sure,” chimed the visitor, “That would be great.”

And then the conversation developed: “I’m sorry,” lamented Garrett, but my injuries left me with some memory problems. Are you a friend? Did I know you before the attack?”

“Yes, you did,” answered the stranger. “Please excuse me for a moment, I have to run outside and talk to my chauffeur.”

He walked out to the curb where a white stretch-limo was parked, talked for a moment with the driver and returned to the house. Then he finished answering the question. “This is just a bit embarrassing—I’m the one who attacked you. Obviously, I shouldn’t have done it. I was just having a bad day, and I have since realized that my behavior was very impolite. What do you say we just forgive and forget? No hard feelings.”

“And,” announced the stranger, “I’m running for president and I’m hoping for your support.”

After some light conversation, Garrett invited the man to stay for dinner. “I have a roast, leftover from last night, and I’d love to talk with you some more. I’m not a man to hold grudges, and I think there’s a possibility that we could become fast friends. I’ll be happy to support you in the election.”

Well folks, it’s great to see people bury the hatchet and put the past behind. Or is it?

Donald Trump attacked our country, stirred racial anger, tried to shut down our trusted media sources, commandeered our courts, ignored the U.S. Constitution and came close to destroying our nation. At least Garrett had the excuse of an injured memory and likely a feeble sense of reasoning from the brutal attack.

Now Trump is ready to do it again. We know who Donald Trump is. We know what he’s done, and we’ve all heard his threats about the upcoming election—that if he suffers yet another defeat, he will claim victory, foment a “bloodbath” and forcibly take the reins of power.

Can any American allow that to happen?

The delusional MAGA and self-serving Christian Nationalists need to ask that question and answer it with a resounding “No!”

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and their adorable and ferocious dog “Poppy.” comments@cityweekly.net