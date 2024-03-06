MUSIC PICKS MAR 7 - 13 

Hunter Kilpatrick

Young Dubliners provide the proof that tradition can actually be ageless when dedication and devotion are involved. Their name is a play on that of the age-old Irish folk band, The Dubliners, but, in fact, that's the only sound connections fans of either band will find. That said, Young Dubliners maintain that Celtic connection through a rowdy, rambunctious sound that takes its cue from the likes of such disparate influences as U2, Thin Lizzy, Waterboys, Big Country and the Pogues. While lead singer and rhythm guitarist Keith Roberts remains the only remaining member of the original outfit, their forthright approach—combining a traditional template with contemporary credence—remains intact. This isn't the first time the band has visited our realms; in 2002, they performed at the Winter Olympics here in Salt Lake City. They also claim some high-profile associations. Elton John's lyricist Bernie Taupin wrote the words for the title track of their 2000 release Red, while Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson contributed his frenzied flute work to an instrumental track on a later release, Real World. But the truest indication that they had hit the big time came when Killian's beer used a song from their album Absolutely in a commercial, and even offered the band a sponsorship deal that included a Killian's branded tour bus. It's been more than 10 years since the release of a new album, but one can be assured their anthemic outreach remains intrinsically intact. Young Dubliners perform at The Depot at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8. Tickets cost $25 - $40 at concerts.livenation.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Centuries ago, there lived a saint named Patrick. His feast day has become synonymous with a day of festivities and all sorts of debauchery, where all the world embraces a bit of the luck of the Irish. In Salt Lake City, the largest celebration of St. Patrick's Day is the Get Lucky Festival. This two-day rave has been ongoing for more than a decade, as The Great Saltair becomes a magical place where fantasy and fairytale take over through vibrant color and sound. V2 Presents does not disappoint this year with its lineup of top acts. One can expect lots of drum-&-bass this year, with artists like DJs Aweminus and Chase & Status. However, the best part of larger two-day raves such as this is that there is a variety across all subgenres of electronic dance music: the minimalistic rhythmic elements of riddim, with a heavy emphasis on chords, melodies and experimental sounds from Ace Aura; the melodic bass of Skybreak and Dab the Sky; the dubstep and future bass from Bear Grillz, Canabliss, Dabin, Said the Sky and Flux Pavilion. Destructo, Dillon Francis and Dr. Fresch will be sure to bring their brands that weave together elements of hip-hop and rap with trap––meaning there is so much to choose from! Together, attendees will discover that the true treasure lies not at the end of the rainbow, but in the journey with friends (old and new) through Get Lucky. Rain or shine, the Great Saltair will be packed with endless fun. This is an 18+ event that goes from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. A two-day pass is $130 ,while single-day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $70. For tickets go to eventbrite.com (Arica Roberts)

There's something about reggae that puts you in a good mood. Well, puts me in a good mood anyway, I don't know about you. It's hard to feel upset or angry listening to the chill, off beats and moderate tempos. It's the perfect way to drift off and be somewhere else for a while, even if it's just mentally. SLC reggae group The Lip describe themselves as "Coloradan reggae enthusiasts," so there's elements of the Mountain West blended in with the Jamaican origins. Their most recent single "Rockin" is a great blend of reggae and rock. This and the rest of their library will have you swaying with the music as soon as you press play. Also on for the night is beloved SLC psych-surf group Casio Ghost, whose latest album Postmodern Blues is chock full of trippy, wave-riding sound. Last but not least, The Drought are joining the party. The Drought have been busy all winter playing excellent, exciting shows, so seeing them will be a treat. Head out to The DLC on Friday, March 8 for a good time. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

I first heard Arlo Parks when "Black Dog" was released, and I absolutely loved it—something about the way the chords were strummed, the vocal delivery and the a hint of a post-punk vibe. The song shows us that you can do this soft, hushed thing with a bit of an edge. It completely took me by surprise and stopped me in my tracks. Parks' debut, the Grammy-nominated Collapsed in Sunbeams, won the Mercury Prize for LP of the year in 2021. Her second studio album, My Soft Machine, dropped in 2023, and showcased moments of real wonder. At just 23, she already demonstrates a top-tier ability to turn a phrase. "My drive, ambition, discipline all comes from me. But also my doubt and workaholism. I'm the source of it all," Parks told The Independent. "(I get) too caught up in lovely words, like when I was a kid with a thesaurus. I'm always having to ask myself: what's this song about? Where is it going?" Being tagged the voice of a generation might be good for headlines, but it's also a lot of unwelcome pressure to deliver. She's not doing anything status-quo or contrived, just little snapshots of her generation that are almost like a document. Chloe George opens. Catch these musicians as KRCL presents the My Soft Machine Tour at the Complex on Tuesday, March 12. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $30 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com (Mark Dago)

I have loved ELO since I bought a greatest hits disc of theirs back in the day, knowing them only as the group that did "Mr. Blue Sky." ELO sounded like it looked—Wings-era Paul McCartney with a perm instead of a mullet, and a spaceship. I find that there is something quite fascinating about co-founder and leader of Electric Light Orchestra Jeff Lynne's melodies, and even if one concedes that ELO is a cheesy, guilty pleasure at best, "Livin' Thing" is 110% awesome. ELO tribute band Ticket to the Moon was founded by Reggie Facteau, and is often regarded as one of the best professional tribute acts. While artists covering songs is as old as rock itself, over the past couple of decades the tribute industry has become its own niche, and a business through which the greats of the past are presented to new generations of fans. Come on out and sign-a-long to classics such as "Turn to Stone," "Don't Bring Me Down" and "Telephone Line" (as well as, I'm sure, many ... many others). I've seen several tribute bands, and it's quite moving to see how much these songs meant to everyone. It feels like they're keeping an important shared culture alive in many ways. Hating ELO is like hating fun: Sure, you can do it, but it isn't going to impress anyone. Catch this experience at Metro Music Hall on Wednesday, March 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $25 and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)