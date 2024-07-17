THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUL 18 - 24 

Courtesy photo

Greg Warren

Greg Warren seems like such a natural when he performs stand-up comedy that it's hard to believe he hasn't been doing it forever. But in fact, it took several detours before he found his calling: enrolling at West Point with the goal of a career in the military; dropping out to return to wrestling at the University of Missouri; and spending a decade with Procter & Gamble selling Jif peanut butter to grocery stores.

It's this latter segment of his biography that provides the focus of his latest comedy special, The Salesman, produced and directed by fellow comedian Nate Bargatze. While he touches on topics including what he did (and didn't) do during the COVID pandemic, car insurance and holistic medicine, he focuses on the legacy of being a decade-long cheerleader for his company's products. That includes touting the advantages of Jif over organic peanut butter, with its layer of oil on the top: "'Greg, your peanut butter has preservatives, that's why it doesn't do that.' Yeah. That's exactly why it doesn't do that. Maybe we're trying to 'preserve' people's appetites. 'Greg, you just take a knife and you stir the jar.' ... Oh, now I'm supposed to help you make the peanut butter? Why don't you just hand me a bag of peanuts and a hammer next time?"

Greg Warren performs at Wiseguys' Jordan Landing location (3763 W. Center Park Dr., West Jordan) on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 for four performances, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $25; visit wiseguyscomedy.com to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Disney in Concert: Once Upon a Time

It's hard to overstate the legacy of music from The Walt Disney Company's animated features. From "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?" in 1933's Three Little Pigs and "Heigh-Ho" from 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs all the way through more modern hits like Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Disney tunes have been chart-toppers and award-winners, providing the childhood soundtrack for several generations. That makes for great potential for an evening of entertainment when the Utah Symphony and conductor Jerry Hou celebrate "Disney in Concert: Once Upon a Time."

Four Broadway-caliber vocalists join the Symphony to share a program of Disney favorites spanning the decades. While the full program was not yet available at press time, it's scheduled to include selections from Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Tangled, Frozen, Encanto and more, with a range of show-stoppers, love songs and other beloved tunes. Accompanying the live performance, the event will also feature clips of the featured films in high-resolution digital projection, as a reminder of how much these songs are intertwined with the stories in which they appeared.

"Disney in Concert: Once Upon a Time" is part of the Deer Valley Music Festival at the Snow Park Amphitheater (2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, Park City) on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. General admission seating is still available, with tickets $21 - $42; children under 3 are free in the general admission area. Visit deervalleymusicfestival.org for tickets and additional information, including chairs and other items that are permitted inside the venue. (SR)

Celebrating the People Powwow / Uniting Communities Powwow

While much of the state takes the opportunity this week to celebrate the arrival of the Mormon pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, this has also traditionally been a week for alternative festivities recognizing the indigenous people for whom this was the place for many generations before. Two such events—one at each end of the valley—are available this week as gatherings of both local indigenous peoples and those who wish to help celebrate that heritage.

On Saturday, July 20, the Mountain America Expo Center (9575 S. State) in Sandy hosts the 11th annual Celebrating the People Powwow presented by Native American Events. River Camp of Skull Valley, Utah serves as the host drum, and events include a drum contest with open registration. Other scheduled events include the "Teen Girls Jingle" and the 2024 Princess Pageant, open to indigenous girls ages 13 – 17. The indoor location makes for a cool event, and the venue is easily accessible via the Blue Trax line. Hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and cost is $3 general admission, free to guests under 6 and over 65. Visit facebook.com/naepowwow for additional event details.

Meanwhile, on July 24, Liberty Park (600 E. 900 South) hosts the Uniting Communities Powwow (formerly the Native American Celebration in the Park). This free admission festival includes arts & crafts, food booths, family-friendly activities and entertainment, drum circles and a drone/laser show at 10 p.m. Primary operating hours are 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Visit utncoc.com for additional event details. (SR)