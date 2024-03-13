MUSIC PICKS MAR 14 - 20 

Jeff Elmore

Journey

Journey, Toto @ Maverick Center 3/15

It may seem like an episode of the show Quantum Leap, but a double bill featuring classic rockers Journey and Toto could be considered something akin to time travel. Still, lest anyone consider either of these outfits solely of the vintage variety, it's well worth remembering that the music produced by these two bands continues to resonate well beyond any initial incarnation. Journey, of course, was one of the architects of the AOR (album-oriented radio) format, courtesy of such perennial favorites as "Wheel in the Sky," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," "Lovin', Touchin' Squeezin'" and "Separate Ways"—songs that helped establish an anthemic approach that had lighters flickering in stadium darkness before cellphones were used for that task. Toto rode to fame on the fact that its members were all session aces and, as a unit, they had served as the backing band for practically everyone from Boz Skaggs to Steely Dan. That was before they were filling the airwaves with their own infectious hits, such as "Hold the Line," "Africa" and "Rosanna." Each offered an astute example of what can result when melody and musicianship find common ground. Granted, the nostalgia factor adds to the enticement, but it also serves as a reminder of an era when radio ruled—and for good reason. It's a fond Journey...with Toto, too! The Journey Freedom Tour with special guest Toto comes to the Maverick Center at 7:30 p.m on Friday, March 15. Tickets cost $95.50 - $115.50 Go to ticketmaster.com (Lee Zimmerman)

@media.seaseasyd

LOAFA

LOAFA Album Release/Glow Stick Party @ Boardwalk Sound 3/16

Going to an album-release show is a special experience. You get to hear something before everyone else, and have a great time doing it. Alt/punk rock band LOAFA—a dynamic and exciting group that has no shortage of energy when performing live—are gearing up for their debut album Identity Crisis to be shared with the world for the first time. You can find them shredding live at shows around Provo, and smashing watermelons out on the Salt Flats. In January, the band released a new single, "Overdrive," which will hopefully make an appearance on the album, and also hopefully the entirety of the album will be just as good. "Overdrive" is fast-paced and high-energy, the exact type of song for when you need a pep talk but don't have a friend handy to give you one. It has an addicting call-and-response aspect to it that will be [chef's kiss] to hear live. Not only that, the show is also a glow stick party. Don't lie, you got a little bit excited reading that. Even though glow sticks are technically for children (and ravers probably?), they're still whimsical fun for everyone. Come jam out with LOAFA and guests Bella Grace and Cool Blooded on Saturday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Grab tickets at theboardwalksound.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Christopher A. Daniel

Elephante

Elephante @ Soundwell 3/16

Elephante, aka Tim Heng Wu, embodies the melodic side of electronic music. His take on the subgenre is perfect to listen to while on a road trip or dancing away on a summer night. Wu's melodies and vocals feel dreamlike and wistful, such as his released singles "Troubled," "Come Back for You" and "Have It All." One could say that Wu's journey into music is a dream come true: He graduated from Harvard, and was working at one of the top consulting firms in the country before creating music full-time. This unconventional journey strengthens the messages throughout his music; for example, his EP Glass Mansion shot straight to #1 on iTunes' U.S. Dance chart in 2018, and delves into a deeper message about the fragility of success. He described the EP on the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying that the song is about "realizing that no matter how beautiful and strong what we build is, it's ultimately fragile and one stone could bring it all down. It's about coming to peace with the fact that it all might never be finished, and that's okay. It's about realizing that our Glass Mansion isn't the answer to all our problems, and it's about the journey of finding grace and happiness in a half-built home." We love a relatable and humble DJ and producer like Elephante! Come listen to Elephante's music at Soundwell on Saturday, March 16. Doors open at 9 p.m.; general admission costs $15. Go to tixr.com (Arica Roberts)

SJ Spreng

Flyana Boss

Flyana Boss, Josh Levi @ Kilby Court 3/18

Being "discovered" on TikTok is probably becoming a cliche at this point, but there's truly some incredible talent on there that deserves a chance to shine. Hip-hop duo Bobbi LaNea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede, aka Flyana Boss, are two of those brilliant minds. Their most popular song, "You Wish," is immediately recognizable for a few reasons. One, their lyricism and delivery of those lyrics is off the charts. Two, the duo was creating some of the funnest and most interesting videos to go along with their performance of the song. With cameras pointed at them, they'll run through a variety of locations while spitting rhymes about Google offices, random streets and hell, even Costco. These two are so chock full of musical genius, style and charisma that it's hard not to put their songs on repeat. "...We didn't know it was going to be like this," Folayan said to Allure last August when "You Wish" blew up on the app. "We didn't know our whole life would change," LaNea added. "TikTok has helped every song we've released. 'You Wish' is just like an astronaut on its own—it's just out of this world." If you're looking for some out of this world vibes, head out to see Flyana Boss with guest Josh Levi on their Bosstanical Garden Tour Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

Kaio Cesar

Dorian Electra

Dorian Electra @ The Complex 3/20

There are a multitude of hyperpop figures nowadays, but Dorian Electra's approach to Zeitgeist rock is fascinating. Their latest LP, Fanfare, focuses on a maximalist sound, but that doesn't mean that edge is gone. Rather, instead of creating brand new soundscapes, they've tinkered with familiar sounds just enough to trigger listeners' nostalgia while also putting their own twist on it. Fanfare never feels uncharacteristic or uneven. "Everything that I do, in this record especially, is all about embracing contradiction and hypocrisy, critiquing things and then getting right up and doing that exact thing," Electra told People magazine. "People might say [Fanfare is] a critique, and I would be like, 'No, it's also a celebration.'" What's not to love? Dorian Electra is over the top. One could say that this album is all performance art, that it is meant to make us question the sincerity of the supposedly artists we follow and listen to by putting out all the safest, on-the-nose themes over instrumentals that have lost some of their bite. Who cares? All the songs on this record, by and large, rule. Dorian has the musical chops of a solid hit-maker. They really know how to leave you wanting more and keep you pressing repeat. Hellp, Uffie and Izzy Spears open. Catch these acts on Fanfare The World Tour at the Complex on Wednesday, March 20. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $27.50 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com (Mark Dago)