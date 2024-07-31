See the latest in housing design and decoration trends at the 2024 Parade of Homes.

click to enlarge

It's that time of the year again, when the Salt Lake Home Builders Association (SLHBA) hosts its annual Parade of Homes, August 2 through August 17. This highly successful event showcases new and remodeled homes with a heavy emphasis on higher-end construction and interior design.

Folks might not know that the first trademarked Parade of Homes in the country was held here in 1946. In the 1940s, without adjusting for inflation, the average cost of a home in the United States was $2,938, according to the United States Census Bureau. The inflation-adjusted price in 2024 dollars would make that $64,372.84. When compared to 1940, today's prices are more than 20 times as high as the average price 80 years ago.

This year, the SLHBA and HomeAid Utah have put their talents together to present a really great home renovation of the Milestone House in Sandy. This place provides housing for young adults ages 19 to 21 who are experiencing homelessness.

This year, there are 20 properties to visit of differing price points, sizes and designs, located in the Salt Lake Valley from Herriman and Draper to Holladay and Millcreek, plus one in Grantsville. Tickets are $25 per person and are required for children ages three and older. They can be purchased online, in-person at the Salt Lake HBA offices, or through the Salt Lake Parade of Homes mobile app. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable, and allow one entry into each parade home, plus two additional re-entries.

There are volunteers at each property to monitor crowds (yes, it can get crowded!) and answer questions, with some of the developers on site, along with loan officers, in case you see the home of your dreams!

People love the Parade as much as home shows at the convention center because it showcases the latest in products like flooring, appliances, hard surfaces, cabinetry, lighting and all the fun staging and décor that local companies put on display in hopes you need an interior designer or want to know where to buy items for your own home.

There are many sponsors and vendors who help bring this event together and you can talk to the hosts at the homes if you have questions about interiors, contractors, vendors, etc.

Sadly, I don't see home prices going down given the in-growth of residents to the Salt Lake Valley and our inability to keep up with housing demand. Builders and realtors would love to see impact fees for any new home reduced to allow for more construction and affordable housing.

Right now, some cities charge up to $40,000 of a new home's price in municipal impact fees. Such fees are one-time charges that offset new development costs on public infrastructure like roads, water and sewage. Consequently, they boost the retail price of a new home, which often keeps potential buyers and consumers away.

See you at the Parade!