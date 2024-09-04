MUSIC PICKS SEP 5 - 11 

Chuck Brueckmann

Creed

Creed @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre 9/6

Launched in 1994 in Tallahassee, Fla., post-grunge quartet Creed went on to become the rarest of creatures: critically dismissed but hugely successful on a commercial level. Fronted by angst-filled singer Scott Stapp, Creed delivered songs exploring emotional themes that certainly resonated with listeners. Creed's debut release My Own Prison sold more than 6 million copies domestically, while the band's second album, 1999's Human Clay, was certified Diamond (more than 11 million units sold), making it one of the biggest sellers in the 21st century, a distinction it still holds. Creed's best-known song, "One Last Breath," is an exemplar of the group's rocking, melodramatic and earnest approach to songcraft. Despite personal setbacks and turmoil, the band—which took two breaks, 2005 - 2009 and again 2013 - 2023—still boasts its classic lineup: Stapp plus guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips. Creed's passionate, heart-on-sleeve Christian-themed rock isn't for all tastes—they somehow manage to show up time and again on both best- and worst-band polls—but there's no denying the enduring power and popularity of this band. Creed comes to Salt Lake City's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.; remaining tickets for the concert are $199 and up, and can be purchased via livenation.com. (Bill Kopp)

OBAŸASHI

OBAŸASHI @ Sky Rooftop 9/6

Under the name OBAŸASHI, Alexus Obayashi is a well-known face in the local music scene. In eight years of DJing and six years of producing music, OBAŸASHI has already secured lineups such as Mutiny Music Collective's Singularity, V2's Get Lucky and Das Energi Festival, and will also be performing in the upcoming Get Freaky Festival this October. They've also played in direct support of big names in the industry, such as Malaa, Dombresky, Green Velvet, Walker & Royce, Wax Motif and J. Worra. Their sets are full of raw energy and designed to transport you to another place—most importantly, somewhere you can be unapologetically yourself. For lovers of house music, OBAŸASHI's sets are the cream of the crop and range from all spectrums of house, indie dance and techno. Check out their music on Spotify, including newest singles like "High Baby," "Get High," "Some Type of Way," and "I Give You," which all released this year. The Sky Rooftop series by LNE Presents is coming to an end, so don't miss out on these last warm summer nights to dance along to OBAŸASHI's set on Friday, Sept. 6. Doors open at 9 p.m. with free entry to the 21+ show with RSVP before 10:30 p.m. Go to skyslc.com (Arica Roberts)

Michelle Moonshine

KRCL's Day in the Park @ International Peace Gardens 9/7

On the brink of their 45th birthday, our friends at KRCL are ushering back in their beloved Day in the Park, outfitted with a bunch of celebrated local acts to ring in the last days of this extraordinarily hot summer—all in celebration of local radio that rocks. Featuring performances by Kate MacLeod, Miss Pandos, Academia MisRaíces, Malialole, Mel Soul & The Heartbeat, The Buckle Busters and Michelle Moonshine, the day is scheduled to be chock-full of six hours' worth of talent, bringing the sweet sound of community to all those who care to sit a spell and listen. But wait! There's more! On-site food offerings include Balabe Senegalese Cuisine, Pandos Navajo Tacos, and Touch of Polynesia, and the day will be capped off with an opportunity drawing for a brand spankin' new electric bike from Saturday Cycles, perfect for cruising around town in the upcoming fall chill. Better yet, this event is free, family-friendly and welcome to all. The festivities begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. For more information, you can visit KRCL's website (and give their station a spin, while you're at it): krcl.org. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Ebru Yildiz

Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes @ Sandy Amphitheater 9/8-9/9

Violent Femmes' self-titled debut album, released in the spring of 1983, was (is) a sonic time capsule of hilarious, snotty, self-conscious, lovelorn, lonely compositions, with witty lyrics that made more sense than the exaggerated anger and implicit (and explicit) violence of what was going on in the world at that time. Their sophomore effort, Hallowed Ground, came out a year later, and—fun fact—the tracks from their follow-up were penned before their debut, as the band wanted to concentrate on "upbeat" songs. Forty-one years later, the founding members Gordan Gano and Brian Ritchie have put aside their differences for a fresh start. "We have such different thoughts sometimes it seems about everything, whether anything of real importance or not. We see it in an opposite way very often, but we play music together well. It really works—creating a sound of this band Violent Femmes," Gano told Thrasher Magazine. "We work because of the music. We can communicate because of the music. You can't deny that." I was about a decade late to it all, but one glorious summer my Walkman almost exclusively played Violent Femmes. "Blister in the Sun" and "Add it Up" were musical initiations into the awesome power of relentless, angsty inclination. It messed up my music tastes for the better. Catch this band at the Sandy Amphitheater as they play both of these seminal albums in full on Sunday, Sept. 8 (sold out at press time) and Monday, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $66 - $179 and can be found here ticketmaster.com (Mark Dago)

John Fogerty @ Utah State Fairpark 9/11

Well before Woodstock and the other festivals that followed, John Fogerty spawned a populist proviso when, in the song "Down on the Corner," he hailed a sound that could be played "down on the corner, out there in the street." Along with his seminal influential outfit, Creedence Clearwater Revival, he set the stage for Springsteen, Seger, Mellencamp and scores of other heartland rockers who brought essential American music to the people. Indeed, when one thinks of Americana, what better examples are there than the sound found in such songs as Fogerty's solo tune "Centerfield," an homage to America's great national pastime, or CCR's "Proud Mary," about the steamboat that keeps "rollin', rollin', rollin' on a river" with such grace and persistence? Just like the "Midnight Special," the classic Creedence covered, Fogerty shined a light on a distinctive style, even when there was a bad moon rising. Make no mistake: Fogerty's legacy lingers with us even today. His post-Creedence fictional band, The Blue Ridge Rangers, set the standard for all Americana early on. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who rightfully earned his place within that hallowed pantheon, Fogerty created an approach that stands the test of time, and served as a template for what was to come. It's always a rare opportunity to catch a legend in concert—and better yet, to witness one who still has so much to share. John Fogerty and His Travelin' Band take the stage at Utah State Fairpark at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11. Tickets for the all-ages show cost $73.50 - $254. Go to etix.com. (Lee Zimmerman)