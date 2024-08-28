MUSIC PICKS AUG 29 - SEP 4 

Brianna Gately

Gregory Alan Isakov

Gregory Alan Isakov @ Snow Park Amphitheater 8/29

The name could suggest a scientist credited with great discoveries, but in reality, Gregory Alan Isakov is an astute singer/songwriter with an indie approach to his folky sound. Born in South Africa, he emigrated with his parents to the U.S. in 1986, and by the time he was 16, he was a touring musician. He was gifted at a variety of instruments, but after relocating to Colorado, he took up horticulture and gardening. After connecting with fellow singer/songwriter Kelly Jo Phelps—whom he likely related to due to the fact that Phelps hailed from a small farming town—Isakov began making music in earnest. Even then, he maintained some rural roots, given that his latest album, Appaloosa Bones, was inspired by time spent in West Texas and recorded in his barn. "I thought I was gonna make something very lo-fi, very simple," he told NPR's World Cafe radio program in 2023. "Almost like a lo-fi rock and roll record. I wanted old silver tones that are double amped and kind of dirty." His approach always works well. His earlier album, Evening Machines, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album, and his song "Big Black Cat" was featured in a McDonald's commercial. Not to worry; Isakov donated the proceeds to non-profit organizations that help further sustainable farming. A scientist may look towards the sky, but Isakov is decidedly down to earth. Gregory Alan Isakov's "Appaloosa Bones" Tour comes to Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $119.96 - $158.12. Go to axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Mel Melcon

The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre 8/30

Launched in San Jose, Calif. in 1970, The Doobie Brothers struck a chord with listeners thanks to their stylistic breadth—breezy, catchy pop-rock tunes; soulful ballads; hard-charging rockers—and their commitment to touring. Drawing from R&B, country and folk, The Doobies covered a stunning amount of musical ground. Along the way, the group has earned six Top Ten spots on Billboard's 200 album chart, sixteen Top 40 hit singles, a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Over the years, the group's musical approach has changed here and there, as has its lineup: only guitarist Patrick Simmons has appeared on every one of the group's 15 studio releases. Most of the band's hits have featured either Simmons, original lead singer Tom Johnston or his replacement, Michael McDonald (these days Johnston is back in the fold). But the band's appeal has endured, not only by delivering the classics in concert but – in an age when many classic rockers rest upon their back catalog – with new material. Liberté, the group's 2021 album, earned positive reviews. Topping the bill and supported by another classic rock legend—Steve Winwood (Traffic, Blind Faith, solo)—The Doobie Brothers come to Salt Lake City Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.; tickets for the concert are $21 and up and can be purchased via ticketsqueeze.com. (Bill Kopp)

EDMTunes

EMBRZ

EMBRZ @ Sky SLC 8/30

Dublin-based producer, writer and singer EMBRZ (Jack Casey) makes what could be called "emotional dance music." His songs fall under the sub-genre of chill house, but he is set apart by the use of his own soothing vocals. Lane 8—who is really the father of "emotional dance music" has shown him massive support and EMBRZ was a supporting act on his tour across Europe. EMBRZ is signed to the label This Never Happened (founded and run by Lane 8), which is known for its dreamy and peaceful vibe. This makes a lot of sense, since they both share the signature downtempo melodies and tranquil vocals. He has two albums to check out: In Our Own Way and Moments. His most listened-to EP, Gather Together, was released in May, and his overall discography has accumulated tens of millions of streams collectively from across the world. Attendees are in for an ethereal experience at this live show, especially since it's a sunset show on a rooftop overlooking the city. Talk about an evening to remember! EMBRZ plays at Sky SLC Rooftop on Friday, Aug. 30 brought by LNE Presents. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 at tixr.com. (Arica Roberts)

Piper Ferguson

Booker T. Jones

Booker T. Jones @ The Egyptian 9/1

You cannot take away the influence of the track "Green Onions." The fantastic Hammond lead, the constant bass riff, the perfect syncopation of the drums and guitar. It's a masterpiece. Booker T. & the MGs' master-groove of an instrumental flew to number three on the charts when it was released in 1962, and if you hear it and don't at least nod along, you're made of stone. "I'd forgotten those riffs ... so I asked Steve (Cropper) to stand next to the organ and help refresh my memory." Jones told AmericanSongwriter.com in July. "I played several licks before Steve stopped and shouted, 'That's it!' He identified the opening notes of what would become 'Green Onions.' The song burst to life on the spot." As a youth, Booker T's music got under my skin. All of it. The whole Stax catalog. You're only scratching the surface with "Green Onions," but what a surface to scratch. There are so many great tunes that they've done, i.e "Time Is Tight," "Soul Limbo," "Melting Pot," "Slim Jenkins' Place," "Hip Hug-Her," a cover of the Isley Bros "It's Your Thing," the entire McLemore Avenue album which totally torches George Benson's Abbey Road tribute. Furthermore, as a producer/composer/arranger and artist who plays multiple instruments, Booker T. has made some pretty tasty solo albums. Places to start: Potato Hole with The Drive-By Truckers and Neil Young, and Sound The Alarm. Catch this legend on Sunday, Sept. 1. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Show at 5 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $45 at tickets.egyptiantheatrecompany.org (Mark Dago)

Dimitry Mak

Alien Ant Farm

Alien Ant Farm, Spirit Machines, Frick. @ Metro Music Hall 9/1

It was hard to ignore Alien Ant Farm in the early '00s, especially after the release of their cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." Many only know that track by the SoCal rock band, but their newest album Mantras is a bad-ass listen. It has those early aughts rock vibes the band is known for, but fits well into the modern day with excellent, hard driving guitar, memorable choruses and emotional intensity. Alien Ant Farm knows how to rock, and they show that off here. It'll be great to hear these new tunes alongside their classics—and, of course, that awesome cover of "Smooth Criminal." Joining AAF are local rockers Spirit Machines and Frick. You've probably heard Spirit Machines in the past year or two (and if you haven't, what have you been doing?) crushing it with their Cyberpunk rock vibes. They also released a slower tune in January of this year, "Best for You," that highlights frontwoman Pepper Rose's incredible vocals. If you've spent any time in Utah, you'll know all of the euphemisms for "fuck" used by certain members of the populace, and that's why Frick.'s name is so great. Along with their awesome name, their debut self-titled album released back in Feb. and is a rip-roaring, headbanging great time. This is a lineup that will complement each other so completely, so you don't want to miss this show. Come rock out on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:30. Tickets for the 21+ show are $25 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)