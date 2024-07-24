THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUL 25 - 31 

Ross Richey

Urban Arts Festival

In recent years, the Urban Arts Festival has been a September tradition, part of ushering in the fall arts season. But art at its best is nothing if not unpredictable, so in this case, that means shifting your expectations to enjoy this 14th annual presentation from the Utah Arts Alliance at a new time—in late July.

Otherwise, many of the things that visitors love about the state's largest free arts festival remain intact. Live music and performance—ranging from blues to drag—comes to the festival stages throughout the event, including a hip-hop showcase to wrap up Saturday night's events. More than 20 muralists and graffiti artists will contribute to live mural painting, part of a celebration of visual art that also includes the annual Skate Deck Show at the Urban Arts Gallery and the artist marketplace featuring more than 90 vendors of unique creative work. And on Sunday, you can check out the Lowriders Custom Car Exhibition (pictured), allowing guests to look under the hoods of custom vehicles. According to Derek Dyer, executive director of Utah Arts Alliance, "We believe in fostering creativity and inclusion, and this event embodies these values, bringing together people from all walks of life to experience the transformative power of the arts."

The 2024 Urban Arts Festival comes to The Gateway mall (400 W. 200 South) on Saturday, July 27 (noon – 10 p.m.) and Sunday, July 28 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), free and open to the public. Visit urbanartsfest.org for a full schedule of events. (SR)

Antelope Island Spider Festival

For some, the natural world is scary and intimidating; for others, it's endlessly fascinating. And plenty of the critters that make up that natural world can seem particularly like a big "nope" to some folks—including spiders. But it's hard to overstate how amazing and important these creatures are, and what a unique opportunity it is to learn about and celebrate them when Antelope Island and the Utah Division of State Parks present the 2024 Spider Festival.

This unique event includes 45-minute in-person guided walks around the island, with sign-ups on site, allowing for expert information about the local arachnid population; eBike tours (additional fee) are also available, taking a four-mile loop with stops to look at and talk about spiders. Guests are also invited to participate in a photography contest, with shots capturing spiders only in their natural environment, and judged by scientists and educators. Plenty of spider-related crafts and activities for young visitors will be available on site, and folks are invited to submit their "spider poetry" on the event website. And for those who are perhaps a bit unsure about leaping feet-first in the spidery world, there are also local scavenger hunts compiled on the website, and online virtual presentations created specifically for the festival.

The 2024 Spider Festival takes place at the Antelope Island Marina (4528 W. 1700 South in Syracuse) on Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. No registration is required, and events are free with regular park fees ($15 per vehicle admission up to 8 people). Visit stateparks.utah.gov for additional event information. (SR)

Joan Marcus

Broadway at the Eccles: Hamilton

Who knew that our founding fathers were rappers—or, for that matter, that people of color were so well represented amongst America's architects? Of course that wasn't literally the case, but with the musical Hamilton, audiences get that perspective courtesy of some powerful performances.

Based on the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by author Ron Chernow, and written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical spans Hamilton's complicated life, including his role in the American Revolution and his tragic demise following a duel to the death with rival Aaron Burr. After opening on Broadway in August 2015, it received a record 16 Tony Award nominations, of which it claimed 11, including Best Musical—that in addition to a Pulitzer Prize and various other prestigious awards. Miranda himself described Hamilton as "America then, as told by America now," but given the turmoil and tenacity the nation is undergoing in today's toxic political environment, there are new lessons to be learned.

Those difficult and divisive issues aside, Hamilton remains a dynamic, diverse and amazingly entertaining piece of storytelling and stagecraft—certainly one of the most remarkable musicals of the modern era, not to mention a true cultural milestone. So dust off those powdered wigs, trade in your Adidas for a some big buckled shoes and complement your knickers with knee-high boots. Or better yet, witness this wonderful touring company making the transformation instead. Hamilton comes to the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main St.) July 31 – Sept. 1; performance dates and times vary. Tickets cost $59 - $299, depending on performance. Visit arttix.org. (Lee Zimmerman)